National Research Center for Infectious Diseases Opened in Kazakhstan
The National Research Center for Infectious Diseases (NRCID) was officially opened in Almaty - a key facility established on the instruction of the Head of State to strengthen the country’s biological security system, primeminister.kz reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akmaral Alnazarova, as well as Akim of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy.
The establishment of the Center became a systemic response to the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and is aimed at strengthening healthcare preparedness, developing scientific capacity, digital solutions, and training specialized personnel. The new Center is designed for 350 beds and will make it possible to provide medical and diagnostic care to around 2,500 tuberculosis patients annually from all regions of the country.
The Center was built on the instruction of the President to strengthen the nation’s health and ensure the country’s biological security. Today, scientific research, advanced technologies, and the training of future specialists are closely interconnected here and combined into a single system. I am confident that the National Research Center for Infectious Diseases will become not just a medical institution, but a flagship of modern Kazakhstani medicine," Aida Balayeva said.
The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that, overall, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, not only healthcare facilities are being built in the country, but social infrastructure is also being actively developed.
Over the past two years, 695 new healthcare facilities have been built across the country, as well as 419 new schools with a total capacity of 614 thousand student places. This made it possible to eliminate 19 emergency schools, resolve the issue of triple-shift education in 58 schools, and eliminate the shortage of student places in 190 schools. In addition, 237 sports facilities have been constructed, including 69 in cities and 168 in rural areas. In 2025, construction of 61 cultural facilities was completed. Repair works are underway at 251 facilities in the regions. All the changes being implemented are aimed, first and foremost, at improving the quality of life of the population, strengthening social protection, and expanding opportunities for self-realization for every individual," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
In continuation of the opening ceremony, an экскурсия of the Center’s departments was organized for the participants, during which they familiarized themselves with the institution’s infrastructure and equipment. A meeting with the staff was also held.
It should be noted that the National Research Center for Infectious Diseases was built within a compressed timeframe and brings together clinical care, science, digital technologies, and education on a single platform. The Center is designed to provide medical care to patients, including children and pregnant women. In emergency situations, the Center’s capacity can be rapidly expanded to 500 beds.
The NRCID is a fully autonomous institution that ensures a complete cycle - from diagnostics and treatment to complex laboratory studies of infectious and parasitic diseases, including drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis. The Center will become a core element of the national system for responding to infectious threats, as well as a base for scientific development and professional training of infectious disease specialists.
