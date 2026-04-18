17.04.2026, 17:30 3426
Security Council is the main element requiring reform within the UN - President
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As part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the panel session on Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The panel session was moderated by former minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
The Head of State particularly emphasized the role of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under whose leadership Turkiye had strengthened its position as a respected participant in international relations.
First of all, I would like to note the leading role that Türkiye plays in this part of world under the leadership of outstanding leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I believe that our countries can play a very positive, I would even say, a significant role in addressing the most pressing problems which, unfortunately, periodically arise in our region. Taking this opportunity, I would like to note, that we look forward to the state visit of President Erdoğan to Kazakhstan next month," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Kazakh President then shared his vision of the main trends and challenges, facing the global community in 2026, and shaping international agenda for the nearest outlook.
He said that today regional conflicts go far beyond the boundaries of regions, and they have already gained global character.
The President noted that the UN is an irreplaceable, universal organization, and each state is imposed specific responsibility.
Everyone talks about the need to support the UN. That is a fact. But everyone also says that the Organization must not only be supported, but also reformed. Yes, that is true. Let us be frank: no one believes this will happen very soon, since we have long been declaring reforms, changes and restructuring of the UN, but it has not occurred. We must honestly admit that it is the Security Council, that is the main element requiring reform within the UN," said the Head of State.
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17.04.2026, 13:58 3721
Data Center Valley: Preliminary demand exceeds 100MW
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Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has held a meeting on the current status of implementation of the project "Data Center Valley", as part of directives set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the V meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Governor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov, and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom Bagdat Mussin made reports on the progress of the project implementation.
In the city of Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region, land plots have been designated, basic agreements have been concluded, and a 215 MW substation has been purchased, forming the foundation of the energy infrastructure for the ‘Data Center Valley’ project.
At a meeting held to further create favorable conditions for investors, a preferential tariff model for energy supply was approved, along with necessary investment and tax incentives.
Bagdat Muыsin reported that work is underway to attract international technology and investment companies. Negotiations have been conducted with more than 20 hyperscale companies from the USA, China, and India, operating in cloud computing, big data processing, and AI.
As a result of these negotiations, preliminary demand has been formed for capacities exceeding 100 MW, while the total potential of the ‘Data Center Valley’ amounts to up to 1 GW, designed to host major anchor clients.
Overall, the implementation of the ‘Data Center Valley’ project is aimed at establishing the largest regional digital hub in Kazakhstan and attracting leading global technology companies.
The Prime Minister set a task to accelerate the adoption of necessary regulatory decisions and ensure the completion of all stages of the project within the established timeframe.
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16.04.2026, 17:25 22486
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a working visit to Türkiye on April 17 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
As was reported earlier, the Kazakhstani president is expected to attend the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, as well as deliver a speech at a panel session. A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled as well.
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16.04.2026, 14:03 23141
The President receives letters of credence from newly appointed ambassadors
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Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev received credentials from Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of four states at the Akorda residence, akorda.kz reports
Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Adel Ahmed Sulaiman Alghenaiman, Ambassador of Mongolia Gunaajav Batjargal, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco Mireille Martini, and Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo presented their credentials to the Head of State.
The President congratulated the foreign diplomats on the beginning of their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that they would contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing a massive transformation.
On March 15, there was a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution, which is being recognized as very progressive one. We are building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan based on the concept of Law and Order. Kazakhstan is committed to becoming an advanced country focused on the development of knowledge, innovation, and AI. This year has been declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence, and we are doing our utmost to move forward in this extremely important area," the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and balanced foreign policy aimed at strengthening constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries.
I believe you will find many opportunities to promote the interests of your respective countries here in Kazakhstan. Next week promises to be eventful, as we expect the visit of the President of Mongolia. Then, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit under the auspices of the UN and the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. I am convinced that you will closely follow the events in our country and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the potential of mutual cooperation. We pursue an open market economy and welcome foreign investment. Kazakhstan maintains close contacts with major international financial institutions and organizations," the Head of State noted.
Upon completion of the ceremony, Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev wished success to the new ambassadors and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries
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16.04.2026, 12:30 22861
Kazakhstan works to ease visa regime with Great Britain
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Kazakh Foreign Ministry is working to facilitate visa procedures with Great Britain, Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh Senate debates ratification of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to Senator Saken Arubayev, currently, UK citizens can stay in Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 30 days, while Kazakh citizens must obtain a UK visa, often more complex than a Schengen visa.
