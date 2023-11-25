23.11.2023, 17:01 7786
New mortgage program 9-20-25 to provide housing for more than 8,000 families per year
Answering questions of journalists after the Senate meeting, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov told about further implementation of state mortgage programs in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government emphasized that providing citizens with affordable housing, especially families with many children and families raising children with special needs, is one of the main priorities of the Government.
Currently we are implementing such programs as "Bakytty Otbasy" (2-10-20) and "Shanyrak" (5-10-20). Over the past three years, about 43 thousand Kazakhstani families have improved their housing conditions through participation in these programs. We will continue their realization," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, another popular product is the program "7-20-25". However, due to the limits on financing set by the National Bank, this program does not allow to cover the existing demand of the population.
In this regard, Otbasy Bank and Baiterek Holding started to develop a new program "9-20-25". At the same time, budget funds will not be used for its implementation.
We are now making calculations. It is planned to attract 150 billion tenge of extra-budgetary funds annually. It will allow to provide housing for additional 8 thousand families per year. Now the terms of the program are being worked out. It will be launched in the near future, it will take at least a month. It is expected to start next year," Alikhan Smailov said.
24.11.2023
Alikhan Smailov demands to ensure timely commissioning of new medical facilities in rural areas
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the implementation of the National Project "Modernization of Rural Health Care", primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the national project, implemented in fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it is planned to open 655 primary health care facilities in the regions. Among them are 257 medical stations, 238 medical assistant stations and 160 medical outpatient clinics. This year 99 facilities are under construction. As of today, 20 of them have already been completed, and work on the rest is still in progress.
In addition, the national project provides for the modernization of 32 multi-disciplinary central district hospitals with the opening of stroke centers, cardiology, intensive care, rehabilitation departments, as well as the provision of modern equipment.
Prime Minister pointed out that akimats of Karaganda, Zhambyl, North-Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and several other regions should accelerate the work on construction of new PHC facilities and ensure their commissioning by the end of the year.
Implementation of the national project is under control of the Government. The Minister and Akims of the regions need to intensify work in this direction," Alikhan Smailov said.
24.11.2023
Alatau city in Almaty region to become Kazakhstan new business card
Issues of realization of the project of construction of Alatau city (G4 City) in Almaty region between Almaty and Konayev were discussed at the meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
With the participation of heads of central government agencies and Akimat of the region, approaches to the development of the city were considered. According to the plan, it should become a point for attracting domestic and foreign investments, an international business hub operating according to high world standards. The experience of creating such famous centers of the world as Dubai, Singapore, Tianjin, etc. will be taken as a basis.
In particular, the development of Alatau city will allow to increase the level of trade and investment interaction with China and Central Asian countries, launch a number of new production and commercial projects, introduce best practices in various spheres and industries. To this end, conditions and incentives will be provided for attracting investments and conducting business activities. This includes tax and customs preferences.
The possibility of introducing a special legal regime, including the right of the International Financial Center "Astana" on the territory of Alatau city will also be considered.
Prime Minister emphasized that during the implementation it is necessary to take into account international experience and use such support measures, which have shown the greatest effectiveness.
In addition, there is a need to intensify the construction of the required infrastructure in cooperation with business, in particular, through the mechanism of public-private partnership.
23.11.2023
Exporters propose to digitise and make transport plans for AIC products transparent
How to ensure the growth of export supplies from Kazakhstan to foreign markets and fulfil obligations to trade partners? This question was raised by the participants of the meeting of the headquarters on export issues held in Astana under the chairmanship of the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports. Despite the good performance of Kazakhstan's trade with other countries in the first 9 months of 2023, exports of finished goods showed a decline. Commodity producers have great internal reserves to improve the situation, but it is necessary to solve the difficulties with transportation. "Exporters have something to carry, but nothing to carry. According to the transportation plan for November 2023, 8.5 million tonnes of cargoes were declared to be transported in the export direction, of which only 3.6 million tonnes were agreed, i.e. 4.9 million tonnes were denied to shippers. These facts clearly show why our exports are not growing at the rate they could", - Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said. In this regard, the head of the agency asked the members of the headquarters for specific cases and proposed to jointly develop measures to solve the problems. As Raimbek Batalov, Acting Chairman of the Board of "Atameken", noted, the lack of a clear plan to provide wagons negatively affects the export process. As a result, commodity producers cannot sell their products. Business representatives agreed that there is a need for a clear picture of railway capacity, so that shippers will have a better opportunity to plan their transportations efficiently. According to Satzhan Uzbekov, head of the Department of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, this year the transportation of goods by rail