Kazakhstan and South Korea Discussed the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Transport and LogisticsKazakhstan and South Korea Discussed the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Transport and Logistics
16.01.2026, 12:30 11516
Kazakh President signs two laws
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of Kazakhstan On banks and banking activities in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State also signed the Law of Kazakhstan On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the development and regulation of the financial market, communications and bankruptcy.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as the Unity in Diversity.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
16.01.2026, 18:23 11151
Tokayev entrusts Kazakhstan Temir Zholy with advancing company’s transformation
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Talgat Aldybergenov briefed the President on the company’s operational results in 2025 and plans for the upcoming period.
According to him, turnover index grew by 10%, reaching 289 billion ton-kilometers. Transport volumes increased by 5.5% to 320 million tons. Export shipments exceeded 89 million tons, while cargo transit grew by more than 20%, totaling 33 million tons.
The Head of State was briefed that 6 million tons of cargo - equivalent to more than 100,000 railcars - were transported along the second section of the Dostyk-Moiynty rairoad. Regular train traffic has been launched on the bypass line of the Almaty station railway hub.
Construction and modernization of railway infrastructure is ongoing as well. The total length of the projects is 3,900 kilometers.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that digital projects, including those using artificial intelligence, are being implemented at all levels to ensure the security, efficiency, and transparency of the company's activities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.01.2026, 14:40 11776
National Research Center for Infectious Diseases Opened in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The National Research Center for Infectious Diseases (NRCID) was officially opened in Almaty - a key facility established on the instruction of the Head of State to strengthen the country’s biological security system, primeminister.kz reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akmaral Alnazarova, as well as Akim of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy.
The establishment of the Center became a systemic response to the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and is aimed at strengthening healthcare preparedness, developing scientific capacity, digital solutions, and training specialized personnel. The new Center is designed for 350 beds and will make it possible to provide medical and diagnostic care to around 2,500 tuberculosis patients annually from all regions of the country.
The Center was built on the instruction of the President to strengthen the nation’s health and ensure the country’s biological security. Today, scientific research, advanced technologies, and the training of future specialists are closely interconnected here and combined into a single system. I am confident that the National Research Center for Infectious Diseases will become not just a medical institution, but a flagship of modern Kazakhstani medicine," Aida Balayeva said.
The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that, overall, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, not only healthcare facilities are being built in the country, but social infrastructure is also being actively developed.
Over the past two years, 695 new healthcare facilities have been built across the country, as well as 419 new schools with a total capacity of 614 thousand student places. This made it possible to eliminate 19 emergency schools, resolve the issue of triple-shift education in 58 schools, and eliminate the shortage of student places in 190 schools. In addition, 237 sports facilities have been constructed, including 69 in cities and 168 in rural areas. In 2025, construction of 61 cultural facilities was completed. Repair works are underway at 251 facilities in the regions. All the changes being implemented are aimed, first and foremost, at improving the quality of life of the population, strengthening social protection, and expanding opportunities for self-realization for every individual," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
In continuation of the opening ceremony, an экскурсия of the Center’s departments was organized for the participants, during which they familiarized themselves with the institution’s infrastructure and equipment. A meeting with the staff was also held.
It should be noted that the National Research Center for Infectious Diseases was built within a compressed timeframe and brings together clinical care, science, digital technologies, and education on a single platform. The Center is designed to provide medical care to patients, including children and pregnant women. In emergency situations, the Center’s capacity can be rapidly expanded to 500 beds.
The NRCID is a fully autonomous institution that ensures a complete cycle - from diagnostics and treatment to complex laboratory studies of infectious and parasitic diseases, including drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis. The Center will become a core element of the national system for responding to infectious threats, as well as a base for scientific development and professional training of infectious disease specialists.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.01.2026, 13:30 12026
Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation with International Financial Organizations
Tell a friend
A meeting of the Coordination Council on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international financial organizations was held at the Government House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues was considered aimed at improving the effectiveness of cooperation with international financial organizations in the implementation of economic reforms and investment projects. The participants discussed the results of the implementation of protocol instructions from the previous meeting of the Coordination Council, proposals to further optimize and accelerate project implementation procedures, as well as prospects for expanding joint programs.
The Prime Minister noted that, on the instructions of the Head of State, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev has been designated as the national contact point for cooperation with international financial organizations.
It was emphasized that this approach will enhance project discipline and ensure greater coherence of joint programs and analytical studies.
World Bank Representative in Kazakhstan Andrey Mikhnev proposed approving a multi-year investment plan covering government borrowing and state guarantees, with identified sources of financing, in order to improve planning and the effective implementation of priority programs.
