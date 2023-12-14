Maulen Ashimbaev: it is important to ensure the safety of citizens

Tell a friend

Parliamentary hearings on the topic "Improving the civil protection system"were held today in the Senate. The meeting participants discussed amendments to the relevant law and voiced their proposals, press service of the Senate reports.





In his speech, the Speaker of the Senate noted that improving the civil protection system is of strategic importance for the country and is under the special control of the Chamber. Increasing frequency of natural and man-made fires, according to Maulen Ashimbaev , indicate the need to revise legislative acts relating to emergency situations.





Large forest fires that occurred in the Kostanay region and the Abay region clearly demonstrated the unsystematic nature of the work of government agencies responsible for extinguishing fires and the lack of a clear algorithm in this direction. In this regard, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokaev set specific tasks for modernizing the civil protection system. Therefore, the relevant government agencies will have to carry out large-scale work", - said the Speaker of the Senate.





At the same time, he also outlined the importance of improving emergency planning activities. New approaches should be introduced, including based on the practice and experience of foreign countries.





Another problem identified by the Chairman of the Chamber concerns industrial safety issues. This caused accidents in mines in the Karaganda region. Among the most common factors in incidents are the expiration of the equipment’s service life, poor-quality or untimely repair work, and non-systematic design and technical solutions.





Seismically hazardous zones also require increased attention, given the geographical location of the country. At the same time, as noted at the meeting, it is necessary not only to strengthen preventive work, but also to introduce appropriate changes to national legislation and systemic interaction between the Government and akimats.





An area as important as civil protection requires an appropriate level of funding. I believe that today’s discussion will contribute to the preparation of effective ways to solve existing problems and productive work on the implementation of the instructions of the President of the country in this direction", - Maulen emphasized Ashimbaev , addressing the meeting participants.





He also noted that the recommendations developed based on the results of parliamentary hearings will be taken into account in the further work of the Senate and will also be sent to the Government.





During the hearings, a number of recommendations were also voiced aimed at improving and increasing the efficiency of the system for protecting the population, facilities and the environment from emergencies. Along with equipping the units with special equipment and technology, the senators called on the Ministry of Emergency Situations to work with akimats and public organizations on issues of proper operation of housing for socially vulnerable segments of the population, orphans, children from large families, and persons with disabilities. In particular, they discussed the need to repair heating and electrical systems, as well as install fire detectors , carbon monoxide and natural monoxide detectors in private residential buildings.





Ministers of Emergency Situations Syrym Shariphanov, Ecology and Natural Resources Erlan Nysanbaev, Akim of the West Kazakhstan Region Nariman Turegaliev, Director of the Center for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction Serik Aubakirov and others also made presentations at the parliamentary hearings.