in the export direction has increased by half compared to the same period last year. Only for grain there is an increase in deliveries to China by three to four times. According to the ministry's forecasts, cargo transportation to China will show a new record in December. "A large volume of traffic is carried out, but there are restrictions on joints. This year we are fully exhausting our throughput capacity in the direction of China. At the end of the year, the volume of traffic to China will increase to 27.6 million tonnes. This is the maximum capacity of the infrastructure, which we have achieved, thanks to the relevant work", - Satzhan Uzbekov said. According to the information of Zeynulla Abdumanapov, Chairman of the National Association of Exporters "KazGrain", the volume of exports this year has decreased on the contrary. "Compared to last year, exports have decreased many times over. Since the pandemic, KTZ has accustomed us to carry cargo in containers, we have put this work in two years, but in September 2023 we restricted containerised transport of grain crops and milling products to China. Container transportations are limited by 85%. Now they can only be carried out by those stations that have paragraph 8 and 10. KTZ cuts the main transport plan by 60-70%, the only argument is that the junctions are loaded. We used to be able to regulate our shipments by submitting applications for inclusion in the additional transport plan. But today they do not co-ordinate them for us", - the head of the association shared the common problem. In turn, the representative of the Ministry of Transport said that the norms on paragraphs were provided for when there was all the necessary infrastructure at the stations, the station itself carried out cargo operations. "Now the corrective norms have been adopted, the work on paragraphs is underway. As for plans, there are rules of cargo carriage, an additional plan is agreed not to the detriment of the main one. If a consignor fulfilled the declared norm last month, they agree on a plan. Unscrupulous consignors are denied additional transportations", - Satzhan Uzbekov concluded. At the headquarters meeting, business representatives voiced several proposals to improve planning efficiency. Firstly, to automate the review of applications for carriage, so that the consignor knows why he was refused and at what section the cargo was not allowed through. Secondly, to publish KTZ's transport plans for open commodity positions, in particular, for agro-industrial complex, in the public domain on a monthly basis. This will allow commodity producers to qualitatively plan the dispatch of products. In addition, the participants of the meeting are interested in the implementation of a project to prioritise export shipments. "We are doing general work aimed at a specific result. This is not a criticism. We understand that transports should not suffer. The export headquarters itself is needed to promptly solve the issues that arise. The Ministry of Transport is ready to take the proposals into work. We will prepare issues related to cargo prioritisation together with the ministries of agriculture, industry and energy, we will work on them and show them to the Ministry of Transport in order to make appropriate changes to the rules. Another proposal is to apply penalties to those shippers who submit applications but then refuse to send cargo. In this case, they should be deprived of the opportunity to submit applications to the main transport plan for exactly the volume that was not delivered in the previous month", - Arman Shakkaliev concluded.
23.11.2023
Government to continue work on strengthening responsibility for domestic violence
Within the briefing for media representatives after the Senate meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about measures to strengthen responsibility for crimes in the sphere of family and domestic relations, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by the head of the Government, the Law "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" in Kazakhstan was adopted back in 2009. Moreover, Kazakhstan was the first country in the CIS, where such a law was adopted. In subsequent years, the legislation was repeatedly amended in the direction of increasing responsibility.
The latest changes were introduced just recently. In particular, the term of arrest was extended to 15 days, and in case of repeated violation - up to 25 days. In addition, the possibility of repeated reconciliation has been excluded and sanctions for causing serious or medium harm to health as a result of domestic violence have been toughened from 3 to 6 years," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, he added that the norms that were adopted earlier are having an effect. Thus, for the last four months the number of domestic tyrants brought to justice has increased. If at the end of the 2nd quarter of this year it was 7 thousand people, then at the end of the 3rd quarter already 27 thousand citizens.
According to changes in the legislation, now there is no mandatory statement of the injured party is not required. The statements of witnesses or recordings from video cameras are enough. Often the injured party either does not write a statement or withdraws it. Now this situation has changed fundamentally. We see positive dynamics in the statistics of law enforcement agencies," the Prime Minister noted.
According to Alikhan Smailov, work in this direction continues. In mid-October, a bill on women's rights and child safety was submitted to the Government. It contains more than 90 amendments, including those aimed at strengthening responsibility for domestic violence. Most of them were supported and the bill will soon be submitted to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
As for myself, I do not accept any violence against women. Moreover, I myself raise my daughters, and I want them to feel safe in our country," the Prime Minister said.
22.11.2023
Kazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online format
Issues of improving the quality of public services were considered in the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported that today about 93% of public services are provided electronically. Compared to last year, the number of services provided via smartphones has increased 6 times.
Along with this, the introduction of proactive services, which do not require citizens to contact government agencies, continues. Currently, their number has reached 40, and more than 2 million services have been provided. Work in this direction continues with the participation of focus groups of citizens.
The Minister added that previously citizens had to provide about 50 million paper certificates annually. However, through modern technologies this process has been digitized. However, today there are still facts of demanding certificates by employers and schools. This issue is planned to be fully resolved in 2024.
It was noted that today Kazakhstanis are increasingly using new digital services. In particular, these are electronic powers of attorney, online purchase and sale of cars, online registration of mortgages, etc. At the same time, next year the process of assigning pensions will be changed, which will be conducted in a completely new format. Projects are also being developed to abolish 12 different types of certificates required for employment, Internet connection, submission of declarations, and queuing for kindergarten.
During the meeting, a platform for online real estate transactions was also presented. Thus, when buying or selling real estate, for example, a house, an apartment or an office, there will be no need to go to a notary or to the Central Office, as before. Such online service will be provided using Blockchain and biometric identification technologies. All actions and videos performed on each property will be stored in the "e-government". Thus, the process that took several days has been reduced to 1 hour.
In addition, another project was presented - I-Qala. Today, a new owner of a house has to go around the utilities to conclude contracts for water, heat, etc. connection. More than 700 thousand people face this difficulty every year, and citizens used to spend up to 30 days to solve it. Currently, the Ministry is introducing an easier format.
Thus, the apartment owner is sent a corresponding SMS and all utility contracts are concluded online. Thanks to this, there is no need to go around the companies-operators in person. Today in the capital more than 80 thousand contracts have been successfully concluded in this way. Now this service is being launched in Almaty. Similar work will be carried out in other regions of the republic.
Chairman of the Board of Government for Citizens State Corporation Arman Kenzhegaliyev also spoke at the meeting.
As noted by the Prime Minister, today most public services are available in electronic format, including through applications on a smartphone.
Provision of electronic public services is an important component of improving the quality of life of citizens. The digitization of processes has made it possible to significantly reduce appeals to state bodies, the need to obtain paper certificates. This is not only de-bureaucratization, but also saving time of citizens," Alikhan Smailov said.
He emphasized that the measures taken by the state as a whole allowed Kazakhstan to rise to the 8th position in the UN rating on online services.
This is a great achievement of our country, which is noted by international experts. This work should be actively continued. It is necessary to constantly improve the level of service of the provided services, especially in the centers of public services," Prime Minister pointed out.
According to him, in the context of automation of services the Government for Citizens State Corporation should become a full-fledged driver of offline services.
As the Head of State noted, it is necessary to proactively provide services throughout a person's life. For this purpose, reengineering of business processes is being carried out. It is important to move away from the practice of collecting applications and supporting documents when the necessary information is already available in databases," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He emphasized that state bodies should implement approaches when services are provided "by default". One such example is the project "Digital Family Map" implemented on the platform "Smart Data Ukimet".
This approach should be scaled across all life situations," the Prime Minister said.
At the same time, he noted that 22 types of public services are still unavailable on the "Electronic Government" portal. Among them are such as recognition of education documents, appointment of housing assistance, extension of the lease term of a land plot.
People also complain about incorrect data. Only for 10 months of this year received more than 56 thousand applications for correction of information. This indicates insufficient quality work in the integration of various databases and digitization of information," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He added that visitors of the centers are dissatisfied with long queues and lack of comfortable conditions in the premises. In particular, citizens with special needs can't get to some buildings of the Central Office because of the lack of special ramps and elevators.
It is extremely difficult to get through to the Single Contact Center. Applying for licenses and permits is so complicated that applicants have to turn to consulting companies and individuals. In general, the above examples reduce the positive effect of the great work being done. Therefore, it is necessary to respond sensitively to complaints and recommendations of citizens, to take prompt action," Head of the Government emphasized.
In this regard, Prime Minister instructed to automate the remaining types of public services, which were declared as electronic, until the end of March 2024, as well as to expand the list of proactive services on a systematic basis.
It is necessary to regularly check the actual performance of each public service. Special attention should be paid to the ease of its receipt, correctness of data and their safe storage. And in general, we should optimize the list of documents requested from the population," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to Prime Minister, the main focus should be on quality and timely provision of services to businesses and citizens, including persons with special needs.
22.11.2023
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan orders to halve terms of clearance and passage of railroad cargoes
Measures for further development of the railway industry considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev reported that for 10 months the volume of cargo transportation by rail transport amounted to 246 million tons. This is more than 3% more than in the same period last year. This figure is expected to reach 300 million tons by the end of the year.
At present, the railroad fully meets the needs of the RK economy in the export direction. Since the beginning of the year, export transportation has reached 70.7 million tons with an increase of 8.5%.
