18.06.2024, 18:28 23031
Yerkhat Isskaliyev dismissed from SK-Pharmacy Chairman post
Images
Yerkhat Isskaliyev has been dismissed from the post of the Chairman of the Management Board of SK-Pharmacy, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
According to the ministry’s order, Isskaliyev has been released from his duties starting from June 18.
Isskaliyev took over SK-Pharmacy in 2020 after Kazakh President Tokayev had charged the Government to undertake an investigation into the activities of the company and the Social Health Insurance Fund as well as to dismiss their leadership over the corruption scandal.
21.06.2024, 18:54 3621
MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held
Images
Today, 21 June, at the site of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan held the first meeting of the working group to consider the petition regarding the time zone, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The working group included members of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the initiator of the petition, representatives of public associations and expert community, representatives of the Ministries of Health, Energy, Agriculture, Transport, Emergency Situations, Labour and Social Protection, Trade and Integration and other state bodies.
All representatives of the petition author's side spoke at the meeting. In particular, Aset Nauryzbaev, a member of the Public Council of Almaty, named two main reasons for the petition to gain 50 thousand votes:
The first is the disruption of circadian rhythms, in a country as large as ours one common time zone cannot be close to the natural rhythm of people. The second is that an extra hour of time in the evening results in costs to individuals and businesses. We must get closer to the natural circadian rhythms", - he believes.
However doctor of medical sciences, professor of the department of general biology and genomics of ENU named after Gumilev Bek Zhetpisbaev, on the contrary, noted that since March of this year Kazakhstanis began to live in accordance with the natural time and now there is a process of adaptation.
Adaptation to stress has its certain types and stages, they were defined by the Canadian scientist Hans Sellier. The first stage is the stage of anxiety. Yes, we are faced with the impact of a physical factor on the body. However, our biorhythms adapt to the new factors and our biological clock is running. We are all different and the process of adaptation proceeds differently", - said the professor of the Department of General Biology and Genomics.
Evgeny Yan, a psychologist and representative of the petition author's side, believes that along with the advantages of the transition to a single time zone - such as simplification of logistics and transport, convenience for business and simplification of communications - the disadvantages are disruption of human biorhythms and reduction of labour productivity. The psychologist believes that in order to improve public health and reduce social tension, it would be an appropriate solution to transfer time to optimal time zones.
In turn, Sultan Tleukhanov, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences, Head and Professor of Biophysics and Biomedicine at Al Farabi KazNU, cited the example of China, which has applied uniform time throughout the territory. According to him, the majority of the population - both students and adults - switch off the light at around 10pm and get up at 6am. This practice is widely used around the world.
The first meeting of the working group was constructive, all representatives of the petitioner's side spoke and the arguments of experts from both sides were heard. All aspects of the discussion were recorded by video and audio recording. The issues and arguments raised at the meeting will be scrutinised for further discussion at the next meeting.
21.06.2024, 17:59 3451
Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries
Ambassadors of four countries presented their credentials to the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the presidential residence Akorda, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Ambassador Abdullah Hussein Mohamed Jaber of Qatar, Rosalba Lo Bue Antico of Venezuela, Chea Sok of Cambodia and Joseph Nkurunziza of Burundi presented their credentials to the Kazakh President.
President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Heads of their States.
We pursue the weighted, constructive, peaceful foreign policy. We believe that new results in our mutual cooperation could be reached with the countries, concluded the Head of State of Kazakhstan.
21.06.2024, 15:13 2601
President Tokayev receives Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Veterans Organization, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The meeting discussed the issues related to the development of the country and younger generation upbringing.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the older generation to actively join the fulfillment of the tasks voiced at the III session of the National Kurultay (Ulttyq Qurultai) in Atyrau and at the XXXIII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.
Special attention should be given to the promotion of family values and protection of young people from such negative phenomena as drug addiction and gambling," he said.
Omirzak Ozganbayev put forward some propositions on the development of rural areas and briefed on the initiatives being implemented by the Organization of Veterans and further plans of the association.
21.06.2024, 14:08 2771
Roman Sklyar confirms construction of three TPPs in Kazakhstan
Images
First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, revealed how the construction of three thermal power plants will be financed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency conveys.
According to the First Deputy Prime Minister, an agreement has already been reached regarding the TPPs development in Kokshetau, Semey, and Oskemen, as well as the construction of the third GRES-2 power station.
The projects will be financed through preferential export financing from the country of origin of the power equipment in question. It is not anticipated that funds of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) will be utilized in this manner. The funds would be repaid through tariffs," Roman Sklyar stated.
The data indicates that the installed capacity of all energy sources in Kazakhstan is 21 thousand megawatts. The available capacity is slightly less than 16,000 megawatts. The country procures approximately two thousand megawatts of electricity from external sources at peak hours.
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has previously made public a draft agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia concerning the construction of three TPPS in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Oskemen. According to the terms of the agreement, the Russian side has indicated its willingness to consider the possibility of issuing a soft loan for the construction works.
20.06.2024, 17:20 16016
Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with minister of emergency situations Chingis Arinov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed about the activity and plans of the ministry. Tokayev was reported on the optimization of the staffing structure and strengthening of technical-material provision of the emergency situations ministry.
Arinov informed about the construction of the Civil Defense Academy, renewal of the air fleet and establishment of a national naval force on the shores of the Caspian Sea.
According to the minister, construction of 20 fire stations is underway; prefabricated fire station and dormitory projects have piloted in the capital. The ministry is carrying out work to better the systems of prevention and quick response to different natural and man-made emergencies.
The President was also briefed about the measures to digitalize rescue forces, enhancing human resources and strengthening social support for civil defense personnel.
Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of concrete tasks aimed at ensuring public safety and enhancing the agencies of the emergency situations ministry.
20.06.2024, 15:50 15636
Law prohibiting vapes has now taken effect in Kazakhstan
Images
Today, the legislation titled "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on healthcare issues," which was signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took effect. Now, the sale of non-smoking tobacco products and vapes is banned in Kazakhstan, according to a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
President Tokayev signed the law on April 19.
The law establishes a ban on the sale, distribution of non-smoking tobacco products, vapes, flavorings, and liquids for them, as well as their advertising.
According to the document, the sale and distribution of non-smoking tobacco products are punishable by a fine of up to 200 MCI (738,400 tenge) or community service of the same amount, or public works for up to 200 hours, or arrest for up to 50 days.
The import and production of non-smoking tobacco products are punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 MCI (7,384,000 tenge) or community service of the same amount, or public works for up to 600 hours, or restriction of freedom for up to 2 years, or imprisonment for the same period, with or without confiscation of property.
Furthermore, if these violations are committed by a criminal group, involve particularly large income, or are committed repeatedly, they are punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 MCI (18,460,000 tenge) or community service of the same amount, or public works for up to 1,200 hours, or restriction of freedom for up to 5 years, or imprisonment for the same period, with confiscation of property.
In late July 2023, it was reported that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan had decided to fully ban vapes, liquids, and flavorings for them.
It's noteworthy that since 2017, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been conducting a study every four years called "Health Behavior in School-aged Children" (HBSC) among children aged 11-15 in Kazakhstan.
According to the latest study, in Kazakhstan, 9.8 percent of children regularly use electronic cigarettes (vapes), including 11.3 percent of boys and 8.2 percent of girls aged 11-15.
Overall, 5.8% of children (6.7% of boys and 4.9% of girls) have used vapes in the last 30 days (current use of electronic cigarettes). This rate also increases with age, especially among boys.
From 2014 to 2022, the number of electronic cigarette users among boys increased fivefold, and among girls, it increased sevenfold.
20.06.2024, 14:48 15806
Kazakh President receives CICA Secretary General
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybai, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the development of initiatives and priorities of Kazakhstan as part of the country’s CICA chairmanship.
The President noted Kazakhstan’s significant activities on the way of the CICA transformation into an international organization. He stressed the need for further consistent development of integration through increasing the efficiency of the permanent structures, as well as expanding geography and external relations.
In conclusion the Head of State said Kazakhstan will continue to pay special attention to the activities of the CICA Secretariat and provide further assistance to its work at all levels.
19.06.2024, 22:51 26021
Head of State Tokayev signs law on mass media
Images
Tell a friend
The Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mass media, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The law was developed to implement the Head of State’s instruction given as part of the state-of-the-nation address as of March 16, 2022, ‘New Kazakhstan: Path of renewal and modernization,’ to review the law on mass media taking into account the interests of the state, needs of the society and trends in the development of the media sphere.
The new law includes the basic provisions of the laws on mass media and TV and radio broadcasting, that are no longer in force. The law also introduces a number of new provisions.
