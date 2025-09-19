18.09.2025, 19:38 5131
President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an official award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, where Kazakhstan topped the medal table among 68 participating nations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the members of the national team on their brilliant performance at the competition, calling it a historic event for the entire country, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Akorda.
Addressing the team, the President noted that Kazakhstan’s anthem was played seven times during the championships and the national flag "flew high above the arena."
Our young men and women proved that they are truly the strongest in the homeland of boxing," Tokayev said commending the athletes for their dedication and years of hard work.
Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Mahmud Sabyrkhan became two-time world champions. Torekhan Sabyrkhan and Aibek Oralbay delighted all fans with their outstanding skills. The women's boxing team also demonstrated the highest level of training. Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeyeva and Natalya Bogdanova climbed to the top step of the podium, winning gold medals. Nazym Kyzaibay was the first to enter the ring and paved the way for our country's victories. Victoria Grafeyeva and Eldana Talipova won bronze medals. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. I would like to express my special gratitude to the coaches, led by Kairat Sazhanov and Yeldos Saidali, as well as other professionals", said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
18.09.2025, 17:12 5556
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress
Images | Akorda
In an era of fundamental changes in the world, it is incumbent upon religious leaders to bring the light of moral guidance and humanistic values to humanity, stated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the closing of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over the course of two days, you have reached a common understanding of the Congress's future agenda and key areas of work, which were outlined in the joint final Declaration," the President said. "I call on all forum participants, including Goodwill Ambassadors, to actively promote the ideas of this Declaration. I fully support your recommendations to the Congress Secretariat, which include developing a document on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change, as well as universal principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence from spiritual and humanistic perspectives. I want to particularly note the session organized in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations."
The President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of protecting religious sites for preserving historical memory, cultural diversity, and humanity's spiritual heritage.
Hosting such an event in Kazakhstan is indicative of the great importance of the Central Asian region in these matters. The Forum of Young Religious Leaders demonstrated that the new generation is committed to continuity and the path of dialogue and mutual understanding. This means that peace has a future. The expert roundtable showcased the importance of synergizing scientific and religious knowledge for a better understanding of the potential of spiritual diplomacy. I deem it necessary to strengthen this area as an essential component of broad international cooperation. The Congress discussed the idea of a unified, neutral, and non-politicized voice of religious leaders for peaceful coexistence. It can become a significant contribution to forming a new, more sustainable and just world order," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
18.09.2025, 13:50 5941
New deputy of Kazakhstan's financial market regulator named
Dauren Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market (ARDFM), Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
By order of the Head of State, Dauren Niyazbekovich Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.
Before this appointment, Salimbayev served as Director of ARDFM's Department of Methodology and Prudential Regulation of Financial Organizations.
17.09.2025, 20:07 25796
Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive
Images | depositphotos.com
Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aibek Sydykov presented key provisions of a draft law designed to strengthen the country’s archival system and safeguard its documentary and historical heritage, including electronic records, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry, Kazakhstan currently operates 231 archives, including the Archive of the Kazakh President and four specialized state archives. Their collections comprise 74,500 holdings with about 27.5 million items. In addition to traditional paper records, an electronic repository is being developed and utilized by government agencies, the quasi-public sector, and businesses.
“There is now an urgent need to integrate electronic documents from various information systems into a unified archive to ensure long-term storage and streamline workflows. The draft law introduces provisions for establishing such an archive, digitizing records, and expanding the conceptual framework,” Sydykov said.
The draft also clarifies new terms such as “electronic archival document,” “electronic copy of a paper document,” “paper copy of an electronic document,” and “document value assessment,” among others.
17.09.2025, 16:07 26171
IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development
Images | depositphotos.com
On the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, Chairman of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy A.M. Satkaliyev held a working meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed key issues related to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s national program for the development of nuclear energy. Particular attention was given to plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant, the development of infrastructure, and the application of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi commended Kazakhstan’s consistency and systematic approach, reaffirming the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the country’s nuclear program - from site selection and preparatory works to the commissioning of facilities.
The discussions also addressed the rational use of uranium resources, ensuring stable supplies to the global market, and finding a balance between national interests and international obligations. The Kazakh side reported on the establishment of an international consortium for the construction of the NPP, the implementation of research projects, and the launch of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched uranium (HEU).
The two sides agreed to develop a joint "roadmap" of cooperation, which will provide for structured interaction between relevant IAEA departments and the conduct of missions and activities in 2025-2027. At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan extended an official invitation to Rafael Grossi to visit the country in order to continue the dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.
17.09.2025, 12:10 26951
President proposes peace movement under auspices of Religious Leaders Congress
At the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the crucial role of spiritual diplomacy on the international stage, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We believe it is important to leverage the potential of spiritual diplomacy within international and regional organizations. I propose a discussion on the idea of a peace movement under the auspices of the Congress, which I previously announced. Religious hierarchies could serve as the moral core of this movement with a neutral and non-politicized call to end violence and seek peaceful solutions," the Head of State said. "This initiative, based on the shared human values of the sanctity of life, compassion, and mercy, can unite not only the broad public of believers, but also politicians, representatives of international organizations, government agencies, experts, and, of course, young people."
The President stressed that the voice for peace must be more persistent and that platforms like the Congress are designed to facilitate this.
17.09.2025, 11:21 27491
Tokayev spoke about the risk of nuclear conflict in the world
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the risks of nuclear conflicts in the world, Kazinform News Agency reports.
What causes concern is the risk of nuclear conflict. The likelihood of such an Armageddon is assessed by experts as the highest in recent decades. Unfortunately, instead of constructive initiatives and a policy of détente, confrontational thinking is gaining momentum in the world, geopolitical rifts are widening, and social tensions are growing," noted the President.
According to him, in such difficult realities, constructive diplomacy must play a key role - as the main tool for developing dialogue, overcoming mutual estrangement, and increasing trust on the international stage.
We also place great hopes on religious leaders, who bear special responsibility for the development of intercivilizational exchange and for strengthening trust between people and societies. I am confident that religious leaders will make every effort to stop the world from sliding into the abyss of chaos, reminding many politicians of common sense, goodwill, and moral responsibility," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
16.09.2025, 19:35 48831
Kazakhstan and the United States Sign Joint Statement on the Sidelines of the 69th IAEA General Conference
Images | Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy
On the sidelines of the 69th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) signed a Joint Statement, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The document underscores:
- the successful placement of highly enriched spent fuel from the IVG.1M research reactor into a specially designed Silo-type storage facility;
- the storage of spent nuclear fuel (SNF) in the Silo until a jointly developed decision on its final disposal is reached;
- the commitment of both sides to further cooperation in minimizing the use of highly enriched uranium and strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.
Kazakhstan consistently fulfills its international obligations in the field of nuclear security and safety. The signing of this statement reaffirms our commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and to strengthening the global non-proliferation regime," stated the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Representatives of the NNSA stressed that the United States highly values its partnership with Kazakhstan and intends to continue joint projects aimed at enhancing nuclear security.
Such Joint Statements have become a well-established tradition, with previous documents signed in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2023, symbolizing the enduring and trusted partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
16.09.2025, 17:00 45761
Kokshetau's new general plan presented to Head of State
Images | Akorda
The 2050 General Plan for the Development of Kokshetau was presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The plan will see the city’s territory expand by 7,000 hectares, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that several major construction projects are underway as part of the new general plan. This includes a thermal power plant, a regional multidisciplinary hospital, the Civil Defense Academy, and a multifunctional sports complex. Furthermore, an industrial zone is being developed, where around 60 industrial enterprises are planned for construction.
The territory of the regional center is to expand by 7,000 hectares. A key feature of the plan is the creation of a modern business center on the shore of Lake Kopa. The area will house residential complexes, business and shopping malls, social facilities, and public spaces.
The plan projects the city’s population will grow to 500,000 people. To ensure comfortable living conditions for residents, about 10 million square meters of housing will be commissioned, including through new construction and renovation.
