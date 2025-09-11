Kazakhstan names Assistant – Press Secretary of President

Images | Depositphotos

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Digital Headquarters was held, primeminister .kz reports.





Attention was paid to the tasks set by the President in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation."





The Head of State has set the task of modernizing all sectors of the economy through the transition to a digital framework. Therefore, the implementation of AI must be aimed at achieving real results," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





Following the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted aimed at creating a unified national digital system.





Government bodies were instructed:





by November 15 of this year, to ensure the implementation of domestic startup solutions in priority areas of healthcare with corresponding amendments to regulatory legal acts;

by December 20 of this year, to consolidate 7 fragmented information systems in the healthcare sector into 2 integrated systems based on the Qaztech platform;

from December 1 of this year, to implement artificial intelligence technologies for the diagnostics of power and heat networks;

by December 20 of this year, to ensure the functioning of the Sectoral Information Security Center in the country’s fuel and energy complex.





In the healthcare sector, amendments to regulatory acts, on the basis of which AI will be developed, will create conditions for the introduction of domestic innovative projects in medical institutions. These include AI assistants for doctors, functionality for early detection of oncological diseases, and others. By the end of this year, it is planned to integrate 7 information systems into 2. In total, 30 existing systems will be covered by similar work. As a result, duplicate systems will be consolidated, simplifying the work of medical personnel and reducing their workload.





In the energy sector, the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies and the use of drones for the diagnostics of power and heat networks will ensure a complete inspection of facilities in a short time with precise defect detection. For the inspection of urban infrastructure, it is planned to use special devices equipped with sensors to move through pipes and record the current state of the infrastructure from the inside. These measures are aimed at monitoring, timely response, forming a unified database of defects and repair plans with a degree of criticality. The introduction of AI will also reduce labor costs and help ensure stable energy supply and passage of the heating season.





The creation of the Sectoral Information Security Center will strengthen cybersecurity measures in the energy system. The center’s specialists will develop new requirements for energy facilities, taking into account their specifics, to ensure the information security of the sector.