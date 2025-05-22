21.05.2025, 12:50 8391
Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting to discuss the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relating to the transport and logistics sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting on Wednesday underscored that under a working visit to the Kazakh-Chinese checkpoint Nurly Zhol, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar examined the ongoing work on enhancing the capacity of the checkpoint, logistics infrastructure as well as speeding up customs procedures with the adoption of digital technologies.
It was noted that a bypass for trucks hauling oversized loads near the checkpoint Nurly Zhol is set to be commissioned by the yearend, boosting cargo traffic, service improvement as well as offering a new impetus to trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.
Currently, the two nations eye round-the-clock operation of checkpoints as well as increasing traffic flow.
Construction of the second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section and the Almaty railway bypass is slated for completion by December this year.
The annual handling capacity of Kazakhstan’s seaports is set to rise to up to 240,000 TEUs through commissioning of a new terminal this December, which is also to boost the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Kazakhstan is to complete modernization of five road customs checkpoints on border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by the end of 2025. The country also carries out work to introduce CCTV intellectual systems to monitor entries and exits of vehicles and cargo.
By December this year, Kazakhstan is set to complete introduction of e-Freight information system, fully integrated with KEDEN and Agriculture systems, as part of the country’s efforts in transitioning to paperless operations at airports.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov tasked to keep under observation the timely implementation of all projects aimed at enhancing the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan.
21.05.2025, 08:51 10506
Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks
Greeting the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, the Head of State reminded that a package of strategically important agreements was signed during his state visit to Budapest last year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said the visit was fruitful in achieving practical agreements and strengthening mutual understanding between Astana and Budapest.
Noting the significance of the upcoming informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to constructive dialogue on priority directions of the OTS activities.
Viktor Orbán thanked the Head of State for his visit and noted the sustainable positive dynamics of Kazakhstan-Hungary relations.
He said bilateral cooperation has lately developed dynamically, especially in the economic sphere and expressed gratitude for all-around support in the organization and holding the OTS Summit.
Besides, they also shared views on pressing issues of the international agenda.
20.05.2025, 16:08 23206
Museums are treasuries of our history and culture - President
Museums are true treasuries of our history and culture. The government attaches special importance to their development, Kazinform News Agency quotes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as saying at a ceremony of presenting awards to the workers of culture and art today.
Addressing the ceremony participants and awardees, the President reminded of granting national status to three leading museums of the country, which gave a positive impetus to their further activity.
The Head of State emphasized the need to fully utilize museums’ potential in scientific and research sphere, in studying the monuments of history and culture.
He reminded of the Saraishyk ancient settlement, which is of special interest for researchers and which needs reconstruction.
In his words, the initiative on creation of a unified digital platform of Central Asian countries’ historical and cultural heritage is promising.
The interaction with the UNESCO plays a great role in popularization of Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage, he stressed.
The President hailed the efforts undertaken to inscribe the monuments of history and culture on the World Heritage list. The work on inclusion of the country’s documentary heritage to the Memory of the World register is also underway.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also reminded of celebration of famous Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s 100th anniversary at the level of UNESCO.
The Head of State also proposed to organize a contest among young architects of Kazakhstan, the winners of which will be awarded the National Prize.
20.05.2025, 14:06 23416
President Tokayev grants academic status to two theaters
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the ceremony of presenting awards to culture and art figures at the Akorda presidential palace ahead of the Cultural and Art Workers’ Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
During the ceremony, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to culture and art figures, highlighting their "contribution to the spiritual world, preserving the national identity".
It’s culture than shapes the nation, said Tokayev, highlight the role of art in making Kazakhstan recognized worldwide. "Our country is the direct successor of the unique culture of the Great Steppe".
The Head of State also said: "The finest works created on the Kazakh soil played a key role in forming the national identity".
Nowadays, our distinctive culture gains worldwide recognition. Our talented musicians perform on the world’s prestigious stages. Kazakhstani filmmakers receive high praise form experts at different international festivals, said Tokayev.
Astana successfully hosted the World Nomad Games; the city of Aktau was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world.
The Kazakh President also mentioned the country’s efforts to digitize its cultural heritage, as 1,500 kuis, songs and the best pieces of the folk heritage of the nation are now available at the most popular platforms of the world. Tokayev also stressed the role of the creative industry in promoting the national art.
The Head of State said: "The state continues to pay special attention to art, which shapes the country’s spirituality".
The country built 45 new cultural facilities last year alone and will continue its efforts, he said.
During the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced to grant the academic status to the Kazakh Drama Theatre named after Biken Rimova, Almaty State Puppet Theatre and the Philharmonic named after Garifulla Kurmangaliyev.
20.05.2025, 13:22 23776
Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, issues related to the end of the academic year were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
In Kazakhstan, 3.9 million students are completing the school year, including over 200,000 eleventh-grade students. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring a high level of organization for exams, the Unified National Testing, as well as children's summer recreation and health programs. He also highlighted the need to ensure safety during "last bell" ceremonies and graduation celebrations.
