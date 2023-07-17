5 killed in 2-vehicle collision in N Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Five people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on a highway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The accident happened on the Kokshetau-Omsk highway near Aimak village in Taiynshin district of North Kazakhstan region this morning.





A Lexus vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane ramming into a VAZ-2104 vehicle. Both drivers and three passengers of the vehicles died at the scene.





Two more passengers who sustained various injuries were rushed to a hospital in Kokshetau.





The police are investigating.