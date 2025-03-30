Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Pavlodar region on the example of KAZ Minerals Bozshakol LLP and Kazakhstan Carriage Building Company LLP familiarised himself with the progress of implementation of the Head of State's instructions on the development of industry, provision of support measures for domestic manufacturers and introduction of digital solutions, primeminister.kz reports.
At the site of open-type copper mine Bozshakol Prime Minister familiarised himself with the technological process. Annually 30 million tonnes of ore is processed at the enterprise. Last year 105 thousand tonnes of copper were produced, gold, silver and zinc in concentrate are also produced here. Finished products are exported to China, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Belgium. Special attention is paid to the training of young specialists within the framework of The Year of Vocational Professions initiated by the President. This year the company plans to attract more than 200 students for paid internships. In total, the company has created more than 14,000 jobs to date.
The Prime Minister was informed about the work being done to introduce modern technologies, including the development of artificial intelligence systems at the production sites. Full dispatching covers all stages from ore crushing to concentrate production. Production process modelling systems and drones for 3D modelling of open pits are being used, which significantly improves the accuracy and efficiency of operations.
We need to go into processing, higher redistribution - the President has set such a task. The Tax Code provides for preferences: those who produce products of higher processing will pay less taxes. Everything is being done to stimulate the processing industry. This means that very different money will remain in the country. Many countries are now developing processing on Kazakhstan's raw materials. We need to do it ourselves. Especially large enterprises, such as Kazakhmys Group, KAZ Minerals, have the opportunity to invest," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In Ekibastuz on the territory of Kazakhstan Wagon Building Company LLP the Prime Minister got acquainted with the current production capacities of the domestic manufacturer of universal freight gondola cars, boxcars, flat cars, as well as plans for further increase of indicators taking into account the annual growth of freight traffic volumes.
General Director of SMP Group LLP Yerzhan Kuangan said that since its foundation the company has produced more than 9 thousand gondola cars, 26 platforms and 2 boxcars. The production capacity has increased from 100 to 240 wagons per month. Today the company fulfils the contract for the supply of 3 thousand gondola cars ahead of schedule, the completion of which is scheduled for May 2025. Attention was paid to the issues of interaction within the framework of implementation of the Concept of Transport and Logistics Complex Development.
Our country has a huge and not fully unlocked potential in transit and logistics. The railway system requires renewal of wagons. Therefore, we support the plans of the enterprise to increase production," Prime Minister stressed and instructed the Ministry of Transport together with interested organisations to work out measures to support the enterprise, including the possibility of concluding long-term offteik contracts for the supply of gondola cars and boxcars.
At the same time, the management of the enterprise needs to increase the share of local content as countermeasures, today it is 57 per cent.
The most important thing is to increase localisation. You should further stimulate domestic production," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
