This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
80 injured as fresh quake jolts west Afghanistan
relevant news
Israel besieges Gaza amid intensified conflict with Hamas, attacks on border with Lebanon
I've ordered to move (from defense) to a massive offensive on a scale never seen before," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a live address to the nation on Monday.
Israeli air strikes hit 86 towers in the Gaza Strip and this led to various damages," told an official in Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) Company.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Five killed in two-vehicle accident in Almaty region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
At least 21 dead after bus falls from overpass in Venice, Italy
A huge tragedy struck our community this evening," Brugnaro said via social media, adding that he has called for an official mourning "in memory of the numerous victims on the fallen bus." Brugnaro called it "an apocalyptic scene."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Car rams into bus stop in Astana injuring several people
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 killed in road accident in W Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Passenger killed in car-truck collision in N Kazakhstan
A 56-year-old man, driving the Lexus vehicle, was taken to the medical facility. A 43-year-old driver of ZIL-131 truck was preliminary found sober after undergoing a medical examination," said the department in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
35-year-old man dies after getting buried in sand
On September 14, the duty unit of the police office of Petropavlovsk received a call on a collapse of sand during works in trenches on Partizanskaya-Egemen Kazakhstan Street as a result of which a 35-year-old man founded buried in sand," reads a statement from the police office.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Worker dies in mine in Ulytau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
11.10.2023, 13:19Timeless Masterpieces Performed by Celebrated Musicians 11.10.2023, 17:374336Kazakhstan not to send additional evacuation flight to Israel - Minister Karabayev 11.10.2023, 15:233136Kazakhstan has fully provided itself with bread and flour 11.10.2023, 20:302866Kazakh Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting 11.10.2023, 10:212381Kazakhstan and Lithuania reaffirm commitment to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President80741Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President 05.10.2023, 22:4375976Responsibilities between Prime Minister and his Deputies distributed 05.10.2023, 20:3874301Kazakhstan reports first Eris variant case of COVID 05.10.2023, 00:2374076Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan 05.10.2023, 10:4973851The European Parliament is interested in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan 22.09.2023, 13:47155406Interdepartmental Commission on Trade: export duty, restrictions on coal and gas exports 21.09.2023, 14:39150846EDB investments in Kazakhstan grows at faster rates 21.09.2023, 09:32142021Alikhan Smailov holds Economic Demonopolization Commission meeting 25.09.2023, 18:13140411Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023 20.09.2023, 11:04139291Economic ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore to continue strengthening