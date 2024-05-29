28.05.2024, 11:01 11126
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to complete flood damage assessment by week's end
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of liquidation of consequences of floods in Kazakhstan was considered off the agenda, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported to the Head of the Government on activities carried out in the regions in accordance with the Algorithm of damage compensation. Thus, as of 28 May this year, over 30 thousand families have received a lump sum payment of 100 monthly payments. The work is under control and necessary measures are taken. More than 15 thousand houses and dacha buildings have been inspected and 11 134 have been assessed.
At the same time, low rates of survey in some regions have been noted. For example, in West Kazakhstan region, 2,176 (54%) of 4,000 flooded houses have been inspected and 770 houses have been assessed. In Aktobe region, 3,679 houses (73%) were inspected and 1,673 houses were assessed.
Akimats of Atyrau, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions have practically completed the survey and assessment of damaged houses. In the country as a whole, more than 9,000 houses are subject to reconstruction. 4,315 have been recognised as emergency.
Regions have started construction of 1,847 houses and flats, 3,417 housing units are planned to be purchased on the secondary market. Given the short construction season, houses and flats are planned to be handed over to affected Kazakhstanis by the beginning of the school year.
I instruct Akimats together with the Ministry of Industry to complete the assessment of damage to houses and property of citizens by the end of this week. It is necessary to address and treat with understanding the situation our citizens have fallen into. The work should be done as quickly as possible. Kanat Aldabergenovich, keep on strict control," Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
28.05.2024, 12:58 2611
Prime Minister instructs state bodies to provide all conditions for new technologies to be introduced into production
Development of the manufacturing industry of Kazakhstan considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
In the manufacturing industry, the volume of production in the first 4 months of this year increased by 5.2% and amounted to 7.1 trillion tenge. The volume of investments in fixed assets increased by 19.9% to the same period of the previous year and reached 403.2 billion tenge.
The largest share is occupied by metallurgical industry, machine building and food production.
Head of the Government emphasised that the basis for the successful development of industry of any state is the manufacturing sector. In this regard, processing should have the largest share in the structure of the country's economy.
According to the results of last year, the industry has practically managed to equal the mining sector in terms of output. Now it is necessary to set even higher bars.
In general, the Government is facing important tasks to form a strong industrial framework of the country, to create a production cycle with a high share of localisation and to increase the volume of the national economy by 2 times. To ensure them, emphasis will be placed on new technologies.
There is an active introduction of digital technologies, robotisation and automation of production cycles all over the world. In order to keep up with global trends, our enterprises should more actively introduce new technologies. Sectoral government agencies should ensure the creation of appropriate conditions conducive to this process," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister dwelt in detail on certain sectors of industry, in particular, metallurgy. For the development of this sector in Kazakhstan, a comprehensive plan for the development of the industry of rare and rare earth metals until 2028 was approved, providing for an increase in investment and production by 40%.
The Ministry of Industry has been instructed to intensify work in this direction and increase the output of steelworks, flat-rolled products and pig iron production by the end of the year.
It is important to strengthen Kazakhstan's role in the middle link of the global value chain. For this purpose, the Ministry of Industry together with the business community should take appropriate measures to increase the mineral base, introduction of modern technologies and expansion of existing production facilities," the Prime Minister emphasised.
In the machine-building industry, where the locomotive is the automotive industry, the growth in the first 4 months of 2024 was 22%. In particular, the production of cars in the country increased by 8.6%. In total, more than 46 thousand units of vehicles were produced.
Head of the Government instructed to increase the production of passenger cars to 160 thousand units, passenger cars to 100 units, locomotives to 120, platforms to 500 and gondola cars to 1.5 thousand units by 2025.
The importance of further development of the railway cluster in Ekibastuz was also emphasised, where the existing production facilities have already mastered the entire range of products for railway transport and mainline tracks.
24.05.2024, 18:09 50671
President Tokayev highlights role of middle powers in global agenda in Singapore
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his lecture ‘Kazakhstan and the role of middle powers: promoting security, stability and sustainable development’ in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As part of his state visit, Head of State Tokayev addressed the 46th Singapore lecture, offering his vision of the role of middle powers in ensuring global security, stability and sustainable development.
Singapore lectures conducted by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute since 1980 serve as a unique opportunity for academic circles, politicians, diplomats and young scholars to hear firsthand views of heads of states and prominent world politicians.
Welcoming those present in the event, Tokayev noted that Singapore left a special mark in his biography.
I worked here as a young diplomat many decades ago and I’m glad to come back to see firsthand how your country continues to achieve great success. Indeed, the remarkable economic changes of Singapore undertaken under visionary leadership of its founding father Lee Kuan Yew is a prime example of successful state building and economic growth. Your country inspires Kazakhstan to choose its own path toward progress and prosperity. It’s clear that the invaluable experience I gained during may stay in Singapore influenced my vision of the future of Kazakhstan in this rapidly changing world, said the Kazakh leader.
