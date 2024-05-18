This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan names First Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister
relevant news
Foreign presidents send birthday greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
President Erdogan stated that they aimed to bring new dimensions to the relationship between the two countries in the upcoming period," the country’s Communications Directorate said on X.
We in Russia truly value your personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries, as well as our constructive interaction in the EAEU, the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other multilateral organisations. I greatly appreciate our strong and friendly relations. We will continue to work together for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan," the letter of congratulation reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev appoints new governor of Mangistau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Malaysian PM congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President signs law prohibiting foreign pedophiles from entering Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Malaysia is one of important and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia
Kazakhstan and Malaysia have long-standing ties of friendship and mutual cooperation. We have good traditions in this area, so I believe that your visit will provide a very strong impetus to the further development of ties between Kazakhstan and Malaysia. We are ready to make additional efforts to advance our interaction and cooperation in many important areas", - said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nurlan Nogayev relieved of the post of Mangistau region governor
Nurlan Nogayev has been relieved of the post of akim of the Mangistau region by the presidential decree," a statement by the Akorda press service reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Amendments to technical regulations and requirements for certain types of goods adopted at EEC Council meeting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov notes necessity to give serious impetus to agricultural machinery development
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.05.2024, 10:341999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons 13.05.2024, 19:2940736What exactly is happening in American colleges? 14.05.2024, 11:2834536Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible 13.05.2024, 21:2533026Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan 14.05.2024, 19:5429296Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential 03.05.2024, 21:45131946Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01121281President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41117176Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region116546Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 18.04.2024, 18:23Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries114076Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries