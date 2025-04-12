09.04.2025, 21:26 19896
President holds meeting in connection with change in situation on world markets
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Governor of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov and other officials to discuss the situation in economy caused by plunge in prices for energy resources and basic goods on еру world markets due to tariff conflicts, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State tasked to finalize the action plan of the Government and local executive bodies amid financial and economic crisis in order to prevent a decline in growth rates and the volume of investments attracted.
The President emphasized that despite an extremely unfavorable conjuncture, the priorities of the country's economic development, including major infrastructure projects, digitalization and development of artificial intelligence, modernization of agriculture and transport and logistics, announced by him, will be implemented.
The Head of State is expected to hold a special meeting on this issue next week.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.04.2025, 10:15 3406
Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's Karaganda will be awarded the 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945’ title, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Mayor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpaev shared the news on his Instagram.
‘During the Great Patriotic War, Karaganda forged victory in the rear. The region supplied a quarter of all heavy industry output of the USSR. It was namely our region where numerous major enterprises were evacuated from the occupied territories. During the war years Karaganda became one of the main coal bases of the country,’ the governor notes.
Eight veterans of the Great Patriotic War and 2,634 rear workers live in Karaganda region today.
The meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council was held in Almaty on April 11.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.04.2025, 18:24 3046
President Tokayev meets Shymkent residents
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the residents of Shymkent, as part of his working trip to the city, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Addressing the meeting participants, he said that the city had played a special role in the country’s history.
The ancient city is located at the intersection of nine roads, on the route of the Great Silk Way… The Western Europe-Western China transport corridor also runs through the city. Due its geographical location, the city’s strategic importance is growing," he said.
New productions are launched. At my instruction, several social facilities, namely the Congress Hall, two schoolchildren’s palaces, and 11 comfortable schools were built," noted the President.
In his words, 1.3 million square meters of housing were built in the city last year. Metallurgy, construction and food industries are actively developing. In 2024, Shymkent's economic growth reached 11%. More than 300 investment projects are under implementation now, due to which 9,000 permanent jobs have been created. As many as 700 billion tenge of investments were attracted to the city last year. Some 140,000 small and medium business entities are operating here. Along with a natural population growth, the city demonstrates positive migration balance, said the President.
The Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.04.2025, 16:10 3716
Kazakhstan remains committed to open trade, says President
Tell a friend
As an international community member, Kazakhstan is firmly committed to open trade and free movement of goods and services, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with residents of Shymkent Friday, Akorda reports.
The Head of State said, ‘Kazakhstan seeks partnerships built on trust, open dialogue and mutual interests’.
Trade is a driver of progress, fueling prosperity of all countries, he said.
President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan sits at the crossroads of key trade routes linking East and West, North and South, citing the country’s strategic geographical location.
Kazakhstan takes an active part in the key international transport and logistics projects, said the President, urging to foster all-round and mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring nations.
Tokayev said that the country’s balanced and stable foreign policy reflects the interests of its people, adding that Kazakhstan pursues friendly relations with all its neighbors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2025, 20:47 20696
Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency prevents misuse of 21.2 billion tenge
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on Thursday with Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh President was briefed about the measures the Agency takes to combat corruption, the outcomes of its work in Q1 2025 and steps towards implementing the ‘Law and Order’ principle.
According to Zhumagali, last year, the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency recorded 521 corruption-related crimes, exposing 257 officials, including 141 senior managers. 366 criminal cases were taken to court.
The Head of State was informed that 1.13 trillion tenge in assets and cash has been surrendered to the state, including 15 billion tenge this year, since 2022. Under monitoring of public procurements and targeted use of resources, the Agency prevented the misuse of 21.2 billion tenge.
The Head of State was presented with the results of an external analysis of corruption risks in the tourism sector, following which recommendations were given to the authorized agency. Zhumagali also briefed about continuation of the Money Coloring project in the field of road construction.
Tokayev was also briefed that around 3,000 different events covering over 450,000 citizens were held under ‘Law and Order’ and ‘Adal azamat’ concepts, aimed at establishing anti-corruption culture. The anti-corruption volunteering project is underway. Work is ongoing with the Academic Integrity League, which is an association of Kazakhstan’s top universities.
Zhumagali also informed on international cooperation, including with the OECD and GRECO. The Agency also actively cooperates with the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) and joined the IAACA Executive Committee in February 2025.
It was highlighted that thanks to the measures taken, Kazakhstan received 40 points to rank 88th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2024.
Following the meeting, the President instructed to continue combating corruption-related crimes, eliminating systemic corruption schemes and cultivating anti-corruption culture.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2025, 18:56 20211
Kazakhstan eyes 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia and Middle East by yearend
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his report on the outcomes of the Ministry’s activities in 2024 and plans for the upcoming period, Karabayev said that cargo transportation was up 6% in 2024. According to him, transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) rose 62% and totaled 4.5 million tons.
Construction of three new passenger terminals at Almaty, Kyzylorda and Shymkent airports came to completion. 12,000km of roads underwent repairs. Reconstruction works were completed on Karaganda-Almaty, Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Aktobe-Kandyagash and Atyrau-Astrakhan highways.
Kazakhstan’s airlines carried 14.7 million passengers, a 10% on-year increase, while airports served 29.7 million people, rising 14%. Rail ridership grew 3.9% to 21 million passengers.
