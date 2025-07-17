Kazakhstan appoints Commander of Air Force

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended today a congratulatory message to the Kazakhstani schoolers, who emerged as exceptional champions at the 5th International STEM Olympiad in Barcelona, Spain, and the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai, the UAE, Akorda reports.





In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the students' brilliant performance as a historic achievement for the country.





This is a strong indication of dynamic development of the education field in Kazakhstan. The state will continue its efforts in creating favorable conditions for quality education and upbringing of the younger generation. We are proud of your accomplishments! Wish you future success!, wrote the Kazakh President.