A separate block of discussions was devoted to initiatives in the field of energy transition. Participants reviewed proposals to establish a country investment platform aimed at consolidating priority energy transformation projects and attracting long-term international financing. The importance of the energy transition as a tool to enhance energy supply reliability, promote technological modernization, and attract investment was underscored.
Throughout 2025, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), worked on the concept of the Country Investment Platform for Kazakhstan’s Just Energy Transition (KazJETP), with a focus on the energy sector.
The country’s energy-sector platform is viewed as an effective integrated and systemic approach to attracting large-scale international financing and achieving Kazakhstan’s climate goals. This mechanism is intended to ensure coordination of climate finance by bringing together resources from international financial institutions, government bodies, and the private sector.
Issues related to the implementation of a number of infrastructure projects were also reviewed, including in the areas of water management, flood risk management, and utility infrastructure, implemented with the participation of international financial organizations. In particular, the involvement of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in projects for the construction of the Yesil counter-regulator on the Yesil River in Akmola Region and the reconstruction of wastewater treatment facilities in the city of Stepnogorsk, Akmola Region, was discussed.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of partnerships with international financial institutions for sustainable economic development and attracting investment to priority sectors. The Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at achieving long-term sustainable effects and will promptly address emerging issues.
Following the meeting, government bodies were instructed to work jointly with international partners to further elaborate the proposals presented, ensure coordination of actions, and secure the timely implementation of joint investment projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.01.2026, 13:15 28916
Olzhas Bektenov Reviews Investment and Infrastructure Projects of Alatau City
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, as part of a working visit to Almaty Region, reviewed the progress of implementing the tasks set by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation", aimed at forming Alatau as a new hub for investment, technology, and business activity, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov and Deputy Akim of Almaty Region Rustam Isatayev briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of investment projects, urban planning preparations, and readiness for the implementation of infrastructure projects in Alatau, as well as on ensuring electricity supply to the region, including in view of the needs arising from the launch of new production facilities.
According to the Ministry of National Economy, adjustments to the Master Plan of Alatau have been completed, sectoral schemes for engineering networks have been approved, detailed planning projects finalized, and an Infrastructure Development Roadmap adopted.
The first phase of the Roadmap предусматривает implementation of 21 projects totaling 365.1 billion tenge. In 2026-2027, reconstruction of existing and construction of new engineering infrastructure facilities are planned, including substations, a water intake unit, and gas pipelines.
The second phase, scheduled for 2028-2030, includes 9 projects worth 312.5 billion tenge, including construction of two substations, a gas pipeline with an automated gas distribution station, wastewater treatment facilities, and 49 km of roads.
Overall, a pool of infrastructure projects has been formed with total investments planned through 2050 amounting to 10.4 trillion tenge, of which 3.1 trillion tenge is expected to be implemented by 2030. Infrastructure development will be financed not only through budgetary funds, but also via private investment and EPC contracts.
Information was also presented on attracted investments. To date, 32 investment projects with a total value of 1.5 trillion tenge have been formed. Of these, 20 projects are at an active implementation stage, including 8 in logistics, 6 in construction and industry, 3 in tourism, and 3 in the food industry. It was noted that implementation of these projects will attract around 1.2 trillion tenge in investment and create more than 22,000 jobs.
In the food industry, Olzhas Bektenov reviewed progress on the launch of the large-scale PepsiCo Central Asia project with total investments of around 360 million dollars. The project is being implemented in two stages and is aimed at creating new value chains, developing agro-industrial cooperation, and introducing modern technologies for storage and processing of agricultural products. Up to 900 jobs are planned to be created, with a production capacity of 21,000 tons.
In Alatau, the Prime Minister also visited the site designated for construction of the Mars Petcare Kazakhstan plant for the production of ready-made pet food. Project implementation is scheduled to begin in mid-year as part of the policy on production localization and development of the processing industry.
Special attention was paid to the anchor project Iconic Towers. The agreement on its construction was signed in September 2025 during the state visit of the Head of State to China. Total investments exceed USD 800 million. The American company SOM has been engaged to develop the architectural concept. The total area of the complex will be 276.8 thousand square meters and will include two towers, offices, apartments, a hotel, and retail spaces. Preparation of design and estimate documentation is planned to be completed by April 2027; construction is scheduled to begin in May of the current year and be completed by the end of 2029.
Regarding electricity supply for Almaty Region, including Alatau projects, it was noted that average consumption in the region is growing and currently stands at 750-800 MW. Forecast growth is estimated at 2,064 MW by 2030 and up to 4,164 MW by 2050. The existing capacity deficit necessitates construction and reconstruction of substations. The Government has already decided to build 15 substations, which will enable the introduction of new transformer capacity and ensure electricity supply for investors.
It was also noted that under the approved Roadmap for Alatau, construction and reconstruction of an additional 11 substations are planned, with an estimated cost of about 162 billion tenge. This is a key condition for the city’s sustainable development and the implementation of investment projects.