I would also like to address the parent community: I urge you to monitor your children during graduation events and, most importantly, during the summer holidays. Your attention, upbringing, and involvement in your children's lives and challenges will have the most effective impact. The foundations of morality, social behavior, and patriotism are instilled primarily by parents. No ministry can replace parental care and engagement in a child’s life. Raising responsible citizens is a major shared responsibility of both the state and society. Therefore, let us strengthen our cooperation in shaping responsible, educated, and patriotic citizens," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
In addition, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, together with regional authorities, to organize temporary employment for school and university students wishing to work during the summer. All activities must be carried out with strict adherence to labor rights and age restrictions.
20.05.2025, 12:52 24026
Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the organization of children's summer recreation was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev delivered a report, while Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov spoke about the end of the academic year at universities and the conduct of the Unified National Testing. Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova reported on children's health programs and compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements at recreational sites. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov covered topics related to children’s tourism and mass sports. Reports were also presented by Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, and Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov.
During the summer, 191 country camps and over 10,000 school-based, tent, and yurt camps operate across Kazakhstan for schoolchildren. According to the Ministry of Education, summer recreation activities are planned for 3.2 million children. Additionally, more than 500,000 children will participate in supplementary education programs at 936 extracurricular institutions.
The Prime Minister instructed all government bodies to create the necessary conditions for a full and healthy summer holiday experience for children.
No child should be left without attention. Priority must be given to supporting children from large families, low-income households, and disadvantaged backgrounds," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister tasked regional governors (akims) with personally overseeing the opening of all children’s camps and ensuring they meet sanitary, epidemiological, fire safety, and anti-terrorism requirements. The Ministry of Health is to maintain continuous sanitary-epidemiological monitoring of children's nutrition during the summer break. The Ministry for Emergency Situations, together with local authorities, must check the availability of rescue equipment at bodies of water and swimming pools, and train staff in child water and fire rescue procedures. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been instructed to assign police inspectors to each children’s center, camp, and public event venue to ensure public order.
Special attention was given to the prevention of child traffic accidents. Due to recent tragic incidents involving unsupervised groups of young athletes, it was strictly ordered that such groups must not travel outside their localities without proper authorization, permissions, and escort by traffic police.
The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Education, Health, and all regional akimats are required to ensure uninterrupted operation of relevant services throughout the holiday period. All organizational matters are to be resolved by June 1 of this year.
The Prime Minister also issued the following specific instructions:
Regional akimats and the Ministry of Education must accelerate the implementation of the Head of State’s directive to build health camps and innovation and creativity centers for children. All facilities must be completed and operational within the established timelines.
The Ministry of Tourism must establish interregional cooperation with akimats to expand the geography of children’s tourism.
Children from the western regions would enjoy seeing the East of our country. Pupils from the South should be introduced to the North, and vice versa. Children must have the opportunity to experience the full natural and cultural diversity of their homeland, Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Ministry of Culture was instructed to ensure free access for children during the summer holidays to museums, theaters, nature reserves, and national parks.
19.05.2025, 17:00 27801
444 Astana graduates in running for Altyn Belgi distinction
The academic year in Astana will officially end on May 23, 2025, Kazinform News Agency head of the capital’s education department quotes Kassymkhan Sengazyev as saying.
This year, a total of 288,531 students were enrolled in the capital’s schools - 236,956 in 115 public schools, 45,014 in 74 private schools, and 6,561 in 7 republican schools. Among them are 14,274 11th-grade graduates and 24,479 9th-grade students. A total of 444 graduates are applying for the Altyn Belgi badge of distinction, while 1,087 students are seeking certificates with honors. The academic year will officially conclude on May 23, 2025," said Kassymkhan Sengazyev.
As the school year comes to a close, all schools in the capital are taking part in the "Bilimim - Otanyma!" campaign. As part of this initiative, unified class sessions are being held to promote the core values of the national educational program "Adal Azamat." The goal is to foster a strong sense of civic responsibility among students.
During these class sessions, students write essays on topics such as ‘Clean Kazakhstan’ ‘Law and Order’ and ‘Adal Azamat’. Schools will also provide students with a recommended summer reading list, along with guidance on child safety, vacation planning, developing practical skills, and opportunities to participate in extracurricular educational programs," Sengazyev added.
He added that the graduation ceremony for 11th-grade students will take place at 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 2025.
The speaker noted that final exams for 9th-grade students will take place from May 29 to June 10, 2025, while state exams for 11th (or 12th) grade students will be held from May 30 to June 16, 2025. All exams will begin at 9:00 a.m., with examination materials distributed at 7:00 a.m. on the day of the test. The primary emphasis is on maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the examination process. Certificate award ceremonies for basic and secondary education will be held in schools between June 18 and 20.
