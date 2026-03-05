This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhtelecom’s key projects
Kazakhstanis returning home via special flights from Jeddah and Dubai
President orders enhanced protection for vital infrastructure and transport
946 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East
- Flight KC2202 arrived in Aktau at 09:28 pm, carrying 142 passengers;
- Flight KC2208 landed in Atyrau from Medina at 01:19 am, with 145 passengers onboard;
- Flight KC2206 arrived from Jeddah to Atyrau at 02:50 am, bringing 174 passengers;
- Flight KC2204 touched down in Atyrau at 03:34 am from Jeddah to Atyrau, with 179 passengers.
President Tokayev briefed on 2029 energy roadmap and refinery growth
Kazakh Interior Ministry says crimes down 8% in two months of 2026
Head of State signs decree appointing new chief justices and judges
Kazakhstan appoints new deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Gratitude
To be grateful to the people around you means being ready to help them in difficult times and to offer them spiritual support. In these troubled times, such a tradition is especially important," the Head of State emphasized.
The new Constitution is a solid foundation for our future, which we are building together," he noted.
