Ministry of Trade and Integration and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" are planning to create a headquarters for systemic solution of export problems
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
A joint meeting of the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" on measures of state support to domestic exporters was held on the platform of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The issue of exports today is extremely topical. And the problems we face today, entrepreneurs will voice. Based on the results of our meeting, we will develop specific proposals... " - Mr. Raimbek Batalov, Chairman of the Presidium of "Atameken" NCE, spoke.
Representatives of the business community drew attention to the difficulties encountered in foraging grain and exporting coal.
According to Muratbek Isabayev, executive director of the Grain Union, a large volume of forage is expected in Kazakhstan this year and is already estimated at 2-3 million tons.
Historically there has been no such thing. The relevance of this day is forage sales. Therefore, we believe, it is necessary to give an opportunity on the export direction. The work of transportation infrastructure we have unstable", - said Muratbek Isabayev.
Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev suggested exporters to reconsider the transportation strategy for exports in terms of consolidation, and instead of reimbursement of logistics costs, to buy trains from JSC "NC "KTZh" in advance. He also proposed to create a special headquarters for exports and jointly calculate all transaction costs, as well as to return to this issue within the framework of the headquarters.
Colleagues from the ministries concerned, first of all from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture - we will form a headquarters for exports so that issues related to logistics, transportation, and issues related to measures to support the export direction are synchronized. Because we see that there are difficulties not only in export planning, but also within the country. We are ready to meet with the business community on the platform of the NCE on a regular basis" - said the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev.
The head of MTI expressed readiness to meet with the business community at the NCE site on a regular basis.
To form an export strategy, a business needs to draw up long-term indicative balances, that is, to indicate which goods you are ready to export, in what volumes, directions and with what frequency. In any bilateral relations with partner countries, the quality and stability of supplies are important. In traditional areas, such as Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, we, together with ministries and businesses, can develop a clear export strategy and fix it. The President has set us the task of turning Kazakhstan into a food hub. To do this, we need to use our strengths and advantages, stimulate the production of high-grade products, as well as develop the flexibility of export directions", - Arman Shakkaliyev stressed.
Following the meeting, the participants of the dialogue planned the next meeting with the participation of ministers to approve synchronization algorithms, as well as specific measures aimed at export acceleration.
