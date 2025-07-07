Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the implementation of major energy and infocommunication projects as part of the President’s directives, including those issued during the extended Government session, primeminister.kz reports.





Reports were delivered by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev, as well as Chairmen of the Boards of Samruk-Kazyna JSC - Nurlan Zhakupov, KEGOC JSC - Nabi Aitzhanov, and Samruk-Energy JSC - Kairat Maksutov.





The Head of State has set a clear task: Kazakhstan must achieve full self-sufficiency in electricity and build strategic reserves. Implementing key energy projects is a strategic priority aimed at ensuring economic resilience. A reliable and predictable energy system underpins industrial growth, regional development, and the launch of new projects, including those involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence. It is essential to commission new capacities on schedule," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





According to the Ministry of Energy, there are currently 230 power plants operating in Kazakhstan, including 156 renewable energy facilities (RE) with a total installed capacity of over 3 GW. In 2024, electricity generation totaled 117.9 billion kWh, while consumption reached 119.9 billion kWh.





Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that a comprehensive generation development program is underway to address the energy deficit and update capacity, with plans to add over 26 GW of power by 2035. Projects totaling 10 GW are already in various stages of development. An additional 5 GW will be achieved through the modernization of existing plants. In 2025, 621.5 MW of capacity is planned for commissioning, including 166 MW from traditional sources and 455.5 MW from renewables.





Particular focus is being placed on clean coal technologies with near-zero emissions, including the construction of the 2.6 GW Ekibastuz GRES-3 and a 600-700 MW thermal power plant in Kurchatov. These projects support the phased replacement of outdated coal-fired plants and align with the national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.





Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, reported on the construction of a 1 GW combined-cycle gas plant in Turkistan Region, which will be part of the TURAN Special Economic Zone. The plant is expected to reach full design capacity by 2027.





Kairat Maksutov, Chairman of Samruk-Energy, detailed several major modernization projects. As part of the Ekibastuz GRES-2 expansion, a third power unit with a capacity of 540 MW is under construction, scheduled for commissioning in 2028. In Almaty, CHP-2 and CHP-3 are being converted to gas. Upon modernization completion in 2026, their combined installed capacity will exceed 1 GW. Preparations are also underway for the construction of new CHPs in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. Contractors have been selected for the Kokshetau project, and contract negotiations are in progress.





Nabi Aitzhanov, Chairman of KEGOC, reported on efforts to integrate the Western power system with the Unified Electric Power System of Kazakhstan and reinforce the Southern power grid. Two major initiatives worth over 356 billion tenge are being implemented under the President’s directives.





The 500 kV "Karabatan - Olke" transmission line (600+ km) is being built to improve electricity supply quality in Atyrau and Aktobe regions and to support the integration of renewable energy projects in the western regions. Construction is on schedule, with commissioning planned by the end of 2027.





To reinforce the Southern power system, a 500 kV line is under construction along the Shu - Zhambyl - Shymkent route (475 km), along with modernization of key substations. This project is due for completion by mid-2027 and will enhance grid stability and resilience in southern regions.





To support the reliable operation of the National Electrical Grid, KEGOC plans to implement 8 major investment projects totaling 2.3 trillion tenge as part of broader plans for new generation capacity.





The meeting also reviewed projects aimed at developing Kazakhstan’s infocommunication infrastructure. Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the vital role of these initiatives in the country’s digital transformation.





According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Kazakhstan currently has approximately 6,179 villages, 42% of which are covered by high-speed data transmission technologies. Under the fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL) connectivity project, internet access will be extended to 3,781 villages by the end of 2027, increasing the total network length by more than 160,000 km and raising coverage to 90%.





To strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a digital transit hub between Europe and Asia, efforts are underway to expand the country’s share in international data transmission by the end of 2026. Construction is progressing on the Trans-Caspian backbone and the West-East hyper backbone, with total investments amounting to 30.7 billion tenge.





Mobile coverage is expected to reach 99% nationwide by 2027, including along 40,000 km of national and regional highways. Satellite connectivity is also expanding: by the end of 2025, an additional 328 remote settlements will be connected to the internet. Kazakhstan is collaborating with OneWeb, StarLink, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, and Amazon Kuiper. Total investments in this area exceed 38.6 billion tenge.





In terms of data infrastructure, Kazakhstan plans to commission 10 data centers of at least Tier III level by 2030, with a combined capacity of around 20,000 IT racks.





Minister Zhaslan Madiev reported that total investment in the ICT sector for 2025-2030 is expected to reach approximately 1.3 trillion tenge.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister issued a series of instructions.