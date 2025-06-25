This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from conflict zone in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev
You serve as a link between authorities and the public, explaining state policy and the essence of reforms to the population. I am thankful to you for such an important and complex job that not everyone can handle," said the President at the awards ceremony.
Three years ago, at the nationwide referendum, a decision was taken to amend the Constitution. Historic steps aimed at reformatting the country’s political structure were launched. The "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Subordinate Government" principle has taken root. The powers of the Parliament have been expanded, and responsibility of the Government has been strengthened. In accordance with the Constitution, all branches of power have been renewed. Election of rural and district akims has been introduced. The citizens got an opportunity to actively participate in policy making processes. The Law and Order Concept has become an integral part of public consciousness," the Head of State said.
Both state and journalists work for the good of the country, President says
We must become an advanced nation and join the world’s leading countries. Only by working together and joining our efforts, we will be able to achieve the goals set. Journalistic community contributes to this creative activity. You are one of the driving forces behind the ongoing reforms. Ultimately, both the state and journalists work for the good of the country. Our people are united by a single goal - to build a Fair, Safe, Civilized and Clean Kazakhstan," the President said addressing the ceremony participants.
We cannot underestimate the scale of the looming fundamental shifts. To avoid being left on the sidelines of progress, we must give a powerful impetus to the introduction of innovations in all areas," the President said.
The coming ubiquity of artificial intelligence imposes completely new requirements to all professions and your profession too," he added.
However, for real journalism, the upcoming changes, on the contrary, unveil new opportunities, truly endless horizons. The latest neural networks have already become a useful tool for searching and analyzing information, creating a unique and in-demand media product," he stressed.
I am convinced that you will be able to fully use the opportunities of the new technological wave. Today, all conditions have been created in Kazakhstan for a progressive development of media industry, including blogosphere. Now it is especially important that each of you realizes your high responsibility for unbiased coverage of events and processes," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.
Almost 90% of all transactions in Kazakhstan cashless, says Head of State
The AIFC ranks first in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index and leads the region in green and digital finance. More than 89% of all transactions in Kazakhstan are now cashless, and mobile banking usage has increased by over 460% in the past four years. We plan to create an innovative pilot zone called CryptoCity, where cryptocurrencies can be used to purchase goods, services, and for other purposes. The development of artificial intelligence also holds strategic importance for our country. We believe AI is a key driver of future growth, competitiveness, and the digital sovereignty of the state," the President of Kazakhstan added.
Head of State congratulates judges and court staff on professional holiday
President signs law on amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution
We should introduce progressive approaches to encourage them to adhere to the values of Law and Order and their reintegration into society," he stressed.
In general, business should thoroughly study the existing opportunities of multifaceted cooperation with the penal system," he said.
We should address the causes, but not consequences. We need to shift away from punitive character of the penal system. It is wrong to try to suppress people who have made a mistake and ended up in prison. We must help such a person to get on the path of correction. We are building a civilized, advanced and fair society. The fairness of both the law and the court is our unshakable principle," he emphasized.
Over 290 Kazakhstani citizens evacuated from Iran, Israel - Foreign Ministry
Some 50 of our citizens, mainly, employees of diplomatic missions, are still staying in Iran," Smadyarov said.
Serving the state is an honorable and responsible mission - President
You make an important contribution to ensuring Law and Order, safeguarding rights and interests of the citizens. Today, in the context of growing global uncertainty, strengthening public security and strict observance of the law gains special importance. Therefore, we are holding, for the first time, a joint meeting of the board of the law-enforcement agencies. We need to consolidate efforts of all relevant structures," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
