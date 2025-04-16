14.04.2025, 21:43 20621
Kazakhstan recovers assets worth 610bln tenge
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has chaired today a meeting of the Commission on the Return of Illegally Acquired Assets, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Commission heard a report on the work of the Returned Asset Management Company LLP.
According to the report, assets amounting to 610 billion tenge which include 506 billion tenge of cash and property worth over 103 billion tenge, have been returned to Kazakhstan. The Special State Fund has allocated funds for the implementation of 280 social projects in education, healthcare, sport, social protection spheres, as well as for the modernization of utilities infrastructure.
Following the regular meeting, the Commission approved the conclusion of a number of agreements on voluntary return of the illegally acquired assets. The Special State Fund will receive additional 150 billion tenge.
10.5 billion tenge will be invested in Kazakhstan’s economy.
15.04.2025
Kazakhstan to build its first reverse lane road in Akmola region
During a working visit to Akmola region, Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov inspected the start of medium repairs on the Kokshetau-Zerenda highway, where the country's first reverse lane road project will be implemented, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the ministry's press service.
The project includes widening the roadway from its current 7 to 11 meters. Once completed, it will feature three lanes, with one functioning as a reversible lane.
The traffic scheme will significantly increase the road’s capacity, reduce the number of accidents, especially during peak periods, and provide more comfortable conditions for both tourists and local residents.
The implementation of the project is particularly relevant during the summer season, when traffic flow toward the Zerenda resort zone increases sharply. The total length of the section under repair is about 47 km. Work has already begun and is proceeding as scheduled," noted the Vice Minister.
The Zerenda resort area is traditionally among the most popular tourist destinations in the country, attracting thousands of vacationers from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries every year.
Overall, in 2025, the state program for medium road repairs provides for upgrade of 7,000 kilometers of national highways. This list includes routes leading to tourist sites such as Rakhmanov Springs, Alakol Lake, Kolsay Lakes, Bayanaul, Kendirli, Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve, and the Imantau-Shalkar resort area.
15.04.2025
Kazakhstan spends nearly KZT6bln on national sports development
Kazakhstan spent 4.8 billion tenge from local budgets and 1.2 billion tenge from the national budget for the development of national sports in 2024, Kazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Tourism and Sport Serik Zharasbayev as saying.
According to him, 11 national sports have been officially registered in the country.
Statistical data shows that around 700,000 people in Kazakhstan have been engaged in national sports by the end of 2024, with 1,700 coaches training them. Some 1,000 coaches are employed in rural areas. 17 specialized sports clubs, 15 sports schools, and one national directorate are operating across the country.
The Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, which unites 10 federations, supports the development of national sports at the republican level," noted Serik Zharasbayev.
He also reminded that Yerkebulan Iliyassov had been appointed as the president of the Association.
15.04.2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciates EDB's contribution to Kazakhstan's economy
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the EDB’s current results and plans.
Last year, the Bank’s investments into Kazakhstan’s economy made 1.4 billion US dollars with the share of Kazakhstani projects in its portfolio reaching 60%.
Nikolai Podguzov noted that since the development of the 2022-2026 Country Strategy for Kazakhstan, the Bank implemented the investment plan ahead of schedule up to 3.8 billion US dollars. Projects worth over 4.5 billion US dollars for 2025 are under consideration. Over 1 billion US dollars will be invested in the modernization of infrastructure and energy facilities, development of renewable energy sources, transport and logistics, including reconstruction of roads of republican significance, industry and digital technologies.
The Head of State positively assessed the EDB’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy and confirmed readiness for further deepening of cooperation.
15.04.2025
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to continue monitoring and be ready for prompt measures
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of flood situation in the country was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
In general, Kazakhstan has a stable passage of the flood period. Thus, timely measures taken in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions allowed to prevent flooding of houses and damage to the population of these regions. At the same time, the water level is forecast to rise on the Esil River in North Kazakhstan region. In mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region there are snow reserves about 50%.
In Akmola region in early April over 100 residential houses were flooded. Today the situation is recognised as not critical, the peak has passed. Inadequate engineering works on protection of settlements, poor planning and implementation of flood control measures were named as the causes of waterlogging. For example, in the village of Stary Koluton, works on cleaning, bank reinforcement and dredging of the Koluton River were carried out only on a 3 kilometre stretch, while the project envisaged works on 11 kilometres. As a result, houses were flooded due to the river overflow. In addition, the town of Makinsk was flooded.
It should be noted that the same settlements are subjected to waterlogging every year in the region. It means that the measures taken in Akmola region are not effective enough. Marat Muratovich, revise your plans and do all the necessary work this year. Provide the necessary assistance and help to people whose houses and plots have been flooded. I instruct the Ministry for Emergency Situations together with interested state agencies to continue round-the-clock monitoring of the flood situation. Forces and means should always be ready for prompt response," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Following the results of the Government meeting Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries and regional akimats:
- Akimats of Akmola, Abay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions should take all measures to prevent complication of the flood situation, responsibly and promptly respond, inform the authorised state bodies and the leadership of the country. It is also necessary to establish clear feedback with the population and immediately respond to their appeals for help.
