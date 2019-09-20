24 killed as explosion hits election rally in eastern Afghanistan

At least 24 people were killed and 32 others wounded after an explosion struck an election campaign rally in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province on Tuesday, provincial police spokesman said, Xinhua reports.

We have received 24 dead bodies and 32 wounded persons in hospital," head of provincial health department Qasim Sangin told Xinhua.

Majority of the victims are civilians, the official added.

However, provincial police chief Mahfoz Walizada confirmed eight people were killed and 12 more wounded.

Without providing information, the official said an investigation was underway.

The incident occurred at 11:40 a.m. (local time) when a sticky bomb attached to a motorcycle was detonated outside a compound where the meeting was held," provincial police spokesman Mohammad Salim Noori told Xinhua.

According to the official, the rally was held in favor of presidential candidate and incumbent President Ashraf Ghani.

President Ghani and his running mate Amrullah Saleh were safe after the explosion occurred outside the compound where they held a campaign rally in Parwan's provincial capital Charikar city, the official added.

The Sept. 28 poll will be the fourth presidential election in Afghanistan since 2001, when the U.S.-led coalition forces invaded Afghanistan, which led to the ouster of Taliban regime in the country.

