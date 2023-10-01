29.09.2023, 13:45 14471
Several large investment projects discussed by Government
Images
Measures to implement a number of major investment projects were considered at a meeting of the State Commission on Economic Modernization headed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants discussed the construction of the railroad "Bakhty-Ayagoz" with a length of 270 km, which will significantly increase the transport and transit potential of the republic, as well as the construction of jointly with a French company agro-processing logistics hub in Almaty region. A diversified center of new format for sales of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and dairy products is planned to be opened within the framework of G4 City project.
In addition, the meeting discussed topical issues of construction of a gas processing plant at the field "Kashagan", which will give the economy at least 700 million cubic meters of gas per year.
relevant news
29.09.2023, 15:32 13671
New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed
Images
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom announces changes in its Management Board as of 28 September 2023, Kazinform reports.
As the company informed on its website, Yerzhan Mukanov will be departing from his roles as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Management Board, and will resign from Kazatomprom’s Board of Directors on 2 October 2023. The Company’s Board approved the appointment of Meirzhan Yussupov, previously the CEO of Kazakh Invest and Kazatomprom’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2020, as Kazatomprom’s new CEO.
Meirzhan Yussupov is a graduate of the the Middle East Technical University with a degree in Economics and Management, London School of Economics with a Master of Science in Economic Development Management degree, Harvard University with a Master's degree in Public Administration. He held various positions prior to joining Kazatomprom in 2010 as the Director of Corporate Finance Department. In 2015-2020, he served as Kazatomprom’s CFO and has successfully completed Company’s cost optimization, transformation and digitization projects. Meirzhan Yussupov also played a key role throughout the Company’s IPO. His most recent position was the Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company.
28.09.2023, 20:43 14626
Alikhan Smailov holds Baiterek Holding's Board of Directors meeting
On Thursday, September 28, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Board of Directors of National Management Holding Baiterek JSC, primeminister.kz reports.
Participants discussed the financing of projects of manufacturing industry, transportation and utilities infrastructure and approved a report on the risks of the holding for the II quarter of 2023. It includes a risk map, risk management plan, information on key indicators and realized risks, as well as information on financial risks in the context of the holding and its subsidiaries.
In addition, the report of the internal audit service for the second quarter of the current year and the adjusted action plan for 2019-2023 were approved, and a number of topical issues of the holding company's activities were reviewed.
28.09.2023, 16:47 14311
Priority directions of science development for 2024-2026 approved in Kazakhstan
The issue of determining priority directions of science development for 2024-2026 was considered at the meeting of the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of Government opened the meeting and noted that the previous day the release of the Global Innovation Index-2023, formed by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It covers about 80 indicators, including those related to science, education system and infrastructure.
Kazakhstan has entered the top 3 innovative economies of the region "Central and South Asia" after India and Iran. The Ministries of Digital Development, Science and Higher Education should continue to work on creating the necessary conditions for scientists and developing infrastructure so that our position on the world stage improves," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Ministry of Science and Education Sayassat Nurbek said that taking into account international experience, in particular, the EU, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Spain and other countries, as well as the strategic objectives outlined by the Head of State in his Address to the Nation and other program documents, six priority directions of science development for the coming years have been worked out. A separate direction on the issues of national security will be singled out.
This list is as follows: "Ecology, Environment and Nature Management", "Energy, Advanced Materials and Transportation", "Advanced Production, Digital and Space Technologies", "Intellectual Potential of the Country", "Life and Health Science" and "Sustainable Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex". In turn, each of the directions contains from 8 to 18 subsections.
In general, within the framework of the identified priorities, attention will be paid to the rational use of water resources, preservation of soil quality, ensuring energy security (including heat energy), reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and development of renewable sources.
At the same time, it is planned to support research in the spheres of construction, mechanical engineering, industry, transportation technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, creation of new materials, telecommunications, medicine, pharmaceuticals, animal husbandry, farming, processing and storage of agricultural products and raw materials, food production, etc. Fundamental and applied research in the field of natural sciences is also envisaged.
According to the results of discussion and voting, the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission approved these approaches.
In addition, the meeting considered the distribution of funding for priority directions for 2024-2026 and the implementation of scientific and technical tasks.