24.05.2024, 12:55 56276
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 350 families provided with new housing
The Government of Kazakhstan has reported the commencement of compensation for flood-affected citizens, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, 29,625 families have received a lump-sum payment of 100 MCI, totaling more than 10.7 billion tenge with only 30,912 applications received. The work has been fully completed in Kostanay, Aktobe, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions, as well as in Abai and Ulytau regions. In the Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions, the aforementioned work is ongoing.
In the affected regions, the damage assessment of 8,863 objects has been completed.
A total of 356 families have received a new accommodation, while construction of 1,472 houses is underway. A sum of over 5.2 billion tenge has been allocated for the repair of 1,389 houses. Additionally, 3,804 families have received compensation for material damage amounting to 657 million tenge.
The amount of reimbursement for dead livestock has reached 1.6 billion tenge.
The restitution for damage continues and is being managed effectively.
As previously reported, the public fund "Qazaqstan Halqyna" has announced plans to construct approximately 700 houses for flood victims.
It is also noteworthy that "Kazakhmys" company financed the construction of additional 100 houses in a microdistrict in Petropavlovsk through the fund. In total, 700 houses are being built in six regions. On May 16, construction crews arrived in the village of Kumsai, Temir district, Aktobe region, and began laying the foundation for the first house.
It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The Atyrau region has reached crisis point.
23.05.2024, 17:43 59946
Kazakhstan to set up state nature reserve to protect Caspian seals
Kazakhstan plans to set up state nature reserve in the waters of the Caspian Sea and in the territories of Mangistau and Atyrau regions to conserve the population of the Caspian seals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
An appropriate draft decree has been published on legalacts.egov.kz web-portal.
The Government of Kazakhstan tasked the Fishing Industry Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture to define the borders of the state nature reserve on the maps and on site.
As per the document, the state nature reserve will be financed from the national budget.
Caspian seal has been included in the list of rare and endangered species of animals.
According to Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, for breeding, Caspian seals need ice cover which forms only in the Kazakh and Russian sectors of the Northern Caspian Sea.
Thus, the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea plays an important role in conservation of this species," the Minister explained.
The draft decree is available for discussion until June5. The document entered into force on May 1, 2024.
23.05.2024, 09:27 60146
Over 9.7 billion tenge allocated by Government for human papillomavirus vaccine procurement
The Government has allocated funds from the reserve for the purchase of vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV), which will allow the introduction of appropriate vaccination in Kazakhstan. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Funds in the amount of more than 9.7 billion tenge will be transferred to the budgets of regions, cities of republican significance and the capital in the form of targeted current transfers for the purchase of more than 351 thousand doses of vaccine.
Cervical cancer (CRC), caused by the human papilloma virus, is one of the most common types of cancer in the world accounting for up to 13.1% of all cases. About 300,000 women die from it every year. In Kazakhstan, HCV ranks second in prevalence among other types of cancer in women of all ages. Every year about 1,900 new cases are registered in the country, and more than 600 women die from this pathology.
The only method to combat HPV and the development of cancer is vaccination. In accordance with the National Vaccination Calendar of the Republic of Kazakhstan and taking into account the WHO recommendation, HPV vaccination will be administered to girls 11 years old twice with an interval of 6 months. At the same time, Kazakhstan will use a quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against the most oncogenic types of HPV (6, 11, 16, 18).
23.05.2024, 08:24 60401
In upcoming season, 3 thousand children planned to recuperate in 10 thousand camps
The Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova also spoke during the Government session on the completion of the 2023-2024 school year and the organisation of recreation, leisure and employment of children during the holidays, primeminister.kz reports.
Today, schoolchildren make up 19 per cent of the total population of Kazakhstan and more than 57 per cent of the total child population of the country. In this regard, prevention, timely accessible medical care and health improvement of schoolchildren are one of the most important tasks of the country's health care system.
There are more than 7 thousand schools in the country. Each school is assigned to a polyclinic serving the given territory. The staffing level of school nurses is 90 per cent," Akmaral Alnazarova informed.
Taking into account that the school year is coming to an end, it should be noted the importance of quality health improvement activities for children until the next school year. Preventive examinations of children up to 17 years of age are carried out annually at the PHC level.
At the end of 2023, 5.5 million school-age children were covered by preventive examinations, of which 515,000 had various diseases detected and 210,000 were taken on a dispensary register. In the structure of morbidity among children, the first place is occupied by diseases of the digestive system (9.7%), the second place by diseases of the nervous system (9.1%) and the third place by eye diseases (8.3%)," the Minister said.
In the coming season, children's health improvement is planned to be carried out in 10 thousand camps. The Minister noted that for full and quality health improvement works before the start of the season it is necessary to obtain a certificate confirming the compliance of children's camps with sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Based on the experience of last year, the need for timely work on obtaining permission to open a camp is determined. Thus, in 2023, 10 per cent of permit applications were rejected due to the identification of deficiencies.
