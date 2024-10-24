22.10.2024, 13:58 9296
Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highway to be repaired by 2026
During his working trip to the Ulytau region, Darkhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Board of "NC "KazAutoZhol" JSC, observed the progress of construction of the Zhezkazgan - Kyzylorda highway, the road of republican importance. He also discussed the project of its reconstruction with Dastan Ryspekov, akim of the region, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the press service of the company.
In line with the instruction issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, KazAutoZhol has initiated the reconstruction of the 208-kilometer stretch of road between Zhezkazgan and Kyzylorda.
The reconstruction project of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan motorway, with a total length of 426 km, passes through Ulytau and Kyzylorda regions. The objective is to upgrade the road from the III technical category to the II category in the Ulytau region," Darkhan Imanashev stated.
It should be noted that the Kyzylorda region is currently engaged in the reconstruction of a section of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan motorway between the 12th and 216th km. The total length of the sections where the work is being carried out is 192 km, of which more than 80 km of asphalt concrete pavement has already been laid in 2023.
The reconstruction of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan road section in the Ulytau region is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2024, 10:01 9931
Scholars, teachers, rescuers, health and production workers among state award recipients on occasion of Republic Day
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree to present state awards to a number of Kazakhstanis for their great contribution to the social and economic as well as cultural and spiritual development of the country, strengthening of friendship and cooperation between peoples, active public work ahead of the Day of Republic the country is to mark on October 25, Akorda reports.
Among the recipients of the state awards are prominent figures in education, health, culture and science, representatives of the manufacturing sector, business, military personnel, law enforcement officers, athletes, labor veterans.
Those honored with state awards include 450 workers, 137 teachers, over 80 scholars and around 100 rescuers and volunteers. Among the recipients are also the representatives of dynasties of teachers, production workers and railway employees.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.10.2024, 16:52 9581
Head of State Tokayev gives instructions on Kazakh capital’s development and improvement
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Tokayev was presented with the report on the social and economic as well as infrastructure development of the capital.
It was pointed out that the Kazakh capital’s economic indicators showed positive dynamics, as the volume of investments stood at 1 trillion 140 billion tenge in 9 months, 16% more than the same period of 2023.
The Kazakh President was briefed about the course of the heating season, with the city observing heat surpluses thanks to the launch of the gas-fired thermal power station Yugo-Vostok, the first stage of the Turan gas-fired thermal power station and the first stage of the thermal power plant 3 last year. These critical infrastructure facilities generated a total of over 1,100 Gcal/h of heat.
The second stage of the Turan gas-fired thermal power station, resulting in an additional 250 Gcal/h of heat is set to be completed by the yearend. Besides, works are ongoing to construct the Telmana gas-fired thermal power station and design the gas-fired thermal power station Yugo-Zapad with a total capacity of 970 Gcal/h of heat.
The Head of State was informed about the construction of socially important facilities (schools, affordable social housing, health centers); completion of the construction of residential complexes - long-term constructions, demolition of emergency and dilapidated housing. So, 15 out of the 24 schools planned, including nine under the Comfortable School national project, were commissioned during the new academic year. Six student dormitories for almost 4.5 thousand beds, of which four have already been commissioned, are set to be built before the new year.
Kassymbek also informed that as of today, improvement works have been carried out in nearly 170 courtyards and public spaces as well as repair works in over 70 streets. There are plans to plant a million trees and bushes.
Following the meeting, President Tokayev gave a number of instructions to modernize the infrastructure, to carry out works to further develop and improve the capital.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.10.2024, 10:01 9096
5 killed in Washington state with teen suspect in custody
Five people, including three children, were killed Monday in the U.S. state of Washington, and a teenage suspect was taken into custody, authorities said, Xinhua reports.
Law enforcement responded to multiple 911 calls shortly before 5 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) about a shooting at a home in Fall City, Washington state, King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Mike Mellis said.
A neighbor helped one of the victims, a teenager, who was injured and later taken to hospital for treatment. Other victims were able to call police from a bathroom inside the home, where they hid during the shooting.
There were no further details regarding the extent of the victims' injuries or deaths, Mellis said. The King County medical examiners have arrived at the scene and will release the identification of the victims once autopsies are completed.
The teenage suspect was taken into custody and remains at the King County Juvenile Detention Center, Mellis said. He could potentially face charges of first-degree or second-degree murder.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 19:32 50481
Unique Kyzyltas petroglyphs taken under state protection
The petroglyphs of Kyzyltas (red stone) in Zhetysu region were included in the list of protected historical and cultural sites of local significance, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kyzyltas petroglyphs were discovered in November 2010, in the area of Uitas dacha community. These rock carvings have not been fully studied yet and there is very little information about it, so the dating of this site has also not been identified. It appears that these petroglyphs, like all other petroglyphs across Kazakhstan, date back to the Bronze Age and the beginning of the Iron Age.
In early October local environmentalists initiated a large-scale cleanup campaign to protect the Tasbaka (tortoise) mountain and Kyzyltas petroglyphs. Officials, public activists and eco-volunteers participated in the event.
During the campaign, the activists placed a sign indicating that the unique Kyzyltas petroglyphs were included in the list of protected historical and cultural sites of local significance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 15:38 50286
Kazakhstan actively works on academic hub creation - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan is actively engaged in creation of an academic hub in collaboration with the leading foreign universities, the message from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the participants of the Connected-2024 conference reads, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Vice Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova read out the President’s welcoming speech.
The world faces today daunting challenges caused by rapid development of new technologies and artificial intelligence, climate change and energy sources. It is important to enhance cooperation in the field of education, science and innovations for a comprehensive and sustainable development of the countries. For that very reason, Kazakhstan is actively engaged in creation of an academic hub in collaboration with the world’s prestigious higher education institutions," the message reads.
In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that these steps form a solid basis for increasing Kazakhstan’s scientific and innovative potential.
The Connected-2024 conference will help achieve this goal. I believe that today’s gathering will pave the way for strengthening the international ties between scholars and experts, opening new approaches to the education sphere and human capital development," the President stressed.
The event underway in Astana is devoted to discussing the issues of education, science and innovation, digitalization and ecology. As many as 300 world-famous experts from 60 countries were invited to it.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 11:43 50086
23 branches of foreign universities open in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
23 branches of international universities opened in Kazakhstan, Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova told the Connected 2024 international conference underway in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
She said Kazakhstan attracts foreign educational establishments to open their branch campuses in Kazakhstan.
The partnership pursues three key goals. The first is to train highly skilled personnel who studied in conformity with international standards. The second is to transfer advanced models of educational programs and learning technologies. The third is to develop science and innovations. I believe we will work together efficiently and achieve the set goals, Tamara Duissenova said.
As earlier reported, the international conference on science, education, innovations, digitalization and ecology kicked off in Astana. It draws the participation of 300 international experts from 60 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 10:31 65246
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting with the participation of individual ministers and regional akims, management of the Baiterek NMH, Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Atameken NCE, as well as business representatives in a number of sectors, primeminister.kz reports.
The main goal is to implement the instructions of the Head of State on diversification of the economy and development of new points of growth.
New approaches of Baiterek Holding to the implementation of pilot projects in various sectors of the economy were considered. Their essence is in simplification and unification of requirements for consideration of investment projects, support of business initiatives from submission of an application to reaching the design capacity.
At the first stage, a number of projects have been considered for the production of foodstuffs, high-metallurgical products and others.
The introduction of a single and simplified procedure for consideration of applications for project financing by the holding company ‘Baiterek’ will increase transparency and efficiency of government support measures for business, as well as provide a positive growth dynamics of domestic products in the domestic market and expand export opportunities.
Prime Minister emphasised the need to reduce administrative costs for the effectiveness of support measures provided to business.
ll state bodies and development institutions need to work with business in the mode of maximum favour, proactively seek effective entrepreneurs, ready to develop export-oriented production necessary for the country," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Head of the Government emphasised the importance of close work of large enterprises with small and medium-sized businesses. The need for timely conclusion offtake contracts for the purchase of goods, works and services of domestic producers was noted. Thus, support measures should have a positive impact not only on specific entrepreneurs, but in general on Kazakhstan's production.
The Ministry of National Economy together with the interested state bodies, regional Akimats, Baiterek Holding and the Atameken National Chamber was instructed to urgently ensure the transition to a new proactive format of work.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.10.2024, 19:34 61506
Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
Images | primeminister.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the indicators of socio-economic development at the end of the third quarter of this year, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, measures to diversify the economy have been strengthened. GDP growth for the reporting period as a result of the development of the non-resource sector was 4%. Agriculture (11.4%), construction (10.1%), transport (8%), communications (6.4%), trade (6.3%) and manufacturing (4.8%) showed the greatest growth. The increase in production volumes in the manufacturing industry was recorded in 14 regions.
Foreign trade turnover for January-August this year totalled $91.7 billion, with the share of exports growing by 3.3%. The positive trade balance increased by 34.8% and reached $15.4 billion.
The President was informed that the state budget received 14.9 trillion tenge. Social commitments remain a priority in the structure of expenditures.
In addition, the Head of State was provided with information on the execution of his instructions on the return of illegally acquired assets. Since the beginning of the year, the Commission has approved agreements on the return of assets worth about 450 billion tenge. As of today, assets worth 265 billion tenge have been returned to the state, including 177 billion tenge in monetary terms. All returned funds are directed to socially important purposes. The subjects of the Law "On the return of illegally acquired assets to the state" have started implementing a number of projects, including financing rehabilitation and socialisation programmes for needy people, construction of a cultural and educational centre and a sports arena.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the results of the Council of Heads of State session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states in Islamabad.
The President noted the need to intensify the work of the Government to ensure sustainable growth of Kazakhstan's economy through diversification, support for small and medium-sized businesses, development of innovations in the agro-industrial complex and implementation of large industrial and infrastructure projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