Arman Issetov acknowledged this imbalance, noting that the UK has recently tightened migration requirements. He stressed Kazakhstan continues to raise the issue in bilateral negotiations, aiming for gradual progress.
He also highlighted that ratification of the new agreement will provide a stronger foundation for advancing dialogue.
The first steps are expected to focus on easing visa rules for students, academics, official delegations, and business representatives.
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15.04.2026, 15:48 35606
The President receives Retno Marsudi, the UN Secretary-General`s Special Envoy on Water
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They discussed the global and regional water agenda. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that water resources are a strategic asset for Kazakhstan, closely tied to sustainable growth, long-term regional stability and security, akorda.kz reports.
He underlined the need for a stronger international framework for cooperation in water governance.
In this regard, the President recalled his initiative to establish the International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN.
According to him, this step would give new momentum to global efforts to ensure the rational use of water resources, strengthen international coordination, and promote sustainable solutions to water-related challenges.
On the sidelines of the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, the first round of international consultations will begin to discuss possible terms and prospects for creating this new body.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Retno Marsudi also emphasized the importance of the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2026, which is expected to serve as a key platform for developing coordinated approaches to water-related issues.
Special attention was also paid to the rational use of water resources in Central Asia.
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14.04.2026, 17:00 47631
Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund Lazzat Chinkisbaeva, focusing on the Fund’s performance results and its ongoing charitable initiatives, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
According to Chinkisbaeva, the Fund’s board of trustees has approved 134 charitable programs and projects focused on key social priorities. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the Fund is implementing large-scale projects spanning education, healthcare, sports, and culture.
In particular, cancer services are receiving significant upgrades, including the rollout of state-of-the-art equipment, such as linear accelerators for radiation therapy, enhanced rehabilitation and specialized care infrastructure across the regions.
Substantial focus is placed on educational advancements, including the allocation of grants, the strengthening of rural and small-capacity schools, and the implementation of contemporary curricula, notably STEM and digital initiatives. Efforts are accelerating to provide children and youth with enhanced access to advanced knowledge and AI education, with a strategic focus on expanding opportunities in regional areas.
In addition, projects are underway to promote sports infrastructure, including the establishment of inclusive sports centers.
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the systemic, targeted, and transparent implementation of charitable projects, highly praising their contribution to improving the quality of life and social well-being of citizens.
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14.04.2026, 12:55 47836
President orders active tourism development at Alakol and Balkhash
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was briefed about the region’s socio-economic development and plans for the upcoming period.
According to Beibit Issabayev, in 2025, the region had achieved all basic target indicators, with 610 billion tenge in investments attracted, which is 12.8% more compared to the previous year.
Issabayev also presented the region’s agro-industrial complex development plans. The sown areas of agricultural crops, including sugar beet, have been expanded. Work is underway to double the capacity of the Aksu and Koksu sugar plants to 950,000 tons.
By 2027, the regшon plans to implement 23 investment projects worth 94.4 billion tenge. These include the construction of poultry farms, feed yards, fish farms, greenhouses, and other facilities.
In the past three years, the region has commissioned 29 new industrial facilities and expanded seven existing productions, having created 1,841 jobs.
The Governor also reported on infrastructure development. He said that gasification in the region had reached 67.2%. The construction of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline has been completed, enabling to supply gas to 210 settlements with more than 650,000 residents.
Work continues to expand the region’s tourism potential. Issues of road construction, drinking water supply, electricity, and sewage disposal in tourist zones along the shores of Alakol and Balkhash lakes have been addressed. Shoreline reinforcement has begun, and reconstruction of 31 kilometers of road leading to the Burkhan-Bulak waterfall is underway.
Under the Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign, three eco-parks will be built and 121,000 seedlings will be planted.
The President gave a number of instructions on ensuring effective operations at the Dostyk border checkpoint and the Khorgos SEZ on the border with China, as well as on the active development of mountain tourism and recreation areas at Alakol and Balkhash.
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13.04.2026, 18:55 58146
Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar
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This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.
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