In addition, in the course of control over the activities of recreational organisations, many violations of the established requirements were revealed, including 16 camps that operated without permits.
Therefore, during the preparatory work for the current season, specific specialists were assigned to each camp by the owners of out-of-town camps as part of the measures to obtain a sanitary-epidemiological conclusion. To date, 163 out of 182 planned camps have been consulted, 45 seasonal camps have been monitored.
In addition, the management of summer recreational organisations has held more than 100 training seminars, published 83 materials to explain the requirements for recreational organisations.
The Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee has organised a hotline, which can be contacted verbally or in writing in case of complaints about the work of summer recreation organisations," the head of the department informed.
In the regions it is necessary to speed up the work and already at the preparatory stage before the start of the season to ensure the following:
- completion of repair and renovation work on buildings;
- cleaning and landscaping;
- staff training;
- obtaining a BMS before the children arrive.
During the period of organisation of summer recreation, parents' actions when choosing a camp are no less important.
We recommend parents to use information about out-of-town camps that have received an opinion, posted on the website of the Ministry, as well as on the websites of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control and its territorial departments. Compliance with the established requirements will ensure safe holidays for children in the coming season," Akmaral Alnazarova summarised.
22.05.2024, 12:22 88076
"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims
The public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna" has announced plans to construct approximately 700 houses for flood victims, Kazinforms News Agency reports.
Bolat Zhamishev, chairman of the public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna," indicated that the fund allocates approximately 16 billion tenge for the construction of houses in rural areas.
As he mentioned in an interview, the fund has provided 10 billion tenge for the construction of new houses for those who lost their homes as a result of floods that gripped several regions of Kazakhstan. Additionally, approximately six billion tenge has been raised thanks to generous donations from businesses and the population.
He went on to say that memorandums have been concluded with the akimats of six regions: Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan.
Mr. Zhamishev also underlined the importance of the imminent signing of a tripartite agreement between the fund, the akimat, and the construction company.
It is estimated that approximately 600 houses will be constructed with the fund's financial assistance, with an average of 100 houses to be built in each region. The houses are relatively modest in size, with an area of approximately 80 square meters.
Construction has already begun in a neighborhood in Petropavlovsk. We anticipate that the houses will be ready in approximately one month. We are still considering locations that are not currently at risk of flooding. House construction has also begun in villages in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay region," he said.
Furthermore, he indicated that in four regions of the country, houses will be constructed in rural areas, while in the North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, they will be erected in the cities of Kulsary and Petropavlovsk.
It is also noteworthy that "Kazakhmys" company financed the construction of additional 100 houses in a microdistrict in Petropavlovsk through the fund. In total, 700 houses are being built in six regions.
Bolat Zhamishev indicated that the fund had recently received 1 million euros from the Serbian government for the construction of houses in flood-hit regions. Additionally, other foreign companies had allocated funds as well.
The majority of the fund's financial resources have been derived from Kazakhstani businessmen. It has been emphasized that the fund is not the sole entity collecting financial means for flood victims. There are other foundations under the auspices of akimats and the government.
It has been revealed that the houses to be constructed for flood-affected Kazakhstani citizens have been identified.
Additionally, it was disclosed that the city of Kulsary will commence construction of 150 residences for individuals adversely affected by the floods. The akimat presented a preliminary design.
Akim of Pavlodar region Asain Baykhanov recently stated that five families in the village of Zhalauly, which was affected by floods, will be provided with houses that are currently under construction, in July.
On May 16, construction crews arrived in the village of Kumsai, Temir district, Aktobe region, and began laying the foundation for the first house. The houses will be constructed on an elevated area that was selected with the input of local residents in mind.
Furthermore, plots for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas have been identified in western Kazakhstan. 200 housebuilding for flood victims in the North Kazakhstan region has commenced as well.
22.05.2024, 10:16 87416
First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region
During his working trip to Turkestan region, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin visited the construction site of Kazakhstan's largest fattening site for 50,000 cattle, primeminister.kz reports.
The project is implemented in Arys by Turkestan Agro.kz. At the first stage already this year will be purchased 15 thousand heads, in 2025-2026 will be purchased another 10 thousand heads, in 2026-2027 25 thousand heads. The whole scheme of construction, fattening and grazing of cattle will be created according to the Australian "cage" method of cattle breeding.
Here, in Arysi, Turkestan Agro.kz plans to grow fodder crops for cattle on an area of 4,710 hectares using sprinkler irrigation technologies. This will provide the fattening site animals with the necessary volume of fodder.
The head of the company Syrym Ertaev said that currently the implementation of the construction project has slowed down due to the lack of preferential financing allocated for investment projects in the agro-industrial complex by financial institutions of agriculture. There are also problems with obtaining permission to use water for irrigation of lands from the supply canal "Koksaray".
Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to hold a meeting on investment projects and solve the issue of financing as soon as possible. He also instructed to work with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation on the use of irrigation water.