Infrastructure must always develop ahead of demand, but we are somewhat lagging behind. This is a nationwide issue. The President is paying very close attention to this. On the instruction of the Head of State, the Government is allocating the necessary funds. We carried out tax reform to stabilize public finances. These funds are precisely what we need to invest in infrastructure. The money will not disappear; it will be invested in the economy. When the state invests in infrastructure, investors gain confidence, come in, and start developing. There is no other path. Therefore, we will invest, and starting this year the budget will have different opportunities for this. We will work together," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Government is providing comprehensive support measures. The city currently has a special status and additional institutional conditions. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized to local executive bodies the need to intensify efforts to develop the city. In line with the President’s task, Alatau is being formed as a new center of business activity and innovation, and therefore its architecture must be people-centered and business-friendly.
In this regard, the Alatau City Authority Fund and the Akimat of Almaty Region were instructed to ensure the adoption of comprehensive state support measures for the city’s development, including expansion of engineering and social infrastructure, attraction of investments, and creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of industrial, logistics, and innovation projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2026, 13:20 49716
Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods
Images | Фото: Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified the Agreement on unified rules for determining and confirming the origin of goods exported beyond the Eurasian Economic Union. The document was signed December 4, 2023, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement is aimed at unifying the approaches of the EAEU member states to confirming the country of origin of goods during export and establishes a single procedure for state control in this area.
The implementation of the document will ensure control over the export of Kazakhstani goods from the territories of other member states of the Union, including with respect to products subject to bans and restrictions introduced by Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2026, 11:52 49976
Kazakhstan expands legal grounds for CSTO force deployment
Images | kabar.kg
Tell a friend
Majilis deputies have taken up two draft laws on the ratification of CSTO protocols, which update the rules for the deployment of troops and military transportation, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to deputy Aigul Kuspan, the first draft law provides for the ratification of the protocol amending the agreement on the status of the formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system dated December 10, 2010.
The Agreement regulates the legal framework for the temporary presence of formations, forces, and assets of the collective security system on the territory of the parties, and also defines their status.
The amendments provide for expanding the grounds for deploying formations on the territories of the parties, such as preventing crisis situations, providing humanitarian assistance, and conducting unannounced inspections," the deputy said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2026, 20:40 73641
President maps out gas infrastructure priorities, digital strategy with QazaqGaz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board of NC QazaqGaz JSC, to discuss the company’s 2025 performance, including key industry projects, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Alibek Zhamauov reported that, in view of rising gas consumption and the need to expand gas processing capacities, the company has prioritized geological exploration and capital construction.
A major focus remains the expansion of gas infrastructure, including the gasification of Astana and its surrounding metropolitan area.
The Chairman informed the Head of State that approximately 400,000 people gained access to natural gas last year, with 112 settlements connected to the grid.
A landmark achievement in 2025 was the completion of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline 16 months ahead of schedule. The project will ensure natural gas supplies to 84 settlements in the Zhetysu region, raising the region's gasification level to 76%.
Zhamauov also provided updates on major infrastructure projects, including the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline and the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters at the Kashagan field.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2026, 17:10 69566
Tokayev orders Defense Ministry to reinforce combat readiness and discipline in Kazakhstan's army
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Defense Dauren Kossanov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
President - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was reported about the ministry’s activities in 2025.
Dauren Kossanov briefed the President about combat readiness of the army and the progress in implementation of the Armed Forces development priorities. He also reported on the measures aimed at introduction of digital technologies, military-patriotic activities, and military infrastructure improvement.
The minister also reported on the fulfillment of the President’s directives related to ensuring discipline and order within the Armed Forces
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
16.01.2026, 09:10 16.01.2026, 10:2815271Kazakh-Jordanian Relations were Discussed at the Royal Court of Jordan 16.01.2026, 16:4015021Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Thailand Hold Telephone Conversation 16.01.2026, 17:4014786Kazakhstan and Serbia in Focus of Partnership Cooperation 16.01.2026, 19:2014441Legal Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed in the Capital of Hungary 10.01.2026, 09:00103301Snow, rain and ice to sweep across Kazakhstan in coming days 11.01.2026, 19:20103066Kazakh students showcase robotics innovations for archaeology 12.01.2026, 10:4598426The University of Mons in Belgium is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakh Universities 12.01.2026, 10:3298091Kazakhstan expands support for children with special educational needs 12.01.2026, 18:3297411Kazakhstan's first crematorium to open in Almaty 28.12.2025, 18:12175371Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 31.12.2025, 18:20174821Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 19.12.2025, 21:40170621Kazakhstan to establish six new forest nurseries in 2026 31.12.2025, 09:20168646Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10168036New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan