Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan to combat crime

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Digital Headquarters, primeminister.kz reports.





The model for implementing the Strategy of large-scale digitalization and the total introduction of artificial intelligence technologies - Digital Qazaqstan - aimed at transforming all sectors of the economy was reviewed and approved.





The model provides for a strategic level of management within the Digital Headquarters, as well as an operational level within the Interdepartmental Commission on Public Service Delivery, which will be transformed into the Commission for Accelerated Digital Transformation.





The document is being developed within the framework of the President’s instructions set out in the Address "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation."





The Headquarters adopted a number of decisions in the context of preparing the Strategy, aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth, overcoming the "middle-income trap", and implementing the task under which Kazakhstan must transition into the format of a digital state.





The Prime Minister instructed the responsible government bodies, together with the quasi-public sector and interested organizations, to:





• by 5 December 2025 - formulate "icebreaker projects" and projects forming the technological foundation;





• by 31 December 2025 - complete the development of the draft Strategy for the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence Digital Qazaqstan.





According to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the new Strategy will be based on a system of national "icebreaker projects," each of which will have separate KPIs and deadlines. It will cover 10 key areas: digital public services, healthcare, education and the labor market, the digital economy, data, cybersecurity, robotics, digital infrastructure, regulation, and the startup ecosystem.





The education sector was chosen as an example. Under the project "Interactive Education Based on AI," the creation of an AI-university is planned, along with the scaling of Tomorrow-school, the introduction of GPT Education, and the launch of an AI program for school students. These projects should ensure the growth of digital literacy and improve Kazakhstan’s positions in the PISA ranking.





The implementation of the Strategy is expected to accelerate economic growth through AI, increase labor productivity through automation and digital services, reduce the time required for public services and decision-making, and create new high-tech industries and jobs, as well as prepare new digital specialists in STEM fields.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported that global AI investments are growing at an accelerated pace. By 2028, AI investments in leading countries will reach an average of 4-6% of annual GDP, defining AI as one of the key drivers of economic growth. Global practice shows that the main share of such investments (up to 65%) is directed to IT equipment, including servers, data storage systems, and computing clusters, while services and software account for 15-20% and 20-25%, respectively.