26.11.2025, 21:54 13426
Meeting with a Representative of Al Jazeera was Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Chairman of the Committee for International Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov met with the representative of the international broadcasting network Al Jazeera Hafez Al-Awa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed prospects for cooperation in the media sphere. The importance of engagement with foreign broadcasting institutions that play a significant role in shaping the global information agenda was underscored.
Chairman Smadiyarov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s openness to expanding collaboration with Al Jazeera and expressed interest in enhancing joint initiatives aimed at raising international awareness of the country’s socio-economic development and foreign-policy priorities.
Following the talks, both sides confirmed their readiness to maintain a mutually beneficial dialogue and explore potential avenues for further cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.11.2025, 19:03 16801
Regional Position on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems was Discussed in Astana
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Arsen Omarov, Director of the Department for International Security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, participated in the Regional Roundtable on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS), held by the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Diplomats, military experts, and academic representatives discussed the humanitarian, legal, and ethical challenges associated with the use of artificial intelligence in the military domain. During the discussion, it was noted that autonomous weapons systems capable of independently selecting and engaging targets without human intervention raise serious concerns regarding accountability, transparency, and compliance with international humanitarian law.
In his speech, Director Omarov highlighted the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan and introduced in detail the state’s stand on the regulation of LAWS. He emphasized that Astana advocates for a preemptive ban on fully autonomous weapons and maintaining a reasonable balance between military necessity and ethical standards when implementing AI in modern weapons development. It was noted that Kazakhstan supports the development of Protocol VI to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons as a legally binding instrument for regulating LAWS.
Andrea Bacher, Ambassador of Austria to Kazakhstan (Austria initiated the adoption of two UN General Assembly resolutions on LAWS), and representatives of the foreign policy and defense ministries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan contributed to the event. It was noted that the Roundtable could serve as a platform for developing a consolidated position among Central Asian states on LAWS.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.11.2025, 16:05 18666
The Digital Headquarters Approved the Model of the Digital Qazaqstan Strategy for Large-Scale Digitalization
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Digital Headquarters, primeminister.kz reports.
The model for implementing the Strategy of large-scale digitalization and the total introduction of artificial intelligence technologies - Digital Qazaqstan - aimed at transforming all sectors of the economy was reviewed and approved.
The model provides for a strategic level of management within the Digital Headquarters, as well as an operational level within the Interdepartmental Commission on Public Service Delivery, which will be transformed into the Commission for Accelerated Digital Transformation.
The document is being developed within the framework of the President’s instructions set out in the Address "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation."
The Headquarters adopted a number of decisions in the context of preparing the Strategy, aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth, overcoming the "middle-income trap", and implementing the task under which Kazakhstan must transition into the format of a digital state.
The Prime Minister instructed the responsible government bodies, together with the quasi-public sector and interested organizations, to:
• by 5 December 2025 - formulate "icebreaker projects" and projects forming the technological foundation;
• by 31 December 2025 - complete the development of the draft Strategy for the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence Digital Qazaqstan.
According to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the new Strategy will be based on a system of national "icebreaker projects," each of which will have separate KPIs and deadlines. It will cover 10 key areas: digital public services, healthcare, education and the labor market, the digital economy, data, cybersecurity, robotics, digital infrastructure, regulation, and the startup ecosystem.
The education sector was chosen as an example. Under the project "Interactive Education Based on AI," the creation of an AI-university is planned, along with the scaling of Tomorrow-school, the introduction of GPT Education, and the launch of an AI program for school students. These projects should ensure the growth of digital literacy and improve Kazakhstan’s positions in the PISA ranking.
The implementation of the Strategy is expected to accelerate economic growth through AI, increase labor productivity through automation and digital services, reduce the time required for public services and decision-making, and create new high-tech industries and jobs, as well as prepare new digital specialists in STEM fields.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported that global AI investments are growing at an accelerated pace. By 2028, AI investments in leading countries will reach an average of 4-6% of annual GDP, defining AI as one of the key drivers of economic growth. Global practice shows that the main share of such investments (up to 65%) is directed to IT equipment, including servers, data storage systems, and computing clusters, while services and software account for 15-20% and 20-25%, respectively.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.11.2025, 14:50 44606
Government Approves the Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the session of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the draft Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030 was approved. The document was developed as part of the instructions of the Head of State to improve the environmental situation in the country. Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zhomart Aliev presented the key approaches. Reports from regional akims and a representative of the sectoral organization Ecojer were also heard, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of introducing a comprehensive waste processing system. Currently, about 25% of municipal solid waste in the country is recycled.
The Head of State consistently underscores the need for concrete measures to improve the environmental situation in the country. This requires full processing of all types of waste. To address these issues, projects on waste-to-energy utilization are being implemented in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. Investors have already been identified, and the necessary agreements with them have been signed. Going forward, this experience will be replicated in other regions," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
A total of 185 billion tenge is allocated for improving the waste management system through a preferential financing mechanism; of 60 approved projects, 22 have already received funding. The Ministry of Ecology, together with local authorities, has been instructed to ensure the implementation of these projects.
The Prime Minister noted that issues related to industrial, medical, and other types of waste also require solutions. The Concept will enable the establishment of a clear monitoring and forecasting system to ensure environmental and sanitary-epidemiological safety. This will stimulate the development of a waste management industry focused on recycling and reuse.
It was emphasized that this approach aligns with the requirements of the President’s "Taza Qazaqstan" initiative, aimed at fostering an environmental culture of responsible stewardship of nature.
Attention was given to digitalization of the sector, the introduction of digital waste accounting systems, and monitoring of waste movement, storage, and disposal.
In addition, the high investment potential within the waste management sector was noted. Developed countries that are gradually transitioning from landfilling waste to circular economy models were cited as examples, generating electric power and producing secondary raw materials for subsequent use in manufacturing.
Overall, the Concept will change existing approaches, increase the investment potential of the sector, and modernize the current infrastructure.
During the session, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to the Ministry of Ecology. In particular, the ministry, jointly with government bodies and regional akimats, was instructed to ensure timely implementation of the measures outlined in the Concept and the Action Plan, and to begin construction next year of waste-to-energy plants in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. It is also necessary to take measures to create and finance infrastructure for the collection, recycling, and disposal of waste using environmental payments.
Coordination is assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.11.2025, 13:20 44736
Government Reviews Measures for the Development of Cross-Border Hubs
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing cross-border hubs was considered. Reports were delivered by Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Vice Minister of Industry Iran Sharkhan, as well as heads of several regions, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Trade, under the Concept for the Development of Transport and Logistics Potential until 2030, work continues on creating a network of border trade and economic hubs in the Zhetysu, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Turkestan regions. To date, managing companies have been identified, technical documentation is being developed, construction of engineering and production infrastructure is underway, and pools of foreign investors are being formed. Railway and road access has been provided to the territories of the planned hubs.
The Prime Minister emphasized the strategic importance of developing cross-border hubs.
The Head of State has set the task of making Kazakhstan the main transport hub of Central Asia. Therefore, the creation of trade and logistics hubs is a strategically important direction for developing Kazakhstan’s cross-border economic relations. In an environment of growing competition for transit routes and investment, we must rapidly develop land transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation, and trade networks. The full-scale launch of cross-border hubs will significantly shorten cargo transit times, increase throughput capacity, expand production volumes, boost tax revenues, and increase exports. With a systematic approach, these projects will become centers of attraction for capital and new industries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
In this regard, the need to accelerate the pace of work and strengthen coordination among all participants was highlighted. The Ministry of Trade must more effectively coordinate the activities of all interested government bodies and ensure ongoing monitoring of project implementation.
Attention was given to improving the investment attractiveness of the hubs. To achieve this, it is necessary to create comfortable conditions for business: availability of ready engineering infrastructure, establishment of special economic zones, transparent procedures, and timely responses from state bodies and local authorities. It is also important to develop not only logistics, warehousing, and cargo transshipment within the hubs, but also real production facilities that generate jobs.
Another focus was the work with investors. It was emphasized that predictability, speed, and minimizing administrative barriers are critically important to them: the higher the level of service, the faster hub territories will be filled with resident companies and the greater their economic return will be. It is necessary to establish regular dialogue with investors, operators, and manufacturers. Joint projects must be built on a mutually beneficial basis.
Local authorities were instructed to ensure access to basic infrastructure-land plots, engineering networks, and road and railway connections. This is the foundation for the sustainable operation of all hubs. Any arising issues must be resolved promptly.
The Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to responsible state bodies.