Transit transportation is also actively developing. At the end of 10 months this volume increased by 19% to 22.5 million tons. At the same time, container transportation increased by 15%. The volume of passenger transportation for the reporting period increased by 2.5% to 16 million 600 thousand passengers.
As part of the fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State, work is currently underway to further develop the transport and logistics potential of the republic. This concerns construction of new and repair of existing railway lines, modernization of nodal stations, renewal of rolling stock, increasing the capacity of border points, etc. The largest projects here are new railroad lines Dostyk - Moyinty (836 km), Bakhty - Ayagoz (272 km), Darbaza - Maktaaral (152 km) and bypass around Almaty (73 km).
In general, by 2029 the volume of transit freight traffic through Kazakhstan is planned to reach 35 million tons, as well as fully meet the needs of the domestic economy, taking into account the new projects.
With a report on the activities of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and its transformation into a transport and logistics company, implemented on behalf of the Head of State, the Chairman of the Board of the national company Nurlan Sauranbayev.
Prime Minister noted that the railroad is one of the key areas of the transportation industry and the economy of the country as a whole.
Our country is located in the center of the continent, at the junction of many international transport routes. Every year transit transportation through Kazakhstan between Asia and Europe grows. Last year, rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China alone amounted to over 23 million tons. This year, this figure increased by another 22%," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, in conditions of rapidly growing transportation volumes it is necessary to carry out systematic work on infrastructure development and renewal of rolling stock.
For this purpose, in the next 3 years new railroad branches with a length of over 1 thousand km will be built. These are Dostyk-Moyinty, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Almaty bypass line. This week we will give a start to the beginning of construction of Darbaza-Maktaaral section," Prime Minister announced.
He added that in order to upgrade the rolling stock more than 550 locomotives, as well as passenger and freight cars are purchased. In parallel with this, modernization of existing main railway networks with a total length of about 5 thousand km is being carried out.
As Head of the Government noted, today there is a high wear and tear of rolling stock and mainline networks, which reaches about 60%. This affects the speed of trains and the capacity of the railroad.
There are also issues with the registration of goods at the border, which affects the volume of transit, exports and imports. Therefore, it is necessary to create a "one window" for business with minimal time for consideration and preparation of documents. All services should work promptly and synchronously," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
According to him, there are also many complaints from the public about the activities of KTZ.
These include systematic train delays, lack of proper service, and the condition of passenger cars. Business complains about late deliveries of railcars and shipments, lengthy procedures for various approvals. All this negatively affects the development of the entire economy," Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister stressed that the railroad has a consistently high demand for machine-building, rail products and various equipment. At the same time, domestic manufacturers can not meet these needs, although there are many serious enterprises in the republic, the activities of which are related to the railroad.
Our manufacturers could expand production, create additional jobs, increase competence and output, ensure the growth of the domestic economy," Alikhan Smailov said.
Summarizing the above, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Transport, Finance, Agriculture, Border Service, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and KTZ to work out the issues of simplification of procedures for registration and passage of cargo by the end of the year.
The terms of consideration should be reduced by at least 2 times," he pointed out.
In addition, the head of the Government outlined the need to intensify work on the renewal of the rolling stock fleet and reduce the level of wear and tear to 40% by 2029, as well as to develop a plan for the development of domestic production based on the needs of the railway industry.
During the transformation of KTZ to prioritize the work of the national infrastructure operator - to ensure quality service and timeliness of services," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In conclusion, Prime Minister instructed to study the possibility of allocating additional grants for technical specialties of the transport industry and to consider the establishment of the Institute of Transport and Logistics Development.
21.11.2023
AI to help issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry will enlist the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis, head of the ministry Bagdat Mussin said Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the era where everybody starting from senior citizens to children are frequent users of social media, WhatsApp or Telegram, our goal is to enhance the quality of public services provided to the population, Minister Mussin said at the Government’s meeting.
He emphasized that public services should be simple and user-friendly.
To this end, the ministry, according to Mussin, is introducing AI, such as ChatGPT, in order to ensure the personal documents are issued and all questions of the population related to the process are answered day and night.
Mussin added that the ministry is also working on developing new formats of services for businessmen.
20.11.2023
Tokayev receives Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The President was briefed about the main indicators of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan for 10 months of this year.
Tokayev was informed about the implementation of the tasks outlined in the 2030 Agro-industrial complex development concept as well as presented the plans to further improve the sector’s activity.
Saparov spoke of the outcomes of the harvesting campaign, challenges facing the domestic agrarians in the current year on the support measures adopted by the government.
Following the meeting, the Kazah President set concrete tasks before the minister to bring the industry to the new stage of development in five years, including increasing the agricultural gross domestic product by 2fold.
