08.01.2025, 20:44 12601
Aircraft en route from Almaty to Antalya makes emergency landing in Aktau
On January 9, Air Astana’s Airbus A321 aircraft operating the КС915 flight en route from Almaty to Antalya took off from the airport at 08:35am local time, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Air Astana company.
Due to a technical problem - a relief valve failure in the center fuel tank - the aircraft landed at the airport in Aktau city in a normal mode, said the airline.
The flight is expected to take off 9:20am on January 9 because of the need to deliver a spare part from Almaty.
The passengers of the delayed aircraft are provided with meals and accommodated in hotels.
Earlier it was reported that the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) had canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025. This decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as a result of the "Kovyor" plan.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.
07.01.2025, 15:18 16776
2 Kazakhstanis die in road accident in Russia’s Samara region
Russia’s emergency situations ministry reported about seven Kazakhstanis suffered in the road accident on the 101st km of the federal road Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka on night of January 5, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh emergency ministry.
Kazakhstan sent a convoy including rescuers and psychologists of the West Kazakhstan emergency department as well as ambulance crews from the local health department to transport those injured. Upon arrival, those suffered were already placed in medical facilities of Bolshaya Glushitsa, Novokuibyshevsk and Samara cities, said the ministry.
As earlier reported, seven Kazakhstanis suffered were transported today by ambulance to city and regional general hospitals in Uralsk city, Kazakhstan.
Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, two people died, whose bodies were delivered to Kazakhstan, reads the statement from the emergency situations ministry.
Earlier it was reported that seven nationals of Kazakhstan, including two children, suffered in a road accident on the Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka highway (Russia’s Samara region).
05.01.2025, 19:01 13301
Overspeeding is behind 95-vehicle pile-up in Akmola region, says Emergency Ministry
Images | instagram/aqmola_pd
Non-compliance with speed limits when driving in a convoy led to a pile-up crash involving 95 vehicles in Akmola region, Magomed Akhriyev, senior specialist in the emergency response department of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking about the accident, I can say that, according to our data, non-compliance with speed limits when driving in a convoy was the cause. The internal affairs bodies are investigating and figuring out the reasons behind the accident, said Akhriyev.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving 95 vehicles occurred in Akmola region on January 3, 2025.
As the press service of Akmola region’s health department informed, 20 people, including eight children, suffered injuries as a result of the accident. All those hospitalized are in stable condition.
05.01.2025, 17:03 13301
One body recovered after car plunges into river in Semey
The search and rescue efforts are ongoing as a car carrying four people veered off the road on the island and crashed into the Irysh River following a collision with a concrete barrier at 6:00am today in Semey city, Abai region, Kazinform News Agency cites the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan.
One of the passengers had a narrow escape, getting out the car and managing to reach the shore.
The search and rescue team of Abai region’s emergency situations department recovered the body of a young woman with no signs of life at 9:00am in 11km downstream from the incident site near microdistrict one, said Azamat Muratov, chief of the emergency situations department of Semey.
Currently, efforts are underway to search for two more people, with 55 rescuers, five boats, two drones, an echo sounder for underwater searches and 10 special vehicles engaged.
The personnel of the Kazakh emergency situations ministry from military unit 68303 named after Kassym Kaissenov are involved in the search operations, with rescue squads from East Kazakhstan are set to be deployed.
As reported earlier, the car entered the river as it took part in the street race.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving nearly 100 vehicles occurred in Akmola region.
03.01.2025, 19:18 29446
Number of vehicles involved in pile-up crash rises to almost 100 in Akmola region
Images | instagram/aqmola_pd
The number of vehicles involved in the pile-up collision on Astana-Shchuchinsk road in Akmola region has risen from around 40 to nearly 100. The police and KazAvtoJol specialists are working at the scene, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to KazAvtoJol, the mass pile-up with involvement of around 95 vehicles occurred due to non-compliance with speed limits and safe distance at 1:28pm on the 153rd kilometer of Astana-Shchuchinsk road near Zhanatalap village.
Following the improvement of the weather conditions and completion of road cleaning operations, the movement in direction of Shchuchinsk town continued under escort of the police department personnel and special vehicles of KazAvtoJol.
22 combined road vehicles and two tractors are operating on the accident site. Traffic restrictions are currently in place on the road segment for all types of vehicles. Road crews are operating round-the-clock.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving tens of vehicles had occurred in Akmola region.
03.01.2025, 13:29 29216
Avalanche descent occurs in E Kazakhstan
An avalanche came down in East Kazakhstan region. No injuries were reported, Kazinform News Agency reports.
East Kazakhstan region braces for high avalanche danger due to heavy snowfall and high wind. This early morning, an avalanche of 1,300 cubic meters of snow occurred on the 62nd km of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Ulken-Naryn-Katon-Karagay-Rakhmanovskiye klyuchi highway. The 50-60m-long and around 3m-high avalanche blocked the road.
Movement on the road segment was limited in advance, as the storm warning had been issued. There were no one injured. The road opened at 8:15am following snow removal works, said the region’s emergency situations department.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan was set to be battered with blizzard and wind exceeding 30mps on January 3, 2025.
25.12.2024, 13:23 41991
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Images | Depositphotos
A plane crashed today, December 25, in Aktau, Kazakhstan. 52 personnel and 11 units of equipment of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry rushed to the site, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rescuers proceeded to extinguish the plane that caught the fire.
There is no exact information about the victims yet. According to preliminary information, some of the passengers survived.
The Emergencies Ministry set up a headquarters and launched a hotline at 8 729 231 90 99.
The Azerbaijan Airlines’ plane was traveling from Baku to Grozny, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said.
A special investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the crash.
11.11.2024, 17:57 80271
Number of dead seals along Caspian coast rises to 850
Images | Depositphotos
Another 115 carcasses of dead seals have been gathered on the Caspian Sea coast and delivered from the Aktau recreation area to the Kuryk Port, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thus, the number of dead seals has already reached 850.
According to Andrey Rutskoy, acting chief of Mangistau region’s fishery inspection department, a working group consisting of inspectors, ecologists, local officials and representatives of public associations, is examining the beach. "Rocky beaches are hard to reach. The working group will go there on foot," he said.
He added that collecting samples from the last seals found is impossible, as the carcasses decomposed at the 3rd and 4th stages. The results of the samples taken at the end of October are not ready yet.
Recall that from October 24 to 28, 289 carcasses of dead seals were discovered by the employees of the Zhaiyk-Caspian Interregional Basin Fisheries Inspectorate together with the representatives of the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology. Over half of the dead female seals were pregnant, Assel Baimukanova, an operator at the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, said.
In 2020, the Caspian seal was included in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of Endangered Species.
07.11.2024, 15:06 68011
Large boulder kills three people in Uzbekistan
Images | the road safety service of the Republic of Uzbekistan
A massive boulder fell from a mountain in southern Uzbekistan and smashed a passing Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle, killing three people inside, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the road safety service, the incident took place at the Takhtakaracha pass in Kashkadarya region on November 6.
Due to the incident that occurred at the 1138th km of the M-39 Tashkent-Termez highway at Takhtakaracha pass in the Kitob district of the Kashkadarya province and links Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions, traffic was temporarily halted," the road safety service stated.
Recall that a total 19,302 road accidents, affecting more than 26,703 individuals have been recorded in Kazakhstan over the course of nine months in 2024.