- The Ministry of Industry, together with relevant government bodies and local authorities, must develop a concept for establishing a Special Economic Zone for the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex and the Eurasia Cross-Border Trade Center by December 20 of this year.
- The Ministry of Transport must place special control over the implementation of the container hub construction project at the Port of Aktau and report on results by the end of the 1st quarter of 2026.
- The Ministry of Trade must intensify efforts to identify and attract potential investors for forming and implementing joint projects aimed at developing cross-border hubs.
Oversight and coordination are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2025, 18:46 72966
Kazakh President signs amendments to intellectual property law
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed today the law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on intellectual property, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The law’s aim is to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and introduc a number of measures aimed at, among other things:
- ensuring that people with visual impairments can access published works without the authors’ permission and without paying remuneration, through public performance, distribution, or making the works publicly available;
- introducing accelerated trademark registration.
- Currently, registration takes seven months. The law establishes a paid option for shortening this period to several months, allowing trademark owners to bring their products to market more quickly. It also extends the deadline for filing objections against the registration of a trademark. At present, the objection period is one month, but the law increases it to two months;
- introducing state oversight of the use of copyrighted works and related rights through unscheduled inspections conducted by justice authorities based on applications filed by authors and rightsholders;
- implementing a unified digital platform for collective rights management.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2025, 14:50 73256
Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Development of the Transport Industry within the Framework of Presidential Instructions
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of aviation hubs and the automobile road sector within the framework of the instructions of the Head of State. The meeting was attended by the heads of the ministries of transport, finance, energy, industry and construction, as well as the akims of the cities of Astana and Almaty, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister was presented with a Civil Aviation Development Plan for the next three years, taking into account global forecasts for the doubling of the global aviation market by 2040. Emphasis is placed on ensuring a high level of compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). According to the results of the ICAO audit, this year this indicator in Kazakhstan amounts to 95.7%, which exceeds the global level of 72.01% and the average European level of 87.92%.
The Plan provides for extensive work on the modernization of airport and navigation infrastructure, the expansion of the international and domestic route network. In addition, an increase in the fleet of aircraft and the strengthening of the specialist training system for the aviation sector with the involvement of international training centers are planned.
During the meeting, issues of developing air hubs based on the airports of Astana and Almaty were discussed. Preparations are underway for the development of design and estimate documentation for the construction of the second runway at the capital’s airport. The modernization of the air harbor includes the construction of cargo and passenger terminals, the renewal of infrastructure, and more. The implementation of the strategic Horizon program for the modernization of the Almaty airport will ensure an increase in capacity. The reconstruction of the terminals and the modernization of the runways are planned to significantly increase traffic. Cargo and technical clusters and a service ecosystem will be created at the airport.
Issues of subsidizing domestic air routes aimed at strengthening regional connectivity were reviewed. Overall, the volume of passenger traffic for 10 months of this year increased by 6% and exceeded 13 million passengers. The participants of the meeting noted the multiplier effect of civil aviation on tourism, trade, regional development, investment attractiveness, and other important areas. According to international assessments, every 100 jobs in the industry create up to 610 additional jobs in related sectors of the economy. Prospects for the development of cargo transportation have been identified to expand the cargo potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with the ARAC and the AFM, to strengthen work on the chains of unproductive intermediaries in the supply of aviation fuel, as well as to intensify efforts on the implementation of current projects and the launch of new projects in the transport sector.
In addition, the meeting reviewed the approaches of the Ministry of Transport to the implementation of infrastructure projects in the field of automobile road construction. Attention was given to the current condition of the roads and the instruments for further improving the quality of their pavement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.11.2025, 22:30 155191
Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan supports the International Route of Peace and Prosperity Project, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a joint media briefing, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that a key topic of the discussion was expanding partnership in industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, construction, and other spheres. Priority was given to the effective use of the transport and transit industry's potential.
The new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus is fostering favorable conditions for growing bilateral and interregional contacts. Kazakhstan supports Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ transport and transit initiative. We also confirm our interest in joining the International Route of Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Project. Aligning these strategic corridors with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North-South Corridor is in the interests of both nations," stated the Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.11.2025, 19:50 148146
Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council for the Development of the City of Alatau with the participation of the leadership of government bodies, experts, and urbanists. Attention was given to the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State on creating an international center for business activity, innovation, and technology, primeminister.kz reports.
The members of the Council discussed the progress of developing the corresponding institutional framework, measures for infrastructure construction, and attracting investments within the framework of the Presidential Decree granting Alatau the status of a city of advanced development. Issues regarding the activities of the new Alatau City Authority State Fund were reviewed.
The Prime Minister was presented with approaches to the draft Constitutional Law "On the Special Status of the City of Alatau," including the creation of its own regulatory and administrative ecosystem, legal and managerial innovations, digital integration of public services, and more. In addition, it is proposed to introduce international standards and innovations in construction, energy, ecology, transport, and utilities, including within the framework of "smart city" technologies. Measures are provided to ensure guarantees and create favorable conditions for investors. Important areas include supporting the development and broad use of robotic systems and regulating the circulation of digital assets.
The members of the Council reviewed the Roadmap for the implementation of engineering and infrastructure projects in the city of Alatau. Kanat Bozumbaev reported that sectoral engineering network planning schemes have been approved and the first-priority 30 design and construction sites have been identified.
Reconstruction of existing facilities and construction of new infrastructure facilities will be carried out, including several substations, a water intake unit, gas pipelines, wastewater treatment facilities, a highway, and more. Work is planned to begin next year. When constructing infrastructure facilities, mechanisms of the National Project "Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sector" will be used. Options for applying EPC+F instruments, in which the contracting company is responsible for all stages of the project including financing, are also being considered.
Akim of the Almaty Region Marat Sultangaziyev reported on the current socio-economic development of the city of Alatau and the ongoing work on launching new investment projects.
The budget of the city of Alatau has tripled this year and reached 8.8 billion tenge. Over 10 months, industrial output increased by 17% and amounted to 115.6 billion tenge. At the same time, the volume of investments increased by 13%, with about 46.4 billion tenge attracted to date. The pool includes 41 investment projects with the creation of more than 21 thousand jobs. Currently, 18 projects worth 1 trillion tenge are already being implemented. These are new facilities in the fields of logistics, agriculture, food and light industry by major companies such as PepsiCo, United Hygiene, "Milk Valley," ASP Arena, QazQon Hub, AVZ, Istkomtrans, and others.
Work is underway to form the country’s largest SEZ Alatau covering 97.9 thousand hectares. Of these, more than 24 thousand hectares are located outside the city and include important projects in the field of agricultural processing. To preserve guarantees for these productions and launch new enterprises, proposals from the akimat on creating a new industrial-logistics SEZ have been considered. In the long term, this will promote the development of industrial, logistics, tourism, and energy clusters in the Almaty Region.
Within the framework of the implementation of the General Plan, special emphasis is placed on the architectural appearance of Alatau and modern urban planning solutions. Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "Caspian Group" Yuri Tskhai presented a project for the development of a new business district in the area of the Gate District, including the construction of the landmark Iconic building business center. A tripartite agreement on this project was reached on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council with the participation of the heads of state in September of this year.
Overall, Alatau is currently demonstrating positive dynamics in the field of housing construction. This year, more than 103 thousand square meters of housing have been commissioned. The city’s design code and a comprehensive transport scheme are being developed with the involvement of international experts and the study of experience from leading global megacities.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries and the akimat of the Almaty Region for high-quality implementation and acceleration of the work.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
26.11.2025, 10:45Joint Initiatives with the UN Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan 26.11.2025, 16:05The Digital Headquarters Approved the Model of the Digital Qazaqstan Strategy for Large-Scale Digitalization17981The Digital Headquarters Approved the Model of the Digital Qazaqstan Strategy for Large-Scale Digitalization 26.11.2025, 08:1017801Kazakhstan and UAE Reaffirm Their Commitment to Further Strengthening Comprehensive Cooperation 26.11.2025, 19:0316116Regional Position on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems was Discussed in Astana 26.11.2025, 18:4514411President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek 20.11.2025, 19:22Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect164681Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect 20.11.2025, 15:00163051Head of State orders to examine all proposals on parliamentary reform 21.11.2025, 22:30154506Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev 21.11.2025, 19:50Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions148021Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions 20.11.2025, 12:10146076Kazakh Government presents 2026-2028 economic growth forecast 29.10.2025, 17:15360901Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy 31.10.2025, 15:40346641Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000 05.11.2025, 18:06279361Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 29.10.2025, 12:48273546Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works 06.11.2025, 18:14264836Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow