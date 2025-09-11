09.09.2025, 12:00 28061
Kazakhstan names Assistant – Press Secretary of President
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to appoint Ruslan Zheldibay the Assistant to the President - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He was earlier relieved from his previous position.
Zheldibay joined Kazakhstan TV channel in 2012 as an editor. In 2012 and 2018, he contributed to Almaty TV channel as a producer, and later worked on the Information and Communications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development. In February 2022, he was named the deputy chief of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office, and in April he became the Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
10.09.2025, 15:39 6936
Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Majilis ratified an intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Qatar Agreement on the regulation of employment of Kazakh workers in Qatar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
signed on February 14, 2024, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar. It is purposed to ensure legal and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan in Qatar.
The following clear procedures are established for this purpose:
- Selection;
- Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar.
An annex to the agreement defines the standard employment contract for hiring workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar. The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2025, 11:14 7351
Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Digital Headquarters was held, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was paid to the tasks set by the President in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation."
The Head of State has set the task of modernizing all sectors of the economy through the transition to a digital framework. Therefore, the implementation of AI must be aimed at achieving real results," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Following the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted aimed at creating a unified national digital system.
Government bodies were instructed:
- by November 15 of this year, to ensure the implementation of domestic startup solutions in priority areas of healthcare with corresponding amendments to regulatory legal acts;
- by December 20 of this year, to consolidate 7 fragmented information systems in the healthcare sector into 2 integrated systems based on the Qaztech platform;
- from December 1 of this year, to implement artificial intelligence technologies for the diagnostics of power and heat networks;
- by December 20 of this year, to ensure the functioning of the Sectoral Information Security Center in the country’s fuel and energy complex.
In the healthcare sector, amendments to regulatory acts, on the basis of which AI will be developed, will create conditions for the introduction of domestic innovative projects in medical institutions. These include AI assistants for doctors, functionality for early detection of oncological diseases, and others. By the end of this year, it is planned to integrate 7 information systems into 2. In total, 30 existing systems will be covered by similar work. As a result, duplicate systems will be consolidated, simplifying the work of medical personnel and reducing their workload.
In the energy sector, the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies and the use of drones for the diagnostics of power and heat networks will ensure a complete inspection of facilities in a short time with precise defect detection. For the inspection of urban infrastructure, it is planned to use special devices equipped with sensors to move through pipes and record the current state of the infrastructure from the inside. These measures are aimed at monitoring, timely response, forming a unified database of defects and repair plans with a degree of criticality. The introduction of AI will also reduce labor costs and help ensure stable energy supply and passage of the heating season.
The creation of the Sectoral Information Security Center will strengthen cybersecurity measures in the energy system. The center’s specialists will develop new requirements for energy facilities, taking into account their specifics, to ensure the information security of the sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.09.2025, 19:47 26771
Kazakhstan appoints Adviser to President - Head of Presidential Protocol
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Ashim the Adviser to the President - Head of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Born in 1987 in Almaty is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, the Diplomacy Institute at the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President. Throughout his career served at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
In 2017-2018 acted as the head of the Presidential Protocol Sector of the Presidential Administration. In April 2018 was appointed the deputy Head of the Presidential Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan. On March 15, 2023 was nominated the Head of the Presidential Protocol.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.09.2025, 14:01 27766
New Assistant to Kazakh President appointed
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to appoint Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev as the Assistant to the Kazakh President, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He was earlier relieved from his previous position.
Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev was born in 1975 in Almaty. Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and Hult International Business School.
He started his career in 1997 at the Al Farabi Kazakh State University as an applied mathematics faculty teacher. In 2004-200,6 acted as the deputy chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan. In 2007-2010 rose through the ranks to the post of chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan. Last June 10, he was named the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.09.2025, 11:22 28371
Artificial Intelligence Ministry to be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence will be established on the basis of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Minister Zhaslan Madiyev announced at a Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Minister noted that, in line with the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be created on the basis of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. At the same time, responsibility for innovation policy will be transferred to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. A draft Presidential Decree has already been prepared and is currently under review by state authorities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.09.2025, 16:48 45016
Kazakhstan must become a digital country within three years - President
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his Address to the Nation, instructed to turn Kazakhstan into a digital country within three years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan is an integral part of the world community, a country located in the very center of the Eurasian continent. Despite global instability, we have taken a decisive step into the era of total digitalization and artificial intelligence. My main mission is to ensure stable socio-economic development and security of Kazakhstan in this turbulent, dangerous time. Our younger generation must live in happiness and prosperity. To achieve this, we, as a united nation, must work diligently. This is our common cause, a civic and patriotic duty. No matter how difficult it may be, we must achieve success. There is no other choice, since the future of the country and the fate of our people depend on it. Therefore, we must approach all reforms with balance and thoughtfulness, paying special attention to their quality implementation," said the President.
The Head of State noted that thanks to large-scale transformations carried out in recent years, the country’s political system has become more progressive and open. The mentality and consciousness of citizens are changing towards greater trust in state institutions. The principles of Law, Justice, and Order are being established in society.
However, according to him, enormous work still lies ahead to modernize society.
Comprehensive economic reforms have been launched in the country. Significant investments are being made in infrastructure construction and the opening of new industries. It is obvious that all these steps are aimed at improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the potential of the country. The rapid development of artificial intelligence is already influencing the worldview and behavior of people, especially young people. There is no alternative, since this process is fundamentally changing the world order and the way of life of all humanity. We must be prepared for this. We need to act decisively, as delay threatens the most serious consequences. Therefore, I have set the strategically important task of turning Kazakhstan within three years into a full-fledged digital country," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.09.2025, 13:01 45631
Kazakhstan’s Parliament may become unicameral
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today I would like to share my views on a new political reform that will have a significant positive impact on the future social and economic development of our country in the era of artificial intelligence. I am talking about parliamentary reform. This reform of the highest representative body will be a logical continuation of all previous changes, including the reform of presidential power. We have set a course for building a Fair Kazakhstan, for establishing an open and honest dialogue between the government and citizens in the spirit of a 'listening state.' At the nationwide referendum in June 2022, the overwhelming majority of citizens supported the strategy of large-scale modernization of the state based on the concept 'Strong President, Influential Parliament, Accountable Government.' The events of recent years in our country and beyond have confirmed the rightness of this course. But we cannot stand still; we must think about the future of the country and the generations to come," the President said.
According to him, the topic of parliamentary reform has been openly and behind the scenes discussed in Kazakhstan for at least two decades, and there is nothing secret about that.
This issue remains relevant to this day. Given the development of our state system and the growing level of political culture among citizens, I believe it is possible to bring this extremely important matter to public discussion. The Senate, as the upper chamber of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, was established in 1995 under difficult and unstable political circumstances, when our country had only just begun its thorny path toward building state institutions. Over the past thirty years, the Senate has carried out with dignity and effectiveness its historic mission of ensuring stability in state-building. The upper chamber has been and remains an essential mechanism and guarantor of both the legislative process and other key reforms. I myself had the honor of leading the Senate for ten years, and I have always regarded that work as a great privilege and responsibility. That is why it is not easy for me to stand here today and speak about parliamentary reform. Nonetheless, it is precisely today that I propose creating a unicameral Parliament in the foreseeable future," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President stressed that this is a very serious matter, and rushing into it would be inappropriate. The reform should be the subject of thorough discussion within civil society, the expert community, and of course in the current Parliament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2025, 17:00 81961
President's annual State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to address the nation on September 8 at a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Chairman of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has already signed a decree to convene the joint session of the Parliament Chambers.
In accordance with subparagraph 2 of the paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to convene the joint session of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, 2025 at 11:00 in Astana."
The President’s address will be aired live at 11:00 on national TV channels and on the official social media accounts of Akorda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
10.09.2025, 11:14Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address 10.09.2025, 09:116576Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held Meetings with the Management of Major Pakistani Companies 10.09.2025, 15:396466Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration 10.09.2025, 16:452366Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 10.09.2025, 12:122186No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks - MFA 05.09.2025, 20:4985531300bn tenge worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year 05.09.2025, 17:0082116President's annual State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live 05.09.2025, 13:1580146Kazakhstan’s oil production grows fourfold over years of independence, President 05.09.2025, 19:5476861US Companies Show Interest in Expanding Presence in Kazakhstan 05.09.2025, 14:4476011President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector 19.08.2025, 11:00143086Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth 13.08.2025, 20:45134791Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights 22.08.2025, 16:25129336Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park 25.08.2025, 20:15121256Kazakhstan's life expectancy reaches 75.4 years for first time 25.08.2025, 19:49119821Japan decides to provide $7.4mln in pro bono grant for victims of nuclear tests in Semey