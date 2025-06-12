Year of Vocational Professions: Olzhas Bektenov Outlined Priority Tasks for Ensuring Safe Working Conditions in Production

Tell a friend

At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, issues of ensuring safe working conditions in production and the digitalization of the labor sector were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.





During the meeting, the head of the Government noted that the Head of State, by declaring 2025 the Year of Vocational Professions, set specific tasks to raise the prestige of the Working Person. In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the priority of ensuring labor safety and protection in production.





Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Svetlana Zhakupova reported that due to the measures being taken, the country has seen a decrease in workplace injuries. As of May 1, 2025, the number of people injured at enterprises decreased by 16.9% compared to the same period in 2024.





Nevertheless, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan instructed not to stop at the achieved results and to base labor protection issues on modern approaches.





Human life and health are inviolable values. Therefore, the labor protection system must be based on modern approaches to ensuring workplace safety. Often, outdated equipment, delayed modernization, and the absence of new technologies lead to an increase in injuries. The Head of State has given specific instructions on addressing labor safety at enterprises. Early warning and danger alert systems help respond quickly in case of emergency risks. To reduce injuries and accidents, employers are obliged to ensure labor safety, automation, and digitalization that eliminate injuries and, especially, human fatalities," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Prime Minister noted the need to develop a unified approach to organizing labor protection and to ensure the interconnection of information systems in this area, along with the joint work of all government bodies, regional akimats, and enterprises. Attention was drawn to strengthening the monitoring of labor law violations, including through the use of the Digital Map of Enterprises. The Ministry of Digital Development, together with government bodies, was instructed to create an integrated digital ecosystem in the field of labor protection by December 1 of this year.





In labor protection matters, the role and participation of employers are extremely important. Employers must ensure the conclusion of mandatory insurance contracts for employees against workplace accidents. In general, enterprises should actively implement the principle of zero injuries, as well as an assessment and management system of occupational risks that meet international standards," Olzhas Bektenov added.





Following the Government session, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, together with relevant government agencies, was instructed to develop legislative amendments by November 1 of the current year to prevent employers from concealing workplace injuries.





The Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with employers, was instructed to ensure the mandatory installation of special equipment for occupational safety and health at enterprises in the industrial and construction sectors by the end of the year.





The Ministry for Emergency Situations was tasked with inspecting enterprises for compliance with industrial safety standards by the end of the current year.