Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods
Images
The Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified the Agreement on unified rules for determining and confirming the origin of goods exported beyond the Eurasian Economic Union. The document was signed December 4, 2023, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement is aimed at unifying the approaches of the EAEU member states to confirming the country of origin of goods during export and establishes a single procedure for state control in this area.
The implementation of the document will ensure control over the export of Kazakhstani goods from the territories of other member states of the Union, including with respect to products subject to bans and restrictions introduced by Kazakhstan.
14.01.2026, 11:52 15191
Kazakhstan expands legal grounds for CSTO force deployment
Images
Majilis deputies have taken up two draft laws on the ratification of CSTO protocols, which update the rules for the deployment of troops and military transportation, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to deputy Aigul Kuspan, the first draft law provides for the ratification of the protocol amending the agreement on the status of the formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system dated December 10, 2010.
The Agreement regulates the legal framework for the temporary presence of formations, forces, and assets of the collective security system on the territory of the parties, and also defines their status.
The amendments provide for expanding the grounds for deploying formations on the territories of the parties, such as preventing crisis situations, providing humanitarian assistance, and conducting unannounced inspections," the deputy said.
13.01.2026, 20:40 38856
President maps out gas infrastructure priorities, digital strategy with QazaqGaz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board of NC QazaqGaz JSC, to discuss the company’s 2025 performance, including key industry projects, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Alibek Zhamauov reported that, in view of rising gas consumption and the need to expand gas processing capacities, the company has prioritized geological exploration and capital construction.
A major focus remains the expansion of gas infrastructure, including the gasification of Astana and its surrounding metropolitan area.
The Chairman informed the Head of State that approximately 400,000 people gained access to natural gas last year, with 112 settlements connected to the grid.
A landmark achievement in 2025 was the completion of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline 16 months ahead of schedule. The project will ensure natural gas supplies to 84 settlements in the Zhetysu region, raising the region's gasification level to 76%.
Zhamauov also provided updates on major infrastructure projects, including the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline and the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters at the Kashagan field.
13.01.2026, 17:10 39101
Tokayev orders Defense Ministry to reinforce combat readiness and discipline in Kazakhstan's army
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Defense Dauren Kossanov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
President - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was reported about the ministry’s activities in 2025.
Dauren Kossanov briefed the President about combat readiness of the army and the progress in implementation of the Armed Forces development priorities. He also reported on the measures aimed at introduction of digital technologies, military-patriotic activities, and military infrastructure improvement.
The minister also reported on the fulfillment of the President’s directives related to ensuring discipline and order within the Armed Forces
13.01.2026, 15:14 39996
Kazakhstan Plans to Launch the National Water Resources Information System by the End of 2026
At the Government session, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the ongoing work to digitalize the water sector, primeminister.kz reports.
He stated that to date, reengineering has been carried out for nine key business processes in the water sector. The target model предусматривает a transition to electronic procedures, the creation of unified registries and a centralized data repository, the introduction of a water user’s personal account, and the automation of reconciliations and inspections. As a result, timeframes and the number of stages are expected to be reduced, transparency increased, and errors minimized; overall, procedures will become 51% simpler.
Currently, 24 public services are available in this sector, all of them online. In 2025, 95% of services were provided online, confirming a steady transition to digital channels. In addition, as part of the President’s instructions on digitalizing the water sector, a key project is being implemented - the National Water Resources Information System. The system is being developed in accordance with e-government standards, interagency integration requirements, and information security norms. Core functions have already been implemented, while analytics and forecasting tools are being introduced. Through the integration of 11 government information systems, a unified digital water management environment is being formed, which improves data reliability.
Another promising project is the system for concluding electronic contracts and forecasting water consumption. The system is currently operating in pilot mode, with full-scale industrial launch planned by the end of the current year. For citizens’ convenience, integration with eGov Mobile, second-tier banks, and 1C is planned.
This year, automation of 103 irrigation canals will begin. In the southern regions - Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan - control of sluice gates is envisaged. According to the ministry, with the support of the Islamic Development Bank, an additional 264 canals are planned to be digitalized. Software solutions for water planning and management are also provided. Remote control replaces on-site inspections and ensures automatic monitoring of water distribution.
A Unified Digital Housing and Utilities Platform ‘Smart Turmys’ is being formed, which will become a single interface for citizens for utility services. In parallel, a model of a unified payment document has been developed to increase convenience for the population and transparency of settlements. The main objective is to equip facilities with metering devices and automated systems with online data transmission. This ensures control across the entire chain - from production to consumption, including social facilities. By 2030, it is necessary to ensure 100% online data transmission in the water supply sector," Zhaslan Madiyev added.
Startups within the Astana Hub ecosystem are making a significant contribution to the digitalization of this sector. Currently, the ecosystem includes 11 projects developing digital solutions for the water sector, such as smart meters, leak detection sensors, and water supply automation systems. The total revenue of these startups amounts to 6.3 billion tenge, demonstrating how innovation is becoming an integral part of the national economy.
Special attention is also drawn to the unified water utility management platform NeoPro. The platform covers multiple modules and provides monitoring and dispatching, a digital twin, emergency control, automation of billing, and request management. The solution has been successfully implemented in the city of Shymkent and will be scaled nationwide.
For the purpose of automating processes of accounting, monitoring, and analysis of water resources, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan must ensure the launch of the National Water Resources Information System into industrial operation by the end of 2026. In addition, to achieve target indicators, akimats need to intensify the digitalization of engineering networks and accelerate the deployment of metering devices with online data transmission. In parallel, it is necessary to continue the integration of sectoral systems and the development of unified registries. This will ensure data comparability, increase transparency, and enable controlled reduction of water losses," Zhaslan Madiyev concluded.
13.01.2026, 13:15 40721
Concept for the Integrated Use of Groundwater Is Being Developed in Kazakhstan
Images
At the Government session, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on the ongoing work to implement projects for the construction and reconstruction of water supply facilities, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that at present, 26 group water pipelines are under republican ownership, supplying water to 546 villages with a total population of more than 1.3 million people.
Since 2024, as part of the transformation of Kazvodkhoz, a phased transfer of water pipelines to local executive bodies has been underway to ensure the livelihood of the population, followed by obtaining full control from water intake to the final consumer," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
It was noted that in order to improve water supply infrastructure, the Ministry implemented 30 projects in 2025 for the construction and reconstruction of water supply facilities in nine regions of the country. Funds allocated from the Special State Fund made it possible to carry out a significant volume of work on the construction of water supply facilities. As a result, the established target indicators were achieved and exceeded. By the end of the year, 15 projects were completed against a planned target of nine. The allocated financial resources were utilized in full. As a result, 1,599 km of water supply networks and seven water supply facility sites were built, and water supply was provided or improved for 277 settlements with a total population of 514 thousand people, including 73 settlements that received access to centralized water supply for the first time.
In 2026, it is planned to complete and commission 12 projects in the water supply sector. This will improve access to high-quality drinking water for 142 rural settlements with a total population of about 540 thousand people. One of the key facilities will be the Shardara group water pipeline, the construction of which will be completed in July 2026 and will provide the city of Shardara with drinking water from underground sources. After the facility is commissioned, the city’s drinking water supply will be fully provided through the new pipeline. As a result, a decrease in the water volume of the Shardara Reservoir will no longer affect the provision of drinking water to residents.
At the same time, the Ministry continues work on developing design and estimate documentation for five projects in three regions of the country (North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Turkestan regions), which provide for the construction of head facilities for large group water pipelines. The development of design and estimate documentation and receipt of expert conclusions are planned to be completed in the first half of 2026, after which the issue of financing will be considered.
In addition, as part of measures to ensure sustainable water supply, the start of development of project documentation for an investment project to construct a water pipeline with a cascade of hydroelectric power plants on the Ugam River is planned for the current year under a public-private partnership. Implementation of the project will make it possible to partially cover the deficit of energy capacities in the region, as well as provide clean drinking water to more than 1 million residents of five districts of the Turkestan region.
In order to provide the population of Atyrau and Mangystau regions with drinking water, the Ministry is working through the issue of constructing a main water pipeline from the Kokzhide, Aishuak, and North Aishuak underground water deposits to settlements in these regions. Implementation of this project will make it possible to supply drinking water to about 1.5 million people. To date, a state investment project has been developed and submitted to the Ministry of National Economy for obtaining an economic conclusion.
Nurzhan Nurzhigitov also reported that more than 4,000 underground water deposits with approved operational reserves of about 15.7 km³ per year have been explored in Kazakhstan. Currently, this resource is used only at 7-10% of the approved reserves.
Groundwater has not been sufficiently studied, a significant portion of reserves remains unexplored, and their real potential requires serious additional research and assessment. In this regard, we are beginning the development of a Concept for the Integrated Use of Groundwater," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov emphasized.
Implementation of the Concept will significantly increase the efficiency of groundwater development, ensure rational and sustainable water supply for the population and sectors of the economy, and contribute to the preservation and development of the country’s water fund.
Work is also underway in the republic to introduce water-saving technologies in the agricultural sector. In this area, the main emphasis is placed on the transition to modern, efficient irrigation methods.
