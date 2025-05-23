21.05.2025, 19:59 8066
Olzhas Bektenov discusses joint projects in Oil and Gas sector with Nail Maganov, General Director of Tatneft
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Nail Maganov, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Tatneft. The parties discussed plans to expand cooperation in the oil and gas chemical sector, including progress on a major investment project for the production of butadiene and synthetic rubber in the Atyrau region, primeminister.kz reports.
Nail Maganov provided an update on the current status of the project. Active work is currently underway with the contractor - the Chinese engineering company China Tianchen Engineering Corporation. The project plans to annually produce 60,000 tons of divinyl-styrene synthetic rubber (DSSR) for use in the rubber industry and tire manufacturing, 40,000 tons of styrene-butadiene-styrene rubber (SBS) used in road surfacing and plastics, and 40,000 tons of methyl tert-butyl ether as a high-octane fuel component. The investment phase is expected to begin on July 1 of this year.
The meeting also addressed geological exploration activities at the Karaton Podsolevoy block, carried out in partnership with JSC NC KazMunayGas. Currently, a deep exploratory well is being drilled to a depth of 5,500 meters.
Attention was also given to the project for the production of terephthalic acid (TPA) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan is open to constructive dialogue in implementing joint initiatives and finding solutions for mutually beneficial cooperation. Kazakhstan has expressed its interest in integrating Tatneft’s technologies and expertise into domestic industry.
21.05.2025, 22:01
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on implementation of major projects in metallurgy and petrochemistry
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Holds Meeting on Implementation of Major Metallurgical and Petrochemical Projects, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting focused on the implementation of major projects in the metallurgical and petrochemical industries.
Reports were presented by Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov. Project initiators also spoke, including Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources; Nail Maganov, CEO of PJSC Tatneft; and Askhat Khasenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas.
Following the instruction of the President, the Government is consistently working to unlock the country’s industrial potential. A list of 17 major projects has been defined, with particular emphasis on high-value-added production.
The Prime Minister was briefed on five key initiatives with a total investment volume of approximately $19.5 billion and the creation of more than 8,000 permanent jobs. Previously, on May 12, five other projects in the chemical and metallurgical sectors were reviewed at a government session.
In Pavlodar region, construction has begun on the Yertis Hydrometallurgical Plant for processing high-carbon sulfide gold-bearing concentrates. The plant will process up to 300,000 tons of concentrate and produce up to 15 tons of gold annually in dore alloy form. Total investment in the project is $978 million, with 500 permanent jobs planned. The project is being implemented within the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone. Engineering surveys have been completed, a positive environmental assessment has been received for temporary facilities, and infrastructure preparation is underway.
In Atyrau region, three major petrochemical projects are planned. The first involves the construction of a plant for the production of butadiene and its derivatives, with an annual capacity of up to 305,000 tons. The project involves $900 million in investment and the creation of 750 permanent jobs. The facility is expected to be commissioned in 2028. The extended basic design is currently being developed in collaboration with the Chinese company China Tianchen Engineering Corporation.
KMG PetroChem is implementing a project to build a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plant with an annual capacity of up to 735,000 tons. The total investment in the project is $1.5 billion, with 400 permanent jobs planned.
In addition, the second phase of the integrated gas chemical complex for polyethylene production has begun in the region. This $7.4 billion project will have a capacity of 1.25 million tons per year. Once operating at full capacity by 2029, the facility will produce more than 20 types of in-demand polyethylene, including premium grades. Around 800 permanent jobs will be created.
As part of the development of a gas chemical cluster, construction of a gas separation complex is also planned. The facility will process up to 1.6 million tons of ethane and around 355,000 tons of propane per year. The total investment is $2.7 billion, with more than 400 permanent jobs expected. Design work has been completed, and a positive expert opinion has been obtained in preparation for construction.
Progress was also reported on the expansion of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, increasing its capacity from 6 to 12 million tons per year. This project is expected to significantly boost oil processing volumes and provide stable employment for around 5,200 people. The investment is estimated at $6 billion.
During the meeting, it was noted that the implementation of large-scale industrial projects in metallurgy and petrochemistry will not only contribute to the growth of the processing sector but also generate stable demand for products and services from domestic producers. The Prime Minister emphasized that this will significantly expand the involvement of local small and medium-sized enterprises in supply chains.
Metallurgy and petrochemistry are backbone sectors of our economy. They form the foundation for sustainable industrial growth, value creation, and the generation of high-quality jobs. These projects will accelerate Kazakhstan’s transition from raw material extraction to the production of finished goods in demand on global markets. An important outcome should also be the development of a broad ecosystem of small and medium businesses around these clusters. We see each cluster as a hub that attracts dozens of enterprises in logistics, equipment maintenance, construction, packaging, and more," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
The Prime Minister instructed ministries, regional administrations, and relevant organizations to ensure proper coordination and monitoring of project implementation at the local level. The Ministries of Energy, Industry and Construction, and National Economy were tasked with ensuring the timely launch of all projects.