28.09.2023, 15:02 13861
The possibility of duty-free import of goods for personal use is extended in the EAEU
Images
A number of important decisions for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union were adopted at the two-day meeting of the EEC Council, held in Moscow from September 26 to 27, 2023, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin. At the meeting, the EAEU member states supported and adopted two more proposals initiated by the Kazakh side. The first is to further expand the list of goods and services available for business participation in public procurement of EAEU partner countries. Kazakhstan is consistently carrying out this work. At the last meeting, two new industries - heavy machinery and measuring instruments - were introduced to the list of available for participation in procurement. Established conditions, production and technological operations for 7 commodity positions in the spheres of special, heavy machinery, chemical and oil and gas industry, measuring instruments.
The second proposal concerns the labeling of medicinal products with means of identification. The document, which is necessary for the formation of a single market for medicinal products by 2025, has been under discussion since 2021. The proposals of the Kazakhstani side concerned the conditions for mutual recognition of means of identification of medicinal products of the EAEU member states that have introduced marking on their territories. Countries where these norms have not yet been adopted will label their drugs when exporting them in accordance with the legislation of the state to which the goods are imported.
Among the important decisions for individuals and fans of online shopping: the threshold value of €1000 for goods imported into the customs territory of the EAEU for personal use, i.e. parcels, has been extended until April 1, 2024. This is a temporary measure designed to support online trade and meet the demand of citizens of the EAEU member states for imported goods.
The EEC Council approved the draft Agreement on Administrative Cooperation in the sector of weather forecasting and meteorology services. The document defines the list of information to which free access is provided on the websites of member countries and the procedure for information interaction. The agreement will allow the formation of a single market for weather forecasting and meteorology services within the Eurasian Economic Union.
Introduces amendments to the Customs Union technical regulations on the safety of meat and meat products. The amendments are aimed at resolving problems connected with controlling the correctness of the indication of the quantity of food substances and permissible deviations so as not to mislead consumers of meat products.
A number of issues aimed at developing economic integration in the spheres of customs, technical regulation, energy and information interaction were also considered and adopted.
28.09.2023, 14:59 13991
Ministry of Trade and Integration and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" are planning to create a headquarters for systemic solution of export problems
Images
A joint meeting of the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" on measures of state support to domestic exporters was held on the platform of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The issue of exports today is extremely topical. And the problems we face today, entrepreneurs will voice. Based on the results of our meeting, we will develop specific proposals... " - Mr. Raimbek Batalov, Chairman of the Presidium of "Atameken" NCE, spoke.
Representatives of the business community drew attention to the difficulties encountered in foraging grain and exporting coal.
According to Muratbek Isabayev, executive director of the Grain Union, a large volume of forage is expected in Kazakhstan this year and is already estimated at 2-3 million tons.
Historically there has been no such thing. The relevance of this day is forage sales. Therefore, we believe, it is necessary to give an opportunity on the export direction. The work of transportation infrastructure we have unstable", - said Muratbek Isabayev.
Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev suggested exporters to reconsider the transportation strategy for exports in terms of consolidation, and instead of reimbursement of logistics costs, to buy trains from JSC "NC "KTZh" in advance. He also proposed to create a special headquarters for exports and jointly calculate all transaction costs, as well as to return to this issue within the framework of the headquarters.
Colleagues from the ministries concerned, first of all from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture - we will form a headquarters for exports so that issues related to logistics, transportation, and issues related to measures to support the export direction are synchronized. Because we see that there are difficulties not only in export planning, but also within the country. We are ready to meet with the business community on the platform of the NCE on a regular basis" - said the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev.
The head of MTI expressed readiness to meet with the business community at the NCE site on a regular basis.
To form an export strategy, a business needs to draw up long-term indicative balances, that is, to indicate which goods you are ready to export, in what volumes, directions and with what frequency. In any bilateral relations with partner countries, the quality and stability of supplies are important. In traditional areas, such as Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, we, together with ministries and businesses, can develop a clear export strategy and fix it. The President has set us the task of turning Kazakhstan into a food hub. To do this, we need to use our strengths and advantages, stimulate the production of high-grade products, as well as develop the flexibility of export directions", - Arman Shakkaliyev stressed.
Following the meeting, the participants of the dialogue planned the next meeting with the participation of ministers to approve synchronization algorithms, as well as specific measures aimed at export acceleration.
28.09.2023, 08:51 14161
Implementation of G4 City project discussed by Government
Images
Issues of implementation of the G4 City project in Almaty region were discussed at the meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Thus, measures to create an international business development center, attract investments, construction of infrastructure and business facilities, as well as a number of organizational issues were considered.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and Akim of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev made reports on the ongoing work.
