Tax reform proposals discuss with entrepreneurs in Almaty region

In Almaty region, a meeting was held with the Deputy Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov and Deputy Director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance Nurlybek Shaimakhanov with entrepreneurs to explain changes in tax legislation, primeminister.kz reports.





The event was attended by representatives of local executive bodies, maslikhats, Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty region and about 100 entrepreneurs.





The main topic of discussion was tax reform, in particular, changes in the taxation system, including an increase in the VAT rate and the introduction of a differentiated approach.





In his speech Deputy Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov familiarised the meeting participants with the Government's proposal to set the basic VAT rate at 16%, introduce a reduced rate of 10% for a number of priority industries and exempt agricultural producers from the tax.





In addition, it is proposed to reduce the threshold for VAT registration to 15 million tenge and reform the current special tax regimes.





It was noted that the reforms are aimed at fair taxation of those activities that do not create added value, but mainly extract profits through transactional operations, redistribution of funds or illegal activities.





During the discussions, representatives of the business community in the Almaty region expressed their views on the upcoming tax changes.





Aset Talgatbek, Chairman of the Sectoral Council on Trade and Services at the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty region, suggested lowering base rates for cheap loans and simplifying the tax payment system.





Vice President of the National Association of Education Investors Bilim Invest Kulyanda Batyrbekova noted the need to support the education sector during reforms. In particular, she proposed to develop a Map of development of the educational sector in the regions.





It is necessary to control the development of educational organisations in villages. For this purpose, it is necessary to rank private educational institutions. There are schools and kindergartens that have their own building, there are those who rent premises. There are educational institutions designed for 50-75 children, and there are those designed for 100-200 children," Kulyanda Batyrbekova explained.





The Speaker also emphasised that in addition to raising taxes, it is important to critically review the structure of budget expenditures. It is necessary to strengthen control over compliance with strict budget rules.





In conclusion, the meeting participants stressed the importance of constructive dialogue between the state and business to find optimal solutions in tax policy.





Chairman of the Association of Independent Entrepreneurs Kambar Baekenov expressed confidence that transparency of reforms and taking into account the opinions of entrepreneurs will allow developing effective mechanisms to support small and medium-sized businesses, which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the economic development of the country.





Summing up, Deputy Minister Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov assured that all proposals will be collected, analysed and taken into account in the work.





Recall that on behalf of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, meetings with business representatives are held in all regions of the country. The proposals made during these meetings will be carefully analysed by the Government and further submitted to the Parliament for consideration and possible inclusion in legislative initiatives.