Kazakhstan recovers assets worth 610bln tenge

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to Astana checked the fulfilment of the Head of State's instructions on providing the population with heat supply and implementation of the LRT project, primeminister.kz reports.





During the visit to Turan gas heating station the Prime Minister was informed about the completion of the second stage of construction of the facility. Today the readiness makes 98 per cent. The total capacity of GTS according to the results of works has been increased from 350 to 600 Gcal/hour - today it is the largest gas heat station in the country. The Turan GTS along with other 4 heat sources, in particular, CHPP-1, CHPP-2, CHPP-3, GTS South-East, provides heat supply to the capital. The total available capacity of the facilities is 4,104 Gcal/hour with the city's consumption at the peak of 3,578 Gcal/hour, which ensured a heat surplus of about 500 Gcal/hour during the current heating period.





Deputy Akim Ersin Otebaev reported that today the work of The Turan GTS is fully automated. Training of specialists is carried out on the basis of the training centre within the framework of dual education. German, Russian and Finnish technologies are used at the station. The high environmental friendliness of the GTS was noted: nitrogen oxide emissions have been reduced by 3-5 times compared to the current standards. Currently, the facility provides heat to residential areas of Yesil and Nura, as well as social and industrial facilities on an area of about 2 million m². The work on gasification and provision of heat to the city will continue. To provide the city with heat up to 2035 it is planned to implement a number of projects with a total capacity of 1310 Gcal/hour, including commissioning of boilers 7, 8 at CHPP-2, construction of the Telmana GTS and South-West GTS by the end of 2028.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that under conditions of active population growth and expansion of urban infrastructure, construction of modern heat supply sources is of particular importance.





The Prime Minister was reported on the progress of one of the key transport projects of the capital on construction of LRT at the site of station 112. According to the results of the last year, construction of overpass, cable-stayed bridge and reinforced concrete structures of all stations has been completed. To meet the needs of the project, production of sleepers has been launched in Astana. For their manufacture, B-55 grade concrete is used, the technology of prestressing reinforcement is used, which prevents cracking of structures during transport and increases resistance to frost. To date, more than 35,000 sleepers have already been manufactured, with a total of 87,600 units required for the project.





At present, rails are being laid at the site - the work has been completed on a 2 km section, as well as fibre optic cables. This year about 2 thousand people have been mobilised for the works, in the summer period about 5 thousand specialists will be involved in the object.





Chairman of the Board of CTS LLP Asylbek Duysebayev said that in September it is planned to start test operation of LRT, which implies running trains without passengers. The project of light-rail transport in Astana is implemented according to the advanced standard GoA4, which implies a test period of about 6 months.





Here the Prime Minister was also presented the project of territory improvement along LRT. From the airport to Ryskulov Street it is planned to plant large trees and perennial shrubs, install automatic irrigation systems. The area along Kabanbai Batyr Ave. Kabanbai Batyr to Syganak Street is allocated for the organisation of public spaces - installation of children's and sports grounds, arrangement of pedestrian routes. Further to the railway station-2, in the zone of the most intensive passenger traffic, parking spaces will be provided, bicycle lanes will be equipped, green areas will be created.





On the territory of the depot with the control centre Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the construction and installation works. The project is implemented jointly with Chinese partners China Railway Asia-Europe Construction Investment Co., Ltd. The fully automated depot will consist of 13 main buildings designed for parking and repair of trains, storage of materials and spare parts. A public transport control centre is also being built here, with a control room, a communication centre and the administration of the LRT operating company.





During the visit to the depot site, a live video link was held with the manufacturer of rolling stock for LRT, CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. The Prime Minister was briefed on the features of the locomotives that will provide LRT passenger transport. A total of 19 four-section trains with a capacity of 650 seats each will operate.





Zhou Junnian, Chairman of Tangshan CRRC Group, said that the first two trains are currently being assembled using technologies and standards used for high-speed trains up to 350 kilometres per hour.





Modern materials such as aluminium alloy for body elements, flexible wheels, multi-layer windows for comfortable travel, and high-strength organosilicate leather seats are being used in the manufacturing process.





Assembly is planned directly at the construction site. Each train will be equipped with 36 monitors, 11 cameras and a set of systems for unmanned train control.