05.06.2025, 18:03 6316
Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense
The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament adopted on Thursday the law on territorial defense and amendments to it, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Senator Galiaskar Sarybayev, the law aims to enhance territorial defense, mobilization readiness as well as ensure the safety of the population in emergencies.
Under the law, territorial defense is viewed as a separate branch in the state defense system with its own objectives and tasks, rules and activities. The document also provides for essential funding as well as provisions to regulate issues of territorial military bodies and units.
The law introduces and defines terms a "recruiter" and a "self-defense command". It also states powers of the President, government agencies directly subordinate and accountable to the President, Government, Defense Ministry, General Staff of the Armed Forces, central and lobal executive bodies as well as the rights and duties of legal entities and individuals.
In addition, the law envisages a separate section "territorial defense forces," regulating their composition and operating procedure. Territorial defense forces include forces and resources of law-enforcement bodies, those allocated by the Armed Forces, other military units and structures, territorial forces, special units and self-defense forces.
The law defines the composition of territorial defense forces, whose missions and operating procedure are regulated by the guidelines for territorial defense preparedness and operations. It also provides for provisions of state control in event of violations.
05.06.2025, 20:34 6046
23 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education presented a map of branches of foreign higher education institutions located in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education actively promotes Kazakhstan as a leading academic hub of Central Asia, through the development of international cooperation and expansion of opportunities for students," the Ministry highlights.
The ministry has established partnership with 39 foreign universities so far. 23 branches of the leading universities of Great Britain, Italy, China, Russia, the U.S., France and South Korea are operating in Kazakhstan today.
04.06.2025, 17:18 19561
Kazakhstan announces amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Constitution
Images | Depositphotos
The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament is discussing the bill "On amnesty on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kazinform News Agency reports.
Snezhanna Imasheva, member of the Majilis Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform, says that the draft law was developed by deputies for the purpose of humanization of criminal policy, and in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
It is offered to release the persons convicted for the crimes which do not pose serious threat to state security and citizens, including from vulnerable groups: women with underage children, pregnant women, veterans and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War and equal-status persons, pensioners, disabled people and others," she said.
Majiliswoman Unzila Shapak announced potential number of persons subject to amnesty.
According to her, 4,100 people will be released. By preliminary calculations, some 632 convicts will be released from correctional facilities. Another 3,500 people will be excluded from the probation control lists. For 5,400 inmates and 5,500 people registered by the probation service, the unserved term of punishment will be reduced. In general, the reduction of term will affect 11,000 people, she added.
In her words, 833 women will be subject to amnesty. 109 of them will be released, while sentences of 724 will be reduced.
04.06.2025, 15:59 12221
New Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education named
Gulzat Kobenova has been appointed Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the Decree of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency reports.
She was born in 1978 in Aktobe region. She graduated from K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University and Karaganda Buketov University.
She began her career in 1998 as a lecturer in the History Department at K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University.
From 2002 to 2009, she held senior leadership roles at the Aktobe State University and the K. Zhubanov Aktobe Pedagogical Institute.
From 2009 to 2010, she held positions as an expert and head of the information department at the Committee of Information and Archives of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From 2010 to 2018, she held various leadership positions at the Ministry of Education and Science.
From 2018 to 2019, she served as Deputy Director of the Nazarbayev Center (the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan).
From January to September 2019, she held the positions of Head of Sector and Inspector in the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From September 2019 to January 2020, she served as Chair of the Committee for Control in the Field of Education and Science at the Ministry of Education and Science.
From 2020 to 2022, she served as Chair of the Committee for Quality Assurance in the Field of Education and Science at the Ministry of Education and Science.
From 2022 to 2023, she served as Chair of the Committee for Quality Assurance in the Field of Science and Higher Education at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
Since 2023, she has been serving as Chair of the Committee for Higher and Postgraduate Education at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
04.06.2025, 14:07 19996
Tokayev hails Kazakhstanis’ contribution to progressive development of the country
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan is to mark 30 years since the adoption of its Constitution this year, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the flag raising ceremony in Astana, Akorda reports.
The main law establishes the core principles, shaping our society. Guided by the values of the Constitution, we uphold the law and order as well as pursue large-scale transformations, said Tokayev.
Hailing each Kazakhstani’s contribution to the country’s progressive development, President Tokayev highlighted that "a turquoise passport, shared aspirations and unwavering faith in reforms’ creative force are the key unifying elements of the nation".
Our only path and goal are to build a Just, Safe and Clean Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.
Then, the Kazakh President delivered his message to military graduates, presenting them with rank straps.
The event was attended by heads of government agencies, Parliament deputies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, holders of Hero of Kazakhstan and Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan titles, cadets of the top military education facilities and their family members.
03.06.2025, 17:17 35956
President tasks Labour Ministry to improve targeted assistance efficiency
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, who reported on the current situation and plans to develop the country’s socio-economic sector, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to her, as of 1 May, 157,800 jobseekers in Kazakhstan were provided with employment promotion measures and 143,200 of them were employed.
More than 232,000 people received targeted social assistance since the year beginning.
The President was informed about the measures taken to ensure labor safety and labour rights protection. As a result, the occupational injury rate decreased by 17% in the first quarter of 2025, and the number of fatal accidents decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year.
An automated system for identifying, assessing and preventing occupational risks, as well as a mechanism for declaring labour relations are being introduced.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress of implementation of the Innovation Project Navigator, designed to improve the efficiency of public investment and quality job planning.
Svetlana Zhakupova also reported on digitalization of social support processes. In particular, she presented the Concept of application of a scoring model to assess the socio-economic sustainability and vulnerability of households. Its implementation will make it possible to redistribute resources in favor of truly needy citizens and increase the targeting of the support measures provided.
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State entrusted the minister with further improvement of social policy, advancing efficiency of targeted assistance, expansion of measures of employment formalization and improvement of digitalization in social and labour sector.
03.06.2025, 08:40 35266
Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards
Images | Akorda
A meeting of the Republican Commission on state symbols and heraldry of departmental and others, equated awards took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin, Akorda reports.
The meeting focused on the Head of State’s task to develop the uniform guidance for and a list of departmental awards given during the fourth meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay.
The country’s Culture and Information Ministry briefed about the ongoing work on enhancing the value of departmental awards as well as their use; presented ways to optimize and systemize them.
Following the meeting, State Counselor Karin gave a number of instructions on further improvement of the field of departmental awards.
02.06.2025, 12:20 54181
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 70 years since establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of 70 years since Baikonur Cosmodrome was established, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh leader offered his greetings on the occasion of 70 years since the establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome - "the world’s oldest space port and the cradle of world cosmonautics".
It’s from Baikonur Cosmodrome the world's first artificial Earth satellite, which began the era of space exploration, was launched in 1957. A few years later in 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin embarked on the first human journey into space from here, said Tokayev.
The Head of State said: "Since then, thousands of satellites and tens of manned missions have been launched from Baikonur. Many prominent scholars, designers and engineers worked here".
Tokayev noted "It’s a special kind of pride that the world’s largest space harbor is located on Kazakhstani soil. It’s from Baikonur, Kazakhstani astronauts Toktar Aubakirov, Talgat Mussabayev and Aidyn Aimbetov flew into space".
Kazakhstan actively participates in international space exploration. Baikonur Cosmodrome is a good example of a long-term strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia, based on friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual benefit, said Tokayev.
The President said "Over the past decades, Kazakhstan has implemented a number of large-scale space projects, contributing to its national economy".
Kazakhstan seeks to turn Baikonur into a center for international cooperation, scientific exchange as well as a tourist and educational destination, he said, adding that "more opportunities are yet to be seized, once the country expands into new space service markets, creates conditions for young engineers, designer and scholars".
President Tokayev expressed his confidence that Baikonur Cosmodrome will continue to serve as a starting point for great discoveries and a source of new generation innovations.
30.05.2025, 14:37 85466
Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025
Images | yujanka.kz
Kazakhstan’s Cultural Center will open in Beijing in 2025, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Yevgeni Kochetov told the symposium on public administration and humanitarian exchanges between China and Central Asia 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He added opening of the center is a part of high-level agreements achieved between Kazakhstan and China.
The Vice Minister said China is a reliable friend, ally and strategic partner of Kazakhstan. The centuries-long friendship, common spiritual values and strong traditions of cooperation unite the two countries.
An initiative of the Heads of State on establishing cultural centers in the capitals of the two nations gave an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation. This year, the Cultural Centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan will open its doors in Beijing, China.
Kazakhstan also expressed readiness to contribute to unveiling the Chinese Cultural Centre in Astana.
He also outlined growing cooperation in the sphere of mass media. Kazakhstani TV channels collaborate with Chinese, including Xinhua, the leading news agency, and The People's Daily.
We are ready to expand partnership, are always open for dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.