21.05.2025, 12:50
Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting to discuss the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relating to the transport and logistics sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting on Wednesday underscored that under a working visit to the Kazakh-Chinese checkpoint Nurly Zhol, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar examined the ongoing work on enhancing the capacity of the checkpoint, logistics infrastructure as well as speeding up customs procedures with the adoption of digital technologies.
It was noted that a bypass for trucks hauling oversized loads near the checkpoint Nurly Zhol is set to be commissioned by the yearend, boosting cargo traffic, service improvement as well as offering a new impetus to trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.
Currently, the two nations eye round-the-clock operation of checkpoints as well as increasing traffic flow.
Construction of the second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section and the Almaty railway bypass is slated for completion by December this year.
The annual handling capacity of Kazakhstan’s seaports is set to rise to up to 240,000 TEUs through commissioning of a new terminal this December, which is also to boost the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Kazakhstan is to complete modernization of five road customs checkpoints on border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by the end of 2025. The country also carries out work to introduce CCTV intellectual systems to monitor entries and exits of vehicles and cargo.
By December this year, Kazakhstan is set to complete introduction of e-Freight information system, fully integrated with KEDEN and Agriculture systems, as part of the country’s efforts in transitioning to paperless operations at airports.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov tasked to keep under observation the timely implementation of all projects aimed at enhancing the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan.
21.05.2025, 08:51
Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks
Greeting the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, the Head of State reminded that a package of strategically important agreements was signed during his state visit to Budapest last year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said the visit was fruitful in achieving practical agreements and strengthening mutual understanding between Astana and Budapest.
Noting the significance of the upcoming informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to constructive dialogue on priority directions of the OTS activities.
Viktor Orbán thanked the Head of State for his visit and noted the sustainable positive dynamics of Kazakhstan-Hungary relations.
He said bilateral cooperation has lately developed dynamically, especially in the economic sphere and expressed gratitude for all-around support in the organization and holding the OTS Summit.
Besides, they also shared views on pressing issues of the international agenda.
20.05.2025, 16:08
Museums are treasuries of our history and culture - President
Museums are true treasuries of our history and culture. The government attaches special importance to their development, Kazinform News Agency quotes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as saying at a ceremony of presenting awards to the workers of culture and art today.
Addressing the ceremony participants and awardees, the President reminded of granting national status to three leading museums of the country, which gave a positive impetus to their further activity.
The Head of State emphasized the need to fully utilize museums’ potential in scientific and research sphere, in studying the monuments of history and culture.
He reminded of the Saraishyk ancient settlement, which is of special interest for researchers and which needs reconstruction.
In his words, the initiative on creation of a unified digital platform of Central Asian countries’ historical and cultural heritage is promising.
The interaction with the UNESCO plays a great role in popularization of Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage, he stressed.
The President hailed the efforts undertaken to inscribe the monuments of history and culture on the World Heritage list. The work on inclusion of the country’s documentary heritage to the Memory of the World register is also underway.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also reminded of celebration of famous Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s 100th anniversary at the level of UNESCO.
The Head of State also proposed to organize a contest among young architects of Kazakhstan, the winners of which will be awarded the National Prize.
20.05.2025, 14:06
President Tokayev grants academic status to two theaters
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the ceremony of presenting awards to culture and art figures at the Akorda presidential palace ahead of the Cultural and Art Workers’ Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
During the ceremony, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to culture and art figures, highlighting their "contribution to the spiritual world, preserving the national identity".
It’s culture than shapes the nation, said Tokayev, highlight the role of art in making Kazakhstan recognized worldwide. "Our country is the direct successor of the unique culture of the Great Steppe".
The Head of State also said: "The finest works created on the Kazakh soil played a key role in forming the national identity".
Nowadays, our distinctive culture gains worldwide recognition. Our talented musicians perform on the world’s prestigious stages. Kazakhstani filmmakers receive high praise form experts at different international festivals, said Tokayev.
Astana successfully hosted the World Nomad Games; the city of Aktau was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world.
The Kazakh President also mentioned the country’s efforts to digitize its cultural heritage, as 1,500 kuis, songs and the best pieces of the folk heritage of the nation are now available at the most popular platforms of the world. Tokayev also stressed the role of the creative industry in promoting the national art.
The Head of State said: "The state continues to pay special attention to art, which shapes the country’s spirituality".
The country built 45 new cultural facilities last year alone and will continue its efforts, he said.
During the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced to grant the academic status to the Kazakh Drama Theatre named after Biken Rimova, Almaty State Puppet Theatre and the Philharmonic named after Garifulla Kurmangaliyev.
20.05.2025, 13:22
Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, issues related to the end of the academic year were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
In Kazakhstan, 3.9 million students are completing the school year, including over 200,000 eleventh-grade students. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring a high level of organization for exams, the Unified National Testing, as well as children's summer recreation and health programs. He also highlighted the need to ensure safety during "last bell" ceremonies and graduation celebrations.
I would also like to address the parent community: I urge you to monitor your children during graduation events and, most importantly, during the summer holidays. Your attention, upbringing, and involvement in your children's lives and challenges will have the most effective impact. The foundations of morality, social behavior, and patriotism are instilled primarily by parents. No ministry can replace parental care and engagement in a child’s life. Raising responsible citizens is a major shared responsibility of both the state and society. Therefore, let us strengthen our cooperation in shaping responsible, educated, and patriotic citizens," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
In addition, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, together with regional authorities, to organize temporary employment for school and university students wishing to work during the summer. All activities must be carried out with strict adherence to labor rights and age restrictions.
20.05.2025, 12:52
Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the organization of children's summer recreation was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev delivered a report, while Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov spoke about the end of the academic year at universities and the conduct of the Unified National Testing. Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova reported on children's health programs and compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements at recreational sites. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov covered topics related to children’s tourism and mass sports. Reports were also presented by Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, and Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov.
During the summer, 191 country camps and over 10,000 school-based, tent, and yurt camps operate across Kazakhstan for schoolchildren. According to the Ministry of Education, summer recreation activities are planned for 3.2 million children. Additionally, more than 500,000 children will participate in supplementary education programs at 936 extracurricular institutions.
The Prime Minister instructed all government bodies to create the necessary conditions for a full and healthy summer holiday experience for children.
No child should be left without attention. Priority must be given to supporting children from large families, low-income households, and disadvantaged backgrounds," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister tasked regional governors (akims) with personally overseeing the opening of all children’s camps and ensuring they meet sanitary, epidemiological, fire safety, and anti-terrorism requirements. The Ministry of Health is to maintain continuous sanitary-epidemiological monitoring of children's nutrition during the summer break. The Ministry for Emergency Situations, together with local authorities, must check the availability of rescue equipment at bodies of water and swimming pools, and train staff in child water and fire rescue procedures. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been instructed to assign police inspectors to each children’s center, camp, and public event venue to ensure public order.
Special attention was given to the prevention of child traffic accidents. Due to recent tragic incidents involving unsupervised groups of young athletes, it was strictly ordered that such groups must not travel outside their localities without proper authorization, permissions, and escort by traffic police.
The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Education, Health, and all regional akimats are required to ensure uninterrupted operation of relevant services throughout the holiday period. All organizational matters are to be resolved by June 1 of this year.
The Prime Minister also issued the following specific instructions:
Regional akimats and the Ministry of Education must accelerate the implementation of the Head of State’s directive to build health camps and innovation and creativity centers for children. All facilities must be completed and operational within the established timelines.
The Ministry of Tourism must establish interregional cooperation with akimats to expand the geography of children’s tourism.
Children from the western regions would enjoy seeing the East of our country. Pupils from the South should be introduced to the North, and vice versa. Children must have the opportunity to experience the full natural and cultural diversity of their homeland, Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Ministry of Culture was instructed to ensure free access for children during the summer holidays to museums, theaters, nature reserves, and national parks.
19.05.2025, 17:00
444 Astana graduates in running for Altyn Belgi distinction
The academic year in Astana will officially end on May 23, 2025, Kazinform News Agency head of the capital’s education department quotes Kassymkhan Sengazyev as saying.
This year, a total of 288,531 students were enrolled in the capital’s schools - 236,956 in 115 public schools, 45,014 in 74 private schools, and 6,561 in 7 republican schools. Among them are 14,274 11th-grade graduates and 24,479 9th-grade students. A total of 444 graduates are applying for the Altyn Belgi badge of distinction, while 1,087 students are seeking certificates with honors. The academic year will officially conclude on May 23, 2025," said Kassymkhan Sengazyev.
As the school year comes to a close, all schools in the capital are taking part in the "Bilimim - Otanyma!" campaign. As part of this initiative, unified class sessions are being held to promote the core values of the national educational program "Adal Azamat." The goal is to foster a strong sense of civic responsibility among students.
During these class sessions, students write essays on topics such as ‘Clean Kazakhstan’ ‘Law and Order’ and ‘Adal Azamat’. Schools will also provide students with a recommended summer reading list, along with guidance on child safety, vacation planning, developing practical skills, and opportunities to participate in extracurricular educational programs," Sengazyev added.
He added that the graduation ceremony for 11th-grade students will take place at 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 2025.
The speaker noted that final exams for 9th-grade students will take place from May 29 to June 10, 2025, while state exams for 11th (or 12th) grade students will be held from May 30 to June 16, 2025. All exams will begin at 9:00 a.m., with examination materials distributed at 7:00 a.m. on the day of the test. The primary emphasis is on maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the examination process. Certificate award ceremonies for basic and secondary education will be held in schools between June 18 and 20.
