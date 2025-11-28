Kazakhstan Achieves a Significant Diplomatic Breakthrough in the IAEA

Images | depositphotos

At the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, it was officially announced that Kazakhstan has joined the IAEA Far East Regional Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





This decision marks a significant diplomatic milestone, ensuring the restoration of Kazakhstan’s full and equal participation in all of the Agency’s governance processes.





Kazakhstan became the eighth member of the "Far East" regional group, joining China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Cambodia. Negotiations on accession had been underway since 2009 in Astana, Vienna, Geneva, New York, and in the capitals of the group’s member states. For many years, Kazakhstan remained one of 17 IAEA Member States not affiliated with any regional group, which significantly limited the country’s ability to participate in key governing structures.





Under established IAEA practice, states outside regional groups cannot compete on equal footing in elections to the Board of Governors, nominate candidates for leadership positions in the General Conference and the Board of Governors, participate fully in key committees, or take part in regional consultations that shape fundamental Agency decisions.





Since 2021, Kazakhstan has consistently advanced the initiative to restore sovereign equality among all IAEA Member States in multilateral forums, regularly placing this issue on the agendas of the Board of Governors and the General Conference. The adoption of a General Conference resolution in 2023 and the creation of the "Group of Friends" provided strong momentum to efforts aimed at eliminating imbalance and inequality within the Agency. As a result, the number of states not belonging to any regional group decreased from 17 to 12.





Despite its exemplary record in nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of atomic energy, Kazakhstan had long faced limitations in representation within the IAEA’s governing bodies. Therefore, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Far East Regional Group constitutes a historic step toward restoring the principle of sovereign equality, fully aligned with the Agency’s Statute and the General Conference Resolution GC(67)/RES/15 of 29 September 2023, initiated by Kazakhstan.





Membership in the regional group paves the way for Kazakhstan to participate fully and on an equal basis in the IAEA’s decision-making processes. This carries particular importance for the development of the national nuclear energy sector and for strengthening international cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.





Kazakhstan intends to continue its efforts to ensure the full and equal participation of all Member States in the activities of the IAEA.