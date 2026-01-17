This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev entrusts Kazakhstan Temir Zholy with advancing company’s transformation
National Research Center for Infectious Diseases Opened in Kazakhstan
The Center was built on the instruction of the President to strengthen the nation’s health and ensure the country’s biological security. Today, scientific research, advanced technologies, and the training of future specialists are closely interconnected here and combined into a single system. I am confident that the National Research Center for Infectious Diseases will become not just a medical institution, but a flagship of modern Kazakhstani medicine," Aida Balayeva said.
Over the past two years, 695 new healthcare facilities have been built across the country, as well as 419 new schools with a total capacity of 614 thousand student places. This made it possible to eliminate 19 emergency schools, resolve the issue of triple-shift education in 58 schools, and eliminate the shortage of student places in 190 schools. In addition, 237 sports facilities have been constructed, including 69 in cities and 168 in rural areas. In 2025, construction of 61 cultural facilities was completed. Repair works are underway at 251 facilities in the regions. All the changes being implemented are aimed, first and foremost, at improving the quality of life of the population, strengthening social protection, and expanding opportunities for self-realization for every individual," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation with International Financial Organizations
Kazakh President signs two laws
Olzhas Bektenov Reviews Investment and Infrastructure Projects of Alatau City
Infrastructure must always develop ahead of demand, but we are somewhat lagging behind. This is a nationwide issue. The President is paying very close attention to this. On the instruction of the Head of State, the Government is allocating the necessary funds. We carried out tax reform to stabilize public finances. These funds are precisely what we need to invest in infrastructure. The money will not disappear; it will be invested in the economy. When the state invests in infrastructure, investors gain confidence, come in, and start developing. There is no other path. Therefore, we will invest, and starting this year the budget will have different opportunities for this. We will work together," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods
Kazakhstan expands legal grounds for CSTO force deployment
The amendments provide for expanding the grounds for deploying formations on the territories of the parties, such as preventing crisis situations, providing humanitarian assistance, and conducting unannounced inspections," the deputy said.
President maps out gas infrastructure priorities, digital strategy with QazaqGaz
Tokayev orders Defense Ministry to reinforce combat readiness and discipline in Kazakhstan's army
