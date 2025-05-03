02.05.2025, 13:37 7906
Olzhas Bektenov holds Economic Demonopolisation Commission meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Economic Demonopolisation Commission. The implementation of the Presidential Decree "On measures to liberalise the economy" was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin reported on the ongoing work to reduce the share of the state in the economy, increase the contribution of medium-sized businesses to GDP. State participation in the economy is planned to be limited only to socially important and strategic sectors. Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov reported on the measures taken to remove barriers that hinder the development of competition.
Following the results of the meeting, a pool of 475 business entities with state participation to be privatised, merged or liquidated was approved. The work will be built in stages, until 2030, more than half of the enterprises are included in the action plan for 2025-2026.
Prime Minister stressed that the implementation of the Decree should be carried out in due time. The work is under control.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
02.05.2025, 18:56 7806
Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years
Tell a friend
In 2024, Kazakhstan recorded the highest gap between electricity consumption and production in the past few years, a report by energyprom.kz said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The report said last year’s electricity demand grew to 120.4 billion kWh, with production at 117.9 billion kWh, representing a 2.4 billion kWh gap against 2.2 kWh in 2023.
According to the State Revenue Committee, Kazakhstan imports electricity from Russia to grapple with its electricity shortfall as well as in small volumes from Kyrgyzstan as part of electricity transit from Russia.
Kazakhstan’s electricity production grew 4.2% last year, led by combined heat and power and thermal power generation accounting for nearly 88.4 billion kWh. Electricity production rose by 3% in January-February this year.
The share of hydropower generation stood at 9.5%, reflecting 1.8% increase, gas turbine power generation at 10.1% (up 0.3%) and renewables - 5.4%, representing 6.4 billion kWh of the country’s electricity production in 2024.
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan also cut its 2025 electricity production growth forecast from initial 121.8 billion kWh to 117.1 billion kWh, while also lowering expectations of electricity production at new facilities in 2025.
Kazakhstan’s National Power Grid estimated that the gap between demand and generation in electricity would be reduced to up to 2.6 billion kWh in 2026 or even achieve surplus in later years backed by large-scale projects after peaking at 5.7 billion kWh by the end of 2025.
In early April, the Kazakh Energy Ministry announced the plan to develop the electric power sector until 2035, revealing new energy facilities set to be built in Kazakhstan in the next decade with the total capacity of 26.4 GW, including a 2.4GW nuclear power plant and a 2.6GW GRES-3. Combustion gas turbines with a total capacity of 4.5 GW are set to be built in 11 administrative centers across the nation.
According to the Energy Ministry, by 2029, Kazakhstan is to commission four major 3.8 GW wind power plants backed by foreign investors, which reflects its commitment to advancing renewable energy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.04.2025, 10:01 37421
Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, awarded Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov the Dostyq Order, I Degree, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to decorate a statesman, foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov, with the Dostyq Order, I Degree for his great contribution to the foreign policy of Kazakhstan, the establishment and development of friendly relations with foreign countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 19:39 36241
148 people evacuated as 5-day flood threat hits N Kazakhstan region
Images | North Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Department
Tell a friend
Flood fighting efforts are still underway on Tuesday in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The press service of the Emergency Situations Department of North Kazakhstan said that Kyzylshar district’s settlement areas - Teplichnoye, Pribrezhnoye, Olshanka, Vagulino, Sokolovka, Blshaya Malyshka as well as Zarechnyi village in Petropavlovsk are in higher-risk flood zones.
Over 1,500 people, including rescuers, police and local executive authorities personnel, soldiers were deployed to prevent homes from flooding. Additional personnel were mobilized from Astana, Akmola, Kostanay regions, military unit 52859, Civil Protection Academy to assist in filling and placing sandbags and reinforcing protective dams.
Rescuers are forced to use boats to relocate the residents of Pribrezhnoye and Zarechnyi villages.
It was reported that repairs are underway after a dam collapsed near Bolshaya Malyshka village due to rise in the Yessil River level.
A total of 148 people, including 24 children, have been relocated to the temporary evacuation centers or relatives since floods hit the region. Over 80 heads of cattle have been moved to safety.
Earlier it was reported that the water level of the Yessil River had been stabilized after rising to 1,181 centimeters on April 28 in Petropavlovsk.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 16:27 36511
Kazakhstan to launch 2 guarantee funds to support SMEs and finance major projects
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Board of JSC Baiterek National Managing Holding, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was reported about the Holding’s operational results in 2024 and year 2025 plans.
In 2024, the volume of financial support provided by the Holding made approximately 6 trillion tenge. 4.1 trillion tenge of this sum was spent on the support of small, medium and large businesses. Another 1.9 trillion tenge was spent on housing and construction sector.
