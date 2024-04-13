Almost 100,000 rescued from flooded areas in Kazakhstan