- The Ministry of Water Resources and akimats have been instructed to keep special control over the filling of reservoirs and water bodies, especially those located in the northern and eastern regions of the country. In addition, it is necessary to ensure the safety of hydraulic structures.
- Ministries for Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs and regional akimats should ensure control over the situation in case of complication of the situation. In case of necessity to transfer forces and means.
- The Ministry of Transport together with regional Akimats should take measures to restore the damaged road infrastructure. It is necessary to ensure constant monitoring of the condition of roads and bridges.
- The Ministry of Ecology, when receiving information about the deterioration of the weather forecast, should promptly bring storm warnings to the concerned state bodies.
- The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry should continue work on flood forecasting and modelling, and finalise the Tasqyn information system.
- Taking into account last year's floods, within a week to complete the work on updating all normative legal acts on emergency response and assistance to the population.
15.04.2025
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to intensify preparations for wildfire season
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of preparedness for the fire-dangerous period, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev made a report on measures to prevent large fires, the Minister of Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov reported on the readiness of the Ministry of Emergency Situations units for the fire-dangerous period, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev reported on the work on space monitoring and fire forecasting systems.
According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the area of the country's state forest fund is 31 million hectares, including 13.9 million hectares covered with forest. Today, the coverage of early detection systems for forest fires in Kazakhstan is 1.3 million hectares. Since the beginning of the year, 25 fires have been registered on a total area of over 4.4 thousand hectares.
Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the results of inspections of the degree of preparedness of forestry enterprises for the fire season this year. As of 10 April this year, were not ready forestry institutions of Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions, as well as the reserve Semey Ormani. Representations on elimination of revealed shortcomings and bringing the equipment to full combat readiness have been sent to akimats of regions.
Prime Minister drew attention of akimats to the need to fulfil the new Algorithm of actions of state bodies for prompt response and cooperation in fire extinguishing. In connection with non-compliance with these rules by responsible agencies of Pavlodar region and Abay region during the first fires in the current year, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were instructed to conduct an investigation with appropriate measures and punishment.
Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of prompt and coordinated work of all services in the fire-dangerous period, taking into account the forecast of Kazgidromet about hot and dry summer. The regions that need to intensify work on preparation for the season were named.
As inspections have shown, not all regions at the proper level realise the Plan of measures to prevent and eliminate natural fires. The work on creation of mineralised strips around settlements in Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Abay, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions has not been started. This is a direct threat to villages in case of steppe or forest fires. In West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau regions, the territory of settlements has not yet been cleared of dry vegetation and rubbish. In addition, forestry institutions of Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions are not ready for the fire-hazardous period. In this regard, I instruct regional akims to intensify work on preparation for the fire season and take this issue under personal control," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
Following the results of the meeting Prime Minister set a number of tasks. The Ministry of Emergency Situations together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, other interested government agencies have been instructed to organise and conduct republican command-staff exercises on response to natural fires by the end of May.
The exercises should work out the issues of extinguishing transboundary fires and interaction with the services of neighbouring states. It is necessary to work out the issue of organising the duty of state aviation helicopters with spillway devices in fire-prone regions. Unmanned aerial vehicles should also be used for visual inspection of forests and steppes," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources together with Akimats should continue work on further equipping of nature protection and forestry institutions. Also, together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Kazakhtelecom - to increase the coverage of early fire detection systems, modelling situations of fire development and algorithms for their extinguishing. An instruction has been given to develop an appropriate plan-schedule and approve it in the Government, to ensure its implementation.
Akimats have been tasked to continue work on the organisation of fire stations and voluntary fire fighting formations in settlements. It was noted the need to provide in the regions the necessary stocks of fuel and lubricants for the possible involvement of aircrafts, to prepare water sources for water intake by fire trucks and helicopters. Organisational issues are to be resolved by 10 May this year.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs needs to take measures to prevent holidaymakers from staying in forests during the period of high fire danger, to draw up schedules of raids and patrols. A task has been set to prosecute all violators of fire safety requirements.
The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources, Culture and Information, Akimats have also been instructed to intensify awareness-raising work among the population on the issue of compliance with fire safety requirements.
14.04.2025
For the first time ever Kazakhstan deployed its independent peacekeeping mission, President
Images | Akorda
The Head of State met today with officers and soldiers who served at the National Peacekeeping Forces and contributed to the strengthening of international security, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The President stressed that not all countries can join peacekeeping forces. Such a historic opportunity let Kazakhstan’s army make another historic move last year.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan deployed its first independent peacekeeping mission to Golan Heights. Thanks to the operation at the Golan Heights, cooperation between the UN and Kazakhstan embarked on a new level. Kazakhstan is ranked among the countries with a full-fledged peacekeeping contingent. He stressed that Kazakhstan is one of the Central Asian countries to have great experience in this sphere.
As written before, during the mission at the Faouar base, the peacekeeping contingent of Kazakhstan performed 557 tasks including monitoring compliance with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria, evacuation of military personnel from the peacekeeping bases in the area of responsibility, mobile patrol of the controlled territory, clearance of unexploded ordnance and other explosive objects, escorting UN personnel and dignitaries within and outside the area of responsibility.
14.04.2025
Turan gas heat plant, LRT and depot with control centre: Olzhas Bektenov inspects implementation of infrastructure projects in Astana
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to Astana checked the fulfilment of the Head of State's instructions on providing the population with heat supply and implementation of the LRT project, primeminister.kz reports.
During the visit to Turan gas heating station the Prime Minister was informed about the completion of the second stage of construction of the facility. Today the readiness makes 98 per cent. The total capacity of GTS according to the results of works has been increased from 350 to 600 Gcal/hour - today it is the largest gas heat station in the country. The Turan GTS along with other 4 heat sources, in particular, CHPP-1, CHPP-2, CHPP-3, GTS South-East, provides heat supply to the capital. The total available capacity of the facilities is 4,104 Gcal/hour with the city's consumption at the peak of 3,578 Gcal/hour, which ensured a heat surplus of about 500 Gcal/hour during the current heating period.
Deputy Akim Ersin Otebaev reported that today the work of The Turan GTS is fully automated. Training of specialists is carried out on the basis of the training centre within the framework of dual education. German, Russian and Finnish technologies are used at the station. The high environmental friendliness of the GTS was noted: nitrogen oxide emissions have been reduced by 3-5 times compared to the current standards. Currently, the facility provides heat to residential areas of Yesil and Nura, as well as social and industrial facilities on an area of about 2 million m². The work on gasification and provision of heat to the city will continue. To provide the city with heat up to 2035 it is planned to implement a number of projects with a total capacity of 1310 Gcal/hour, including commissioning of boilers 7, 8 at CHPP-2, construction of the Telmana GTS and South-West GTS by the end of 2028.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that under conditions of active population growth and expansion of urban infrastructure, construction of modern heat supply sources is of particular importance.
The Prime Minister was reported on the progress of one of the key transport projects of the capital on construction of LRT at the site of station 112. According to the results of the last year, construction of overpass, cable-stayed bridge and reinforced concrete structures of all stations has been completed. To meet the needs of the project, production of sleepers has been launched in Astana. For their manufacture, B-55 grade concrete is used, the technology of prestressing reinforcement is used, which prevents cracking of structures during transport and increases resistance to frost. To date, more than 35,000 sleepers have already been manufactured, with a total of 87,600 units required for the project.
At present, rails are being laid at the site - the work has been completed on a 2 km section, as well as fibre optic cables. This year about 2 thousand people have been mobilised for the works, in the summer period about 5 thousand specialists will be involved in the object.
Chairman of the Board of CTS LLP Asylbek Duysebayev said that in September it is planned to start test operation of LRT, which implies running trains without passengers. The project of light-rail transport in Astana is implemented according to the advanced standard GoA4, which implies a test period of about 6 months.
Here the Prime Minister was also presented the project of territory improvement along LRT. From the airport to Ryskulov Street it is planned to plant large trees and perennial shrubs, install automatic irrigation systems. The area along Kabanbai Batyr Ave. Kabanbai Batyr to Syganak Street is allocated for the organisation of public spaces - installation of children's and sports grounds, arrangement of pedestrian routes. Further to the railway station-2, in the zone of the most intensive passenger traffic, parking spaces will be provided, bicycle lanes will be equipped, green areas will be created.
On the territory of the depot with the control centre Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the construction and installation works. The project is implemented jointly with Chinese partners China Railway Asia-Europe Construction Investment Co., Ltd. The fully automated depot will consist of 13 main buildings designed for parking and repair of trains, storage of materials and spare parts. A public transport control centre is also being built here, with a control room, a communication centre and the administration of the LRT operating company.
During the visit to the depot site, a live video link was held with the manufacturer of rolling stock for LRT, CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. The Prime Minister was briefed on the features of the locomotives that will provide LRT passenger transport. A total of 19 four-section trains with a capacity of 650 seats each will operate.
Zhou Junnian, Chairman of Tangshan CRRC Group, said that the first two trains are currently being assembled using technologies and standards used for high-speed trains up to 350 kilometres per hour.
Modern materials such as aluminium alloy for body elements, flexible wheels, multi-layer windows for comfortable travel, and high-strength organosilicate leather seats are being used in the manufacturing process.
Assembly is planned directly at the construction site. Each train will be equipped with 36 monitors, 11 cameras and a set of systems for unmanned train control.
12.04.2025
Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan's Karaganda will be awarded the 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945’ title, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Mayor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpaev shared the news on his Instagram.
‘During the Great Patriotic War, Karaganda forged victory in the rear. The region supplied a quarter of all heavy industry output of the USSR. It was namely our region where numerous major enterprises were evacuated from the occupied territories. During the war years Karaganda became one of the main coal bases of the country,’ the governor notes.
Eight veterans of the Great Patriotic War and 2,634 rear workers live in Karaganda region today.
The meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council was held in Almaty on April 11.