As a result of the discussion, Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the authorized state bodies.
Recall, according to the concept, the integrated city G4 City between Almaty and Konaev will consist of four districts: Gate is a business and financial center, Golden is an educational and medical hub, Growing is an industrial and logistics hub, Green is a tourist cluster.
In the spring of this year, in Almaty region a special economic zone "G4 City" with the area of 30 thousand hectares was created, the term of which will last until 2048.This will provide a favorable climate for attracting domestic and foreign investments in the creation of an integrated city.
27.09.2023, 19:27 40566
The Minister of Trade and Integration met with journalists
Images
A press-conference was held in Astana with the participation of Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev. The head of MTI announced the main directions of development of trade policy in the framework of the implementation of the Address of the Head of State, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In the first half of 2023, Kazakhstan's trade turnover amounted to $67.2 billion, which is 4.3% higher than in the same period of 2022 ($64.5 billion). Trade turnover with the countries of the European Union for the 1st half of 2023 amounted to $20.2 billion, trade turnover with China - $13.6 billion, showing an increase of 20.5% compared to last year. Positive dynamics is observed in mutual trade with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. For 6 months of 2023, compared to the same period last year, the growth was 4.1% (from $ 13.3 billion up to $13.8 billion).
Work is underway to diversify Kazakhstan's trade and economic routes in the southern direction - access to the markets of South Asia and the Middle East, as well as to the ports of the Indian Ocean (Gwadar, Karachi) and the Persian Gulf (Chabahar, Bandar Abbas). Promotion of our goods to the markets of the EU, the USA and South-East Asia is under active consideration. By 2027, it is planned to increase the volume of non-resource exports to $ 46.5 billion.
It is planned to create 5 cross-border hubs for common trade and transportation space and strengthening strategic relations with partner countries to ensure the growth of trade turnover with them by an average of 30%.
For 8 months of 2023, domestic trade turnover amounted to 35.7 billion tenge and increased by 21% compared to the same period of 2022. The volume of attracted investments in trade for 8 months increased by 37.6% (from 163.6 billion tenge to 225.1 billion tenge). At the end of 8 months, inflation amounted to 6.6% (the same period of 2022 - 13.3%). The price index for socially important food products at the end of 8 months amounted to 3.4% (2022 -19.1%), which is 5.6 times lower than the rate of 2022.
For almost 4 months (15 weeks) the price index for socially important food products has been decreasing. In order to stabilize prices for socially important food products, vegetable products were released from stabilization funds. The total volume of formed stocks was 139.4 thousand tons, of which in order to restrain the seasonal growth of prices, vegetables (potatoes, carrots, onions, cabbage) in the amount of 118.6 thousand tons were released to the market. Work is underway to increase the share of modern trade formats up to 70%, the Roadmap for modernization of trade markets is being implemented to eliminate spontaneous trade and reduce the level of "shadow" economy in trade.
27.09.2023, 17:16 37091
Kazakhstan to study Israeli agro-technologies and water management methods
Images
Tell a friend
Prospects of application in Kazakhstan of Israeli experience in the development of agro-industrial complex and water resources management were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry "Israel-Kazakhstan" Michael Roe, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the issues of improving the efficiency of irrigation, water conservation, introduction of modern drip irrigation technologies, development of agro-science, as well as the application of new approaches in livestock, milk production and poultry farming were discussed in detail.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the expansion of partnership and strengthening of multifaceted mutually beneficial relations with Israel. In particular, the country's outstanding successes in agriculture are of interest.
We are open to the study of Israeli technologies and are ready to attract them to give impetus to the development of agro-industrial complex. The issues of irrigation and water conservation are also very relevant. We want to increase the efficiency of the funds invested by the state and aim to achieve concrete results," the Prime Minister said.
He added that here it is important to take into account the entire production cycle in order to make the necessary adjustments at each level.
All this should be looked at in a complex: what support measures from the state should be, what should be from science, education and industry. For example, local assembly of units, machines and other equipment. We are ready to work together in these directions," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, Michael Roe noted that Kazakhstan has the potential to fully cover the needs of the domestic market and through an integrated approach to the development of agro-industrial complex can make an extremely large contribution to global food security.
He offered to provide comprehensive assistance in the application of Israeli agro-technologies and water management methods in the implementation of the message of the Head of State in the field of agriculture.
As a result of the meeting it was agreed to organize in the nearest future exchange of experience and joint work on all the issues.
Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov also participated in the meeting.
