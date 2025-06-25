Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev

Images | Akorda

Head of State has received the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Aslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The President was informed about the results of the judicial system’s activities for January-May 2025, the press service of Akorda says.





According to Aslambek Mergaliev, compared to the same period last year, the number of appeals to the courts increased by 18.1%, which indicates an increase in citizens' trust in the judicial system.





Positive dynamics is also observed in the application of conciliation procedures.





As for administrative proceedings, in 57.8% of cases decisions were made in favor of individuals and legal entities.





The Chairman of the Supreme Court also reported on the measures launched to ensure individuals’ constitutional rights and freedoms in criminal proceedings.





In line with the President’s directives, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes were revised.





A draft law was developed to improve the protection of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs, to ensure adversariality of parties, to optimize and debureaucratize criminal trials.





Besides, the President was informed about the course of digitalization of the court system and completion of formation of cassation courts.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev again congratulated Kazakhstani judges and employees of the courts on their professional holiday. He highlighted the importance of further improvement of the judicial system, required to ensure the rule of law, to improve the quality of justice and to strengthen independence and accountability of judges.