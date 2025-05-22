Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren

Images | primeminister.kz

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting to discuss the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relating to the transport and logistics sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The meeting on Wednesday underscored that under a working visit to the Kazakh-Chinese checkpoint Nurly Zhol, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar examined the ongoing work on enhancing the capacity of the checkpoint, logistics infrastructure as well as speeding up customs procedures with the adoption of digital technologies.





It was noted that a bypass for trucks hauling oversized loads near the checkpoint Nurly Zhol is set to be commissioned by the yearend, boosting cargo traffic, service improvement as well as offering a new impetus to trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.





Currently, the two nations eye round-the-clock operation of checkpoints as well as increasing traffic flow.





Construction of the second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section and the Almaty railway bypass is slated for completion by December this year.





The annual handling capacity of Kazakhstan’s seaports is set to rise to up to 240,000 TEUs through commissioning of a new terminal this December, which is also to boost the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.





Kazakhstan is to complete modernization of five road customs checkpoints on border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by the end of 2025. The country also carries out work to introduce CCTV intellectual systems to monitor entries and exits of vehicles and cargo.





By December this year, Kazakhstan is set to complete introduction of e-Freight information system, fully integrated with KEDEN and Agriculture systems, as part of the country’s efforts in transitioning to paperless operations at airports.





Following the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov tasked to keep under observation the timely implementation of all projects aimed at enhancing the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan.