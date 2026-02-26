Morocco and Kazakhstan Discussed Opportunities to Deepen Cooperation in the Media Sector

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
As part of implementing the instructions of the Head of State, we have revised diversification indicators. The total sown area this year will amount to approximately 23.8 million hectares, which is 180 thousand hectares more than last year. At the same time, wheat areas will be reduced by 125 thousand hectares, while oilseeds, fodder crops, and barley will demonstrate significant growth," Aidarbek Saparov noted.
- Fodder crops - by 242 thousand hectares;
- Barley - by 94 thousand hectares;
- Oilseed crops - by 55 thousand hectares;
- Potatoes (in organized farms) - by 10.3 thousand hectares.
Technical equipment is the key to meeting agrotechnical deadlines. At the end of 2025, the renewal rate of machinery reached 6.5%; this year, we plan to increase it to 8%. To ensure timely fieldwork, farmers have been allocated 402 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel, and the shipment schedule has already been approved," Aidarbek Saparov clarified.
- 139 thousand tractors;
- 5.6 thousand high-performance seeding complexes;
- 70 thousand seeders;
- 141 thousand tillage implements.
Issues related to the spring campaign are under special control. All emerging problems will be promptly addressed at meetings of the Operational Headquarters with the involvement of all interested parties," the Minister added.
Projects involving the construction of core infrastructure-energy, transport, and digital-require special control. All facilities must be commissioned within the established deadlines," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
