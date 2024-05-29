Olzhas Bektenov instructs to complete flood damage assessment by week's end

Tell a friend

Development of the manufacturing industry of Kazakhstan considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





In the manufacturing industry, the volume of production in the first 4 months of this year increased by 5.2% and amounted to 7.1 trillion tenge. The volume of investments in fixed assets increased by 19.9% to the same period of the previous year and reached 403.2 billion tenge.





The largest share is occupied by metallurgical industry, machine building and food production.





Head of the Government emphasised that the basis for the successful development of industry of any state is the manufacturing sector. In this regard, processing should have the largest share in the structure of the country's economy.





According to the results of last year, the industry has practically managed to equal the mining sector in terms of output. Now it is necessary to set even higher bars.





In general, the Government is facing important tasks to form a strong industrial framework of the country, to create a production cycle with a high share of localisation and to increase the volume of the national economy by 2 times. To ensure them, emphasis will be placed on new technologies.





There is an active introduction of digital technologies, robotisation and automation of production cycles all over the world. In order to keep up with global trends, our enterprises should more actively introduce new technologies. Sectoral government agencies should ensure the creation of appropriate conditions conducive to this process," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Prime Minister dwelt in detail on certain sectors of industry, in particular, metallurgy. For the development of this sector in Kazakhstan, a comprehensive plan for the development of the industry of rare and rare earth metals until 2028 was approved, providing for an increase in investment and production by 40%.





The Ministry of Industry has been instructed to intensify work in this direction and increase the output of steelworks, flat-rolled products and pig iron production by the end of the year.





It is important to strengthen Kazakhstan's role in the middle link of the global value chain. For this purpose, the Ministry of Industry together with the business community should take appropriate measures to increase the mineral base, introduction of modern technologies and expansion of existing production facilities," the Prime Minister emphasised.





In the machine-building industry, where the locomotive is the automotive industry, the growth in the first 4 months of 2024 was 22%. In particular, the production of cars in the country increased by 8.6%. In total, more than 46 thousand units of vehicles were produced.





Head of the Government instructed to increase the production of passenger cars to 160 thousand units, passenger cars to 100 units, locomotives to 120, platforms to 500 and gondola cars to 1.5 thousand units by 2025.





The importance of further development of the railway cluster in Ekibastuz was also emphasised, where the existing production facilities have already mastered the entire range of products for railway transport and mainline tracks.