11 killed as typhoon Kammuri hits thousands of Philippine families

At least 11 people have been killed in the Philippines while hundreds of thousands were evacuated as typhoon Kammuri pounded large parts of the country bringing heavy rains and high velocity winds and damaging a number of properties, officials said Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said some 114,552 families or 458,020 persons were being aided in evacuation centers after they fled their homes over fears of flooding and landslides.

