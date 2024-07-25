This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
More than 7 billion tenge allocated by Government to restore educational institutions affected by floods
Heating plants less than 50% operational in N Kazakhstan
2.8 million hectares treated against locusts
On July 18-20 there were cases of flight of Italian pruce from the side of Orenburg region to Aitekebiy district of Aktobe region. We promptly conducted treatment, now we are negotiating with the Russian side for joint inspection of the border territory," he said.
102 PHC facilities completed in rural areas under Modernization of Rural Health Care national project
- construction of 655 PHC facilities;
- modernization of 32 central district hospitals;
- provision of medical personnel.
Thus, financing for the beginning of construction of all objects in the amount of 30% will be provided. Seven objects within the framework of the national project are provided with funding from local budgets, private investment and the program "Auyl - Yel besigi," Akmaral Alnazarova said.
To provide medical personnel for healthcare facilities under the National Project, the total need for personnel was 1,100 medical workers. In 2023-2024, 656 medical workers were employed at 150 facilities," Alnazarova reported.
In this regard, we ask regional akimats to strengthen the work on monitoring the arrival and retention of young specialists, analyzing satisfaction with working conditions, as well as making decisions to strengthen social support measures at the expense of local budgets in order to retain personnel in rural areas," the Minister concluded.
Rural health care: Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of instructions on construction of medical facilities
Akimats need to strengthen daily control over the timely and quality progress of construction of all facilities. I draw attention of akims of Karaganda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Almaty regions and Zhetysu region. It should be taken into account that the construction season, especially for the northern regions, will soon be over. All objects should be delivered in due time. At the same time it is necessary to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements of construction," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev goes on short-term leave
Olzhas Bektenov checks construction of houses and restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected villages of Aktobe region
Infrastructure and residential houses were severely damaged by floods. The resident has instructed to reconstruct roads and social facilities, to restore and build new houses. These instructions must be fulfilled as soon as possible. For this purpose akimats are given full support from the Government and line ministries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Olzhas Bektenov visits Korzhyn village West Kazakhstan: number of builders involved in house construction increased by 30%
There should be no shortcomings in the work. The head of state instructed to ensure the appropriate quality of houses. Housing must be immediately connected to all engineering networks. At the same time, it is important to ensure the speedy restoration of road infrastructure and social facilities. Hospitals, schools and kindergartens should be built taking into account modern requirements of quality and technical equipment," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Taraz city boundaries to be expanded
