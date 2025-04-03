This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on geological exploration and subsoil use development within fulfilment of Presidential instructions
relevant news
President Tokayev instructs to attract investors in geological exploration
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Modern solutions to improve public service delivery quality introduced in Kazakhstan
- Personal Manager. This project is aimed at ensuring accessibility of public services. The service is provided on a paid basis.
- Electronic consent for registration of foreign citizens. In case of temporary registration, an SMS-message is sent to the owner of the accommodation. This measure prevents the registration of foreigners without the knowledge of the landlord.
- Reception of service recipients' appeals in cases of inoperability of information systems.
- Control of access to personal data. Now, in the absence of citizens' consent, employees of the Centre will not have access to personal data. All types of services provided to individuals are connected to this service. The issue of connecting services provided to legal entities is in the works.
- Notification of property owners about all registration actions. Notifications are sent to the owner's personal account on the e-government portal. Last year more than 6 million messages were sent.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Innovations in public services: new digital solutions for business and citizens
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World leaders send Eid al-Fitr greetings to President Tokayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s population up 32,000 this year
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev gives instructions after 5.0M earthquake hit Zhambyl region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
02.04.2025, 09:55Innovations in public services: new digital solutions for business and citizens 02.04.2025, 10:573991Modern solutions to improve public service delivery quality introduced in Kazakhstan 02.04.2025, 08:511516Need to focus on optimising business processes 27.03.2025, 12:1274281Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors 27.03.2025, 10:2369716Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply 28.03.2025, 09:0966416Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry 27.03.2025, 15:5965896Olzhas Bektenov holds Republican meeting on energy development in Ekibastuz power plant territory 27.03.2025, 13:56Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region63186Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region 18.03.2025, 19:30130141Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119241Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38117191President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116771President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115971New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named