In the reporting period, the Holding’s assets reached 14.1 trillion tenge, investment and credit portfolios augmented to 10.3 trillion tenge, and net profit made 416 billion tenge. According to Rustam Karagoishin, these funds will be spent on implementation of support programs within the Holding's companies.
The President was also reported about the launch of two guarantee funds on the ground of JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund. The first fund sets a goal to support small and medium businesses, and the second fund will finance major projects worth over 7 billion tenge.
Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the measures launched to attract foreign direct investment, including joint funds with foreign partners in agricultural, processing and mining sectors. The mentioned funds are formed within the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Center.
The President emphasized the importance of implementation of the presented initiatives for a sustainable economic growth of the country.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to the Baiterek Holding, jointly with the second-tier banks, to ensure financing of real sector of economy, to explore the issue of attracting funds to implement the National Project 'Modernization of Energy and Utility Sectors'. The President highlighted the need to effectively fulfill all the plans set.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 13:11 37011
Kazakhstanis will be able to anonymously report drug crimes online
Images | Polisia.kz
Tell a friend
The Committee for Combating Drug Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued an appeal to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Committee, all possible efforts are being made to identify, suppress, and prevent drug-related crimes, especially those involving minors.
In the context of the rapid spread of new types of drug threats and the use of digital channels to involve young people in illegal drug trafficking, we, as a society, must unite to protect our children, our loved ones, and the future of our country. I urge each of you not to remain indifferent," said Acting Chairman of the Committee Daniyar Meirkhan.
He emphasized the importance of paying attention to behavioral changes in children and adolescents.
Report suspicious internet resources, graffiti with codes, and advertisements related to illegal drug sales. We have provided contact information for each region. You can anonymously and safely report critical information that may help prevent a crime or save someone's life," Meirkhan added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 12:05 46656
Kazakhstan, France developing Lake Balkhash preservation master plan
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry’s water resources information and analysis center issued on Tuesday a roadmap for the Lake Balkhash preservation master plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the Ministry said, the roadmap envisages assessment of the state and quality of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin, including underground waters, creation of a digital platform for Lake Balkhash water level monitoring, automation and digitalization of water bodies, water control facilities.
It also provides for measures seeking more rational and efficient use of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin as well as joint action with China in response to preservation and sustainable water use in the Ili River basin.
Kazakhstan is set to join forces with the French Development Agency (AFD), French geological survey (BRGM) and local experts to study the Lake Balkhash basin, as France already started gathering necessary data, with BRGM planning field trips to survey wells, gauging stations and irrigated lands in the basin of Lake Balkhash.
Bolat Bekniyaz, First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, said: "The document is to become a key step in forming an integrated, intersectoral approach towards basin water resources management balancing nature, economy and society".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 10:42 47601
Remains of Kazakhstani WWII soldiers brought back to Astana
Images | Defense Ministry
Tell a friend
The aircraft of the military aviation of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan airlifted the remains of Kazakhstani soldiers, Orazgali Belyubayev and Pyotr Okonechnikov fallen in World War II, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The ceremony honoring the transfer of remains to the family members was held at the National Military and Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces.
Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major General Shaikh-Khassab Zhazykbayev said, the Defense Ministry, Atamnyn Amanaty society and search brigades from Kazakhstan and foreign countries are still working to recover soldiers who went missing during the war.
As stated there, over 241,000 Kazakhstanis went missing during WWII. Remains of 19 Kazakhstani soldiers have already been brought back home.
Representatives of the embassies of Russia and Belarus in Kazakhstan, the military, veterans of the Armed Forces, students and relatives of the soldiers who died in WWII attended the ceremony.
It is worth reminding, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Jubilee Medal "80 Years of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War" to honor the veterans, war workers and other participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.04.2025, 19:46 49351
Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State has signed the law ratifying the CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services, Establishment, Operations and Investment, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The text of the law is published in print media.
Earlier, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the draft law on free trade in services with the CIS states.
The purpose of the document is to expand trade and economic cooperation between the parties, to provide access for Kazakhstani exporters of services to the markets of partners, to open opportunities for establishing enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstani capital and to create additional conditions for attracting investment and protecting mutual investments.
The main objectives are to ensure sustainable development of the free-trade zone of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as to create favorable conditions for further growth of the CIS states’ economies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.04.2025, 19:46Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services 29.04.2025, 10:4247766Remains of Kazakhstani WWII soldiers brought back to Astana 29.04.2025, 12:0546821Kazakhstan, France developing Lake Balkhash preservation master plan 28.04.2025, 18:3343486Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages 28.04.2025, 17:2843121Conclave to elect new pope to convene on May 7 18.04.2025, 11:41127626Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 18.04.2025, 10:39125006Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 20.04.2025, 10:30115196Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis 17.04.2025, 20:56110721Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register 17.04.2025, 19:58103426Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People