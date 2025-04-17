Olzhas Bektenov instructs to continue monitoring and be ready for prompt measures
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of flood situation in the country was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
In general, Kazakhstan has a stable passage of the flood period. Thus, timely measures taken in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions allowed to prevent flooding of houses and damage to the population of these regions. At the same time, the water level is forecast to rise on the Esil River in North Kazakhstan region. In mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region there are snow reserves about 50%.
In Akmola region in early April over 100 residential houses were flooded. Today the situation is recognised as not critical, the peak has passed. Inadequate engineering works on protection of settlements, poor planning and implementation of flood control measures were named as the causes of waterlogging. For example, in the village of Stary Koluton, works on cleaning, bank reinforcement and dredging of the Koluton River were carried out only on a 3 kilometre stretch, while the project envisaged works on 11 kilometres. As a result, houses were flooded due to the river overflow. In addition, the town of Makinsk was flooded.
It should be noted that the same settlements are subjected to waterlogging every year in the region. It means that the measures taken in Akmola region are not effective enough. Marat Muratovich, revise your plans and do all the necessary work this year. Provide the necessary assistance and help to people whose houses and plots have been flooded. I instruct the Ministry for Emergency Situations together with interested state agencies to continue round-the-clock monitoring of the flood situation. Forces and means should always be ready for prompt response," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Following the results of the Government meeting Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries and regional akimats:
- Akimats of Akmola, Abay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions should take all measures to prevent complication of the flood situation, responsibly and promptly respond, inform the authorised state bodies and the leadership of the country. It is also necessary to establish clear feedback with the population and immediately respond to their appeals for help.
- The Ministry of Water Resources and akimats have been instructed to keep special control over the filling of reservoirs and water bodies, especially those located in the northern and eastern regions of the country. In addition, it is necessary to ensure the safety of hydraulic structures.
- Ministries for Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs and regional akimats should ensure control over the situation in case of complication of the situation. In case of necessity to transfer forces and means.
- The Ministry of Transport together with regional Akimats should take measures to restore the damaged road infrastructure. It is necessary to ensure constant monitoring of the condition of roads and bridges.
- The Ministry of Ecology, when receiving information about the deterioration of the weather forecast, should promptly bring storm warnings to the concerned state bodies.
- The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry should continue work on flood forecasting and modelling, and finalise the Tasqyn information system.
- Taking into account last year's floods, within a week to complete the work on updating all normative legal acts on emergency response and assistance to the population.