This was especially evident during the 2025 vegetation period, which took place under drought conditions and increased pressure on the water management system. Nevertheless, thanks to timely management decisions and coordination at the regional level, the irrigation season was completed without critical consequences for the agricultural sector," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov added.
According to the Ministry, in 2025, 11.1 km³ of water were used to irrigate 1.2 million hectares of agricultural land. One of the factors that mitigated the critical conditions of the irrigation season was the introduction of water-saving technologies. In 2025, 153.5 thousand hectares were put into use with the application of such technologies.
At the same time, in February 2026, the Ministry will prepare updated water use limits under the most pessimistic scenario of water inflow, and the Ministry of Agriculture will adjust the crop structure in March 2026.
Along with this, an important area remains the fight against illegal use of water resources. Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, an Action Plan has been developed. The document provides for the establishment of a Republican interagency working group involving law enforcement and other state bodies to effectively combat water theft and illegal water use.
It was noted that the new Water Code закрепил requirements for a phased transition of industrial enterprises to recycled and circulating water supply systems. A seven-year period has been allocated for this, including a two-year transition period and five years for implementation of plans. This decision will allow, by 2030, to more than double the share of recycled and circulating water use from 13% to 28%, saving about 1.5 billion cubic meters of water.
In addition, a set of systemic measures aimed at introducing digital technologies in the sector is currently being implemented in the republic. Since the beginning of the current year, the Ministry has been transitioning to an electronic format for concluding water supply contracts with farmers. This system covers the full cycle of water supply for agricultural producers, from submitting an application and concluding a contract to accurate accounting of actual water consumption and subsequent payment. Implementation of the system makes it possible to eliminate discrepancies in data, optimize administrative processes, minimize the human factor, and ensure objectivity in the distribution of water resources and settlements for water use.
12.01.2026, 21:20 39471
Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the Agency’s main results for the year 2025 and its strategic objectives for the upcoming period.
According to the report, investigations were completed into 1,135 criminal cases, with damages totaling 141.5 billion tenge reimbursed to victims. Law enforcement dismantled 15 criminal groups and shut down 29 illegal cash-out platforms with a total turnover exceeding 128 billion tenge.
The Agency also suppressed the operations of 22 shadow cryptocurrency exchangers involved in laundering proceeds from drug trafficking and fraud. Over 1,100 illegal online crypto-exchange services and 20,000 so-called "drop cards" used to legalize drug-related revenues were blocked.
In the financial sector, business relations were terminated with around 2,000 companies and 56,000 individuals suspected of money laundering.
Unjustified budget expenditures totaling 264.2 billion tenge were prevented across 53 infrastructure projects. The Financial Monitoring Agency also stopped speculative price hikes for socially important coal by exposing a scheme involving illegal payments worth 2 billion tenge to executives of a commodity exchange.
The Agency prevented fuel shortages by uncovering the smuggling of 102,000 tonnes of gasoline abroad.
12.01.2026, 19:00 39706
President: Citizens to make final decision on constitutional reform via national referendum
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting on Monday with State Councilor Erlan Karin and Assistant to the President on Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhienbayev to discuss parliamentary reform, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
Erlan Karin briefed the Head of State on the results of the January 9 session of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform. The group finalized core approaches for the future unicameral Parliament, including its status, powers, and functions, and defined how it will interact with other branches of government.
The next meeting, scheduled for January 15, will focus on the new Parliament’s role in ensuring the effective functioning of key government institutions.
As for Yerzhan Zhienbayev, he presented the President with new proposals from the working group and the public regarding the constitutional reform.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of considering all public initiatives and opinions. He also stated that the final decision on the constitutional reform will be made by the citizens of Kazakhstan through a national referendum.
Additionally, the meeting addressed preparations for the Fifth Session of the National Kurultai (Congress) in Kyzylorda. The President approved January 20 as the date for the Kurultai session and issued specific instructions for the event's organizational and content-related preparations.
09.01.2026, 20:52 122051
Kazakhstan approves digitalization plan for construction sector
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev and Industry and Construction Minister Yersaiyn Nagaspayev approved the digitalization plan for the construction sector for 2026-2027, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Government.
The document sets out key tasks for digital transformation of the construction sector, as well as encompasses the entire life cycle of buildings - from planning and designing to construction, commissioning and further use.
The plan involves a set of practical measures, aimed at streamlining and expediting construction processes, while prioritizing implementation of mandatory BIM design, automation of public services in the construction sector, creation of digital building passports, as well as digitization of construction regulations and standards for machine processing.
