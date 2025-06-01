Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani Discuss Prospects for Deepened Cooperation and Joint Projects

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum, primeminister.kz reports.





The meeting focused on the progress of joint projects and identified priority areas for bilateral cooperation.





The two sides discussed prospects for expanding collaboration within the framework of infrastructure modernization.





At present, under the instructions of our President, active work is underway to modernize infrastructure, including improvements to the energy and utilities sectors. In this context, the Government approved last year the National Project on ‘Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors.’ We hope for fruitful cooperation with you in terms of expertise and access to new technologies for the modernization of energy infrastructure, water supply networks, and water facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stated.





Specifically, the Bank can introduce best international practices to support government agencies in optimizing design processes, including innovative technologies, implementing economically efficient investments with minimal operating costs, and addressing environmental challenges.





The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of cooperation on transboundary water projects.





Attention was also given to the implementation of a large-scale program to develop road, rail, and logistics infrastructure.





Kazakhstan is aiming to increase the length, quality, capacity, and environmental sustainability of its roads and railways. Particular importance is therefore placed on joint efforts in projects such as the Karaganda-Zhezkazgan highway, the Almaty bypass road, and the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line. The importance of increasing the share of Kazakhstani companies involved in the implementation of joint projects was also underlined.





In addition, the meeting highlighted the results of the first phase of the project to restore the northern part of the Aral Sea.





Cooperation in the fields of digitalization and artificial intelligence was also discussed.





Antonella Bassani expressed the World Bank’s readiness to expand cooperation and supported the projects outlined by Kazakhstan, noting interest in continued progress in these areas.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding the partnership and implementing new joint initiatives. According to the World Bank, a total of 48 projects worth $8 billion were implemented from 1992 to 2024 as part of this cooperation.