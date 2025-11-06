How $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in RiyadhHow $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in Riyadh
05.11.2025, 16:00 14461
Kazakhstan adopts core principles and priorities of domestic policy
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to approve the core principles, values, and focus areas of Kazakhstan's domestic policy, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree "On approving the core principles, values, and focus areas of the domestic policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan."
At the 4th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), experts and public figures proposed creating a unified guiding document to systematize domestic policy activities. The idea was supported by the President, who stressed that the document should serve to coordinate the activities of state bodies.
The core principles, values, and focus areas of the domestic policy were developed by the Presidential Executive Office in cooperation with relevant government agencies, based on the President's annual State of the Nation addresses and speeches, as well as the 2029 Kazakhstan National Development Plan.
Members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, experts, and representatives of public and scientific organizations actively participated in drafting the document.
Primarily intended for government authorities, the document aims to coordinate and systematize work in the field of domestic policy.
It outlines the following principles of domestic political work: "Law and Order," "A Listening State," "Different Opinions - One Nation," "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government," "Adal Azamat" ("Honest Citizen"), and "Taza Qazaqstan" ("Clean Kazakhstan").
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.11.2025, 12:45 14696
Astana and Minsk Sign a Series of Cooperation Agreements
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, discussed issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation. The parties reviewed plans to increase bilateral trade turnover, deepen cooperation in investment, industry, agriculture, the digital industry and artificial intelligence, as well as in transport and logistics, healthcare, tourism, and other areas, primeminister.kz reports.
Thanks to the political will and regular contacts between the leaders of our countries - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko - relations between our countries are steadily developing and have a strategic character with a trust-based dialogue at all levels. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to make every effort to ensure that our trade, economic, and other relations develop intensively on a mutually beneficial basis," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov noted.
For us, the Republic of Kazakhstan is a priority partner in trade and economic relations. Therefore, we are committed to developing these ties in every possible way. I am confident that our meeting today will give additional impetus to the process of strengthening and expanding the dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan and will fill it with new substance," Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said.
The parties discussed further development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects. In the digital sphere, the exchange of experience in introducing elements of artificial intelligence is considered promising. In agriculture, attention was focused on projects related to processing and the production of agricultural products. Emphasis was placed on cooperation in agricultural science to increase the efficiency of the sector. Kazakhstani farmers this year have harvested a high yield of agricultural crops, in part due to the application of advanced agrotechnologies.
The participants of the meeting noted the importance of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. Coordinated efforts of the relevant departments ensure uninterrupted railway and road transportation between the two states. At the same time, there is potential for developing transport corridors to access new export markets. In addition, the parties discussed interregional cooperation and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
Following the meeting, in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus, a number of bilateral documents were signed:
- Roadmap between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus on the development of cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Roadmap between the Akimat of the city of Astana and the Minsk City Executive Committee on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Memorandum of Cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and humanitarian fields between the Akimat of the Almaty region and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.11.2025, 10:45 14926
New sports complex is being built in Kokshetau using funds from returned assets
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on developing social infrastructure, construction of a multifunctional sports and cultural complex in Kokshetau is nearing completion. The Government has allocated 12.6 billion tenge from the Special State Fund for this purpose, primeminister.kz reports.
The complex will include halls for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and crossfit, all equipped with Olympic-standard certified equipment, which will allow Kokshetau to host national and international IBA-level competitions.
The facility’s territory will feature two football fields, areas for shot put and javelin throw, multipurpose sports and training zones, and a track and field area. The complex will also be equipped with special facilities for people with limited mobility.
In addition, a multipurpose sports hall with a climbing wall and a tower for fire-applied sports will be opened. Students of the Civil Protection Academy of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, which trains professional rescuers, will also be able to improve their practical skills there.
The complex will also include a 650-seat auditorium with modern multimedia systems for cultural and public events.
The main construction work has already been completed, and interior finishing, landscaping, and utility connections are underway. Overall completion of the project currently stands at 85%, with commissioning scheduled by the end of this year.
The implementation of this project will improve year-round access to sports facilities for the public and promote greater engagement of citizens of all ages in sports and healthy lifestyles.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.11.2025, 15:20 32721
Active Construction of Sports Facilities Underway in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing sports infrastructure and supporting mass sports was discussed. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov reported on the work being carried out in this direction. Also speaking were General Secretary of the Kazakhstan Football Federation David Loria, Olympic champion and General Secretary of the Kazakhstan Swimming Federation Dmitry Balandin, and founder of the family sports center "Sana Sport" Ruslan Akhmetov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the main goal is to increase public participation in physical culture and to create the necessary conditions for training professional athletes.
The Head of State always highlights the importance of developing sports as an integral part of every Kazakh citizen’s life. Systematic work is being carried out in all regions of the country to develop sports infrastructure and mass sports. The main objective is to expand public participation in physical activities while creating the necessary conditions for training professional athletes. It is necessary to ensure the balanced development of sports infrastructure in all regions, establish a network of accessible sports grounds, and open clubs and sections," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
He also focused attention on the importance of not only constructing new facilities but also ensuring the effective operation of existing sports complexes. The Prime Minister noted that residents of the city of Talgar in the Almaty region have complained about the neglected condition of the "Zhastar" stadium, which is not being used for mass sports events or training sessions. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and regional akimats must ensure strict control over the targeted and efficient use of sports facilities.
Overall, Kazakhstan is actively building sports facilities. Last year alone, 90 facilities were built, including 61 in rural areas. This year, 102 more facilities have been completed or are nearing completion. At the same time, to optimize public spending, akimats need to attract extra-budgetary funds and more actively use standard design projects.
The Prime Minister noted that the government supports businesses and expects reciprocal efforts in developing social and sports infrastructure. Entrepreneurs across the country have already responded to the President’s call for the privatization of football clubs. It is necessary to build a strong reserve for professional sports.
Special attention was paid to the development of sports boarding schools. Such institutions are still lacking in several regions - including Ulytau, Abai, Almaty, and Kostanay regions. In this regard, the Atyrau region serves as a positive example, where a sports boarding school is being built through a public-private partnership mechanism.
In turn, Astana has accumulated successful experience in developing a network of innovative children’s centers funded by private investments - an approach that should be replicated in other regions while maintaining the momentum of sports infrastructure development.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate digitalization processes in the field of sports, particularly through the activation of efforts to launch the "E-Sport" information system.
Following the Government meeting, the Prime Minister instructed:
- Regional akimats and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to develop and approve by December 20, 2025, roadmaps for 2026-2028 on the development of sports infrastructure and mass sports;
- Akims of Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, and Atyrau regions, as well as the cities of Shymkent and Astana, to intensify efforts to attract investors for the privatization of football clubs;
- Regional akimats to ensure the implementation of the "Accessible Sport" project and address the shortage of coaches and instructors, particularly in rural areas.
Coordination of this work was assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.11.2025, 21:49 50821
Almaty Airport eyes 55 million passengers annually by 2050
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the development of Almaty International Airport, held as part of the President’s directive to establish a major international air hub, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports Holding, and Gökhan Köse, President of Almaty International Airport, reported on the progress of the Horizon 2050 strategic development program.
Reconstruction work is currently underway on the domestic terminal, as well as the construction of a modern de-icing platform, soundproofing of nearby residential areas, and other key upgrades. The concept also envisions the creation of three runways, with the main one to be completely rebuilt, as well as construction of a cargo apron, logistics and storage facilities, and state-of-the-art passenger facilities and related infrastructure.
The modernization will expand the airport’s annual capacity to 55 million passengers and 500,000 tons of cargo by 2050. As of today, the airport serves over 12 million passengers annually and handles approximately 70% of Kazakhstan’s total air traffic.
TAV Airports Holding reported that $260 million has already been invested in the project and confirmed its readiness to reinvest airport profits to ensure the timely completion of all stages.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.10.2025, 20:14 99136
Head of State receives CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on preparations for the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, scheduled to be held at the end of November in the Kyrgyz Republic.
The interlocutors also discussed several issues related to the key areas of the Organization’s activities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.10.2025, 12:45 99426
Olzhas Bektenov Held a Series of Meetings with Participants of KGIR-2025
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a series of meetings with participants of the VIII Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the tasks set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on launching a new investment cycle, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is conducting systematic work to engage with international companies and organizations to increase the volume of foreign investment in the country’s economy.
The meetings discussed areas of investment cooperation within current and prospective projects in the agro-industrial complex, energy, utilities, and other sectors.
During the meeting with Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Matteo Patrone, the parties discussed the Bank’s participation in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. Attention was also given to the development of small and medium-sized businesses.
At the meeting with President of PepsiCo for Russia, Belarus, the Caucasus, and Central Asia David Manzini, the progress of the project to build a salty snacks production plant in the Almaty region, currently in its final stage, was reviewed. The regional akimat, together with relevant state authorities, was instructed to continue assisting in providing the necessary infrastructure solutions for the investment project.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fufeng Group Li Xuechun discussed the implementation of a vertically integrated industrial park project for deep corn processing in the Zhambyl region. The production will be based on domestic raw materials. The investor positively assessed the favorable business environment and the conditions created under the "fast-track corridor" mechanism for the upcoming launch of production.
Following the meetings, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to provide comprehensive support to investors and foster a favorable investment climate, focusing on full support for business projects. The launch of new production facilities is of strategic importance for strengthening the country’s industrial and export potential, as well as for creating new jobs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.10.2025, 21:54 111376
Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented several investment projects during his working trip to the Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Among the projects showcased to the President were a ceramic tile manufacturing plant by Orient Ceramic KZO, Fabe Agro greenhouse complex, a solid waste processing facility, a glass bottle production plant by Seven Rivers Technologies, and other initiatives aimed at boosting regional development.
The President was also briefed about the plans to develop glass manufacturing cluster, construction of a steam-gas plant, ore-mining and processing mills, and a commercial dairy farm.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.10.2025, 11:20 104491
Senate approves extradition treaty between Kazakhstan and Morocco
Tell a friend
Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament on Thursday passed the law ratifying the extradition treaty between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The document was signed on December 12, 2024, in Rabat.
The final provisions of the draft law specify the treaty regulates cooperation between the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and Morocco on matters of extradition of individuals located within the territories of the parties for the purpose of criminal prosecution or execution of a court sentence.
In particular, the document provides for: the procedure for extraditing persons suspected or accused of crimes punishable by imprisonment for at least one year or by a more severe penalty; the procedure for extradition for the execution of a court sentence, if at the time the extradition request is received, the unserved portion of the sentence is at least six months; the grounds for refusal of extradition, including cases where the offense is political in nature, punishable by death, or contradicts national legislation or international obligations.
The extradition of the signatory states’ own citizens is not provided for under the treaty.
The implementation of the treaty will be carried out on the basis of written requests. The central authority of the requested party must promptly notify the corresponding authority of the requesting party of the decision made.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.10.2025, 13:19 30.10.2025, 17:58133191Investment surge: Kazakhstan draws 13.8 trillion tenge over 9 months 31.10.2025, 17:47117551Kazakhstan launches $6bn investment projects in mining 30.10.2025, 21:54110691Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate 30.10.2025, 08:40110416Future of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Discussed in Astana 07.10.2025, 18:55Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF386621Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF 09.10.2025, 15:16356936Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation 15.10.2025, 19:43261956Almaty welcomes up to 1.1 million tourists in January-June 2025 10.10.2025, 21:35256261Putin hails relationship with Kazakhstan during meeting with Tokayev 10.10.2025, 19:30227481CIS leaders to strengthen border security