5 villages hit by floods in Turkestan region

School No. 28 has been on fire in Pavlodar for more than two hours. The fire completely engulfed the roof of the two-story building - 1,200 square meters were damaged, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

The message about the fire was received on control panel 101 at 8:04 am - according to preliminary data, the fire broke out in the chemistry room. Firefighters with special equipment immediately went to the place, but it was not possible to quickly cope with the situation. If at first it was reported about the burning of the roof on an area of ??200 meters, then, after an hour and a half, the fire area increased by 6 times.

Before the arrival of firefighters, 576 people, including 551 children, evacuated on their own. However, the teacher, born in 1975, suffered, who was hospitalized in the first city hospital of Pavlodar with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning and an acute reaction to stress. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

The Department of Emergency Situations said that extinguishing the fire was complicated for several reasons.

"Due to the fact that the fire has spread strongly, there is a combustible load, heavy smoke, the fire was discovered late, so extinguishing became more difficult. They reported it late, most likely because they tried to eliminate a minor fire themselves," explained the deputy head of the regional department for emergency situations Kairat Shaimardenov.

70 people are fighting the flames, 13 units of equipment have been involved. Local executive bodies provided three water carriers.

Akim of the region Abylkair Skakov also went to the place of the emergency, he announced that the regional headquarters for emergency situations would be assembled today, where the fire safety sphere would be considered in detail.

It should be noted that this is the second fire in a week in the educational institutions of Pavlodar. On April 15, on the third floor of school No. 1, furniture and books were on fire in the book depository. Then the fire area was 15 square meters, three children were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning, two more were treated and released home. The DES called the preliminary cause of the first emergency - arson, but nothing is known about the details.

By the way, both of these buildings were renovated under the Zamanaui Mektep program: the first school - last year, school No. 28 - in 2020.