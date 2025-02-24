Olzhas Bektenov presents new Akim to East Kazakhstan region by President's order

Images | primeminister.kz

On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay took part in the meeting of deputies of maslikhats of East Kazakhstan region, primeminister.kz reports.





During the meeting deputies were read the letter of the Head of State on nomination of two candidates for the post of Akim of East Kazakhstan region - First Deputy Akim of East Kazakhstan region Nurymbet Saktaganov and Akim of Ulan district of East Kazakhstan region Arman Bekbosynov.





By results of open voting deputies supported the candidacy of Nurymbet Saktaganov, 107 out of 148 deputies voted for him, 41 deputies gave their votes for Arman Bekbosynov.





The head of state signed a decree on the appointment of Akim of East Kazakhstan region Saktaganov Nurymbet Amanovich.





At the meeting with the activists of the region Olzhas Bektenov thanked Yermek Kosherbayev for effective work and contribution to the development of the region. It was noted that in recent years in the East Kazakhstan region attracted about 1.5 trillion tenge of investment, which allowed to create new jobs and ensure economic growth. New infrastructure and social facilities have been introduced in the region.





Introducing the new akim, Prime Minister noted the tasks set by the Head of State before the leadership of East Kazakhstan region. Promising directions were outlined, the implementation of which will provide employment of the population and will give impetus to the development of the region's economy. Among the priorities are support of small and medium business, processing of agricultural products, introduction of digital solutions. The importance of strengthening the work on providing the population with quality drinking water and modernising the engineering infrastructure was stressed.





Special attention is paid to unlocking the tourism potential through the development of natural recreation areas and historical and cultural sites. The opening of the country's largest bridge across the Bukhtarma reservoir, construction of airports in the resort areas of Katon-Karagai and Zaisan will give an additional impetus to the development of the industry and the economy as a whole.





The priority tasks also include the creation of comfortable conditions for investors with the provision of engineering infrastructure for special economic and industrial zones, application of modern technologies and innovative approaches in industry, and others.