President Tokayev was briefed that the Transport Ministry seeks to launch 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia and the Middle East in 2025.
It was said that construction of airports in Katon-Karagay, Zaisan and Kendirli is underway and that 125 railway stations are slated for modernization. Five major railway projects, including Dostyk-Moiynty, Almaty bypass line, Darbaza-Maktaaral, Ayagoz-Bakhty and Kyzylzhar-Moiynty, are under implementation.
In conclusion, the President highlighted the importance of comfortable conditions for movement of Kazakhstanis and increasing access to tourist sites.
Tokayev gave instructions regarding the Center-West road construction, West Europe-West China corridor expansion, TITR development, increasing domestic and international flights as well as promoting investments in the transport sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2025, 16:54 20411
President calls on to develop nuclear science and technology
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Nuclear science and technology development is a strategic task. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with Kazakhstani scholars held ahead of the upcoming April 12 Day of Science Workers, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to the President, Kazakhstan has significant potential in this field.
The Nuclear Physics Institute in Almaty and the National Nuclear Center in Kurchatov conduct fundamental and applied researches and train personnel for the sector. Nuclear power generation is not only a stable source of energy, but also a starting point in the development of new areas in economy and science," he said.
In his words, the point at issue is nuclear medicine, hydrogen energy, water desalination, synthetic fuel production, small modular reactors etc.
To achieve a breakthrough in these spheres, we need to enhance research infrastructure and modernize engineering education. Nuclear energy development issues should be on agenda of the next meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology," stressed the President.
The Head of State pointed out rapid development of AI technology across the world.
He said Kazakhstan has all chances to occupy a leading position in this sector.
Human capital - talented and educated citizens - should become a pledge of our country’s success in this sphere. We will enhance training IT professionals, as well as students and pupils in AI. To ensure consistent development of science, we need to consolidate efforts of the state and business, universities and research centers," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2025, 15:45 21056
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Science is a beacon of nation
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
On the threshold of the Day of Science Workers celebrated on April 12, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Kazakhstani scientists and congratulated them on their professional holiday, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President expressed his sincere gratitude to the participants of the meeting successfully working in various spheres of science, and contributing to the country’s prosperity.
In this era of rapid technology development, we must pay close attention to systemic research, deep knowledge and science. I have already raised this issue at the recent session of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Burabay. Science is a beacon of a nation. I would like to emphasize again that academic community is imposed special responsibility," said the President.
Upon completion of the meeting, the President handed over state awards to a group of scientists. A number of young scholars were presented keys to new apartments.
Academicians of the National Academy of Sciences under the President of Kazakhstan Zhumabay Bakenov and Durvudkhan Suragan, as well as Anastassiya Kapytina, junior research fellow at the Institute of Plant Biology and Biotechnology, also took the floor at the event.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2025, 14:11 27911
Olzhas Bektenov orders to prepare Investment Agreement for eco-waste recycling plant construction in Almaty within two weeks
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed with the Chairman of the Board - President of the Group of Companies Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. Lun Jisheng cooperation within the framework of agreements reached during a working visit to China in November 2024. Attention was paid to the implementation of the investment project for the construction of a waste processing plant in Almaty, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants of the meeting discussed the prospects for the introduction of Waste-to-Energy technology in Kazakhstan, aimed at converting waste into electricity. Chairman of the Board of Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. Lun Jisheng presented the project of waste processing plant in Almaty with a daily volume of processing about 2 thousand tonnes of waste and generation of up to 60 MW of electricity. The volume of direct investments will amount to $270 million.
According to the Almaty City Akimat, the launch of this plant will cover the needs of the metropolis in the disposal of MSW and will bring the share of waste recycling to 80% by 2029.
Lun Jisheng said that the company is the leader of China in the field of waste-to-energy, with a 40% share of the Chinese market in its speciality. In addition, the company has implemented 84 recycling projects, so-called ecological industrial parks, in different countries. The applied technologies meet the highest international standards of environmental safety.
The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of addressing environmental issues against the backdrop of growing population and needs.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a task for us - to increase the volume of processing of municipal waste to 38% by 2029. Every year our country generates more than 4.5 million tonnes of municipal waste. Therefore, the construction of a waste processing plant is a necessary project. Ecological utilisation of waste with power generation will be an important stage in the development of recycling. The Government supports this project and is ready to provide the necessary support. We are committed to long-term co-operation with serious investors," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Industry ministries and Almaty City Akimat were instructed to ensure the preparation of a draft Investment Agreement within two weeks to launch the construction of the plant in June this year.
In addition, during the meeting the issue of personnel training was discussed. Within the framework of the project implementation 500 jobs will be created, including 100 permanent ones. Lun Jisheng noted that local specialists will be attracted on a priority basis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.04.2025, 10:15Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title 07.04.2025, 18:1552471Kazakhstan to build sustainable aviation fuel plant 07.04.2025, 12:0049826Kazakhstan to receive 3.7 bln cu m of water via River Syrdariya 07.04.2025, 20:4047451Korean firefighters struggle to contain wildfire in Hadong after sunset 09.04.2025, 13:0844681Over 2.5 bln tenge allocated for rural water supply in Turkistan region 07.04.2025, 17:42402713 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan 18.03.2025, 19:30132151Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 19.03.2025, 14:22114086Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37113156Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 18.03.2025, 20:55112206Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106146Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry