Olzhas Bektenov orders to prepare Investment Agreement for eco-waste recycling plant construction in Almaty within two weeks

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed with the Chairman of the Board - President of the Group of Companies Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. Lun Jisheng cooperation within the framework of agreements reached during a working visit to China in November 2024. Attention was paid to the implementation of the investment project for the construction of a waste processing plant in Almaty, primeminister.kz reports.





The participants of the meeting discussed the prospects for the introduction of Waste-to-Energy technology in Kazakhstan, aimed at converting waste into electricity. Chairman of the Board of Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. Lun Jisheng presented the project of waste processing plant in Almaty with a daily volume of processing about 2 thousand tonnes of waste and generation of up to 60 MW of electricity. The volume of direct investments will amount to $270 million.





According to the Almaty City Akimat, the launch of this plant will cover the needs of the metropolis in the disposal of MSW and will bring the share of waste recycling to 80% by 2029.





Lun Jisheng said that the company is the leader of China in the field of waste-to-energy, with a 40% share of the Chinese market in its speciality. In addition, the company has implemented 84 recycling projects, so-called ecological industrial parks, in different countries. The applied technologies meet the highest international standards of environmental safety.





The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of addressing environmental issues against the backdrop of growing population and needs.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a task for us - to increase the volume of processing of municipal waste to 38% by 2029. Every year our country generates more than 4.5 million tonnes of municipal waste. Therefore, the construction of a waste processing plant is a necessary project. Ecological utilisation of waste with power generation will be an important stage in the development of recycling. The Government supports this project and is ready to provide the necessary support. We are committed to long-term co-operation with serious investors," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





Industry ministries and Almaty City Akimat were instructed to ensure the preparation of a draft Investment Agreement within two weeks to launch the construction of the plant in June this year.





In addition, during the meeting the issue of personnel training was discussed. Within the framework of the project implementation 500 jobs will be created, including 100 permanent ones. Lun Jisheng noted that local specialists will be attracted on a priority basis.