16.05.2025, 13:42 76851
Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, held an interim meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council. The meeting addressed current issues related to investor activities in the country and their contribution to domestic value creation, primeminister.kz reports.
As instructed by the Head of State, the Government is implementing systemic measures to improve the business climate and accelerate economic diversification. These efforts aim to attract additional capital, expand the country’s resource potential, and launch new industrial enterprises.
The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to close cooperation with investors to implement new projects in priority sectors of the economy, ensure deep localization, and increase employment.
As the Head of State noted, under the current geopolitical and economic conditions, the top priority is to create a favorable environment for enhancing entrepreneurial activity through the attraction of private investment. We are interested in working with you to establish new production facilities in Kazakhstan, which will support job creation and deep localization. It is important to unlock the potential for new areas of cooperation and implement breakthrough projects in the priority sectors of the economy. We have created all the necessary conditions for this. The Government of Kazakhstan is open to constructive dialogue and ready to jointly find solutions that will contribute to our country’s development," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
During the meeting, joint working groups presented reports on the implementation of investment policy; healthcare and the development of the pharmaceutical industry; energy, ecology, and the oil and gas sector; labor legislation and human capital development; and digitalization.
Speakers included:
- Yerlan Dosymbekov, Chairman of the Board of the Association "Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council" and Managing Partner at EY for Central Asia and the Caucasus,
- Cécile Rollin, Managing Director of ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Inc.,
- Dimitriy Propp, Director of Marketing and Sales in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at Knauf Gips Kapchagay LLP,
- Saken Zhumashev, Managing Partner and Executive Director at KPMG Caucasus and Central Asia,
- Adam Alekseyuk, CEO of JSC "Himpharm",
- Huseyin Ozhan, Managing Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
The speakers highlighted that future efforts will focus on improving environmental regulations, developing cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, refining migration policies, digitalizing subsoil use processes, enhancing inter-agency coordination regarding the declining Caspian Sea level, and attracting investment and technology in the healthcare sector.
Representatives from the Ministries of National Economy, Energy, Labor and Social Protection, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and Health provided comments on the issues raised by investors.
Kazakhstan is implementing a number of systemic measures to improve the business environment. The Law on Industrial Policy has been adopted, supporting local suppliers and integrating them into value chains. The Investment Policy Concept has been updated through 2029 to foster a sustainable business ecosystem. The National Digital Investment Platform has been launched to streamline project implementation processes. Infrastructure support is being provided, with ready-made industrial sites available in special economic, industrial, and small industrial zones. Work is underway to conclude long-term contracts and off-take agreements to load existing production capacities and attract new participants.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed government bodies and organizations to address the issues and recommendations raised.
16.05.2025, 12:11 73276
Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project
Kazakhstan and the World Bank have discussed the implementation of the second phase of the North Aral Sea preservation project, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The issue was discussed at a meeting between Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, and Sameh Wahba, World Bank’s Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Kyzylorda region.
According to Nurzhigitov, the Ministry has nearly completed the development of a feasibility study for the project’s second phase. In the second phase, the Ministry plans to reconstruct the Kokaral Dam and raise water level to 44 meters as per the Baltic Elevation System, as well as to build a hydraulic structure near Amanotkel village to stabilize water resources in lake systems of Akshatau and Kamystybas of Aral district.
As a result, the area of the water surface of the North Aral Sea will expand to 3,913 square kilometers, and the volume of water will reach 34 cubic kilometers. Experts say it will take from 4 to 5 years to replenish the sea with water.
This option of conserving the sea is based on the results of analysis and assessment of average annual volumes of water inflow along the Syr Darya River basin from 1913 to 2019 and physical parameters of water ponds.
We have reviewed various options of the project’s implementation. Since the year beginning, we have held several meetings with the regional authorities and administration of Aral district. During my working trip to the region, I met local public, deputies of the Parliament, designers, water sector veterans and other interested governmental agencies. The selected option seems to be the most optimal in terms of timing and also takes into account the real situation in the Syr Darya River basin," Minister Nurzhigitov says.
For his part, Sameh Wahba said that the World Bank is interested in further participation in the North Aral Sea conservation.
It should be reminded that the World Bank allocated a grant to Kazakhstan for the development of the project’s feasibility study.
Today we have visited the fish processing plant and saw how many jobs will be generated in the region after the project’s implementation. There will also be employment opportunities in other sectors, including agriculture, cattle-breeding and tourism. Thus, the project will let create new economic opportunities for the region. The North Aral Sea conservation project is very important, as it sets an example of restoration of the entire eco-system," he noted.
The expertise on the project’s feasibility study will be ready by December 2025.
The North Aral Sea conservation project sets a goal to increase the water volume and improve its quality in the sea, to restore the Syr Darya River delta, to decrease salt removal from the sea bottom, to improve the management of the North Aral Sea water resources, to develop fishery in Kyzylorda region and to improve the quality of the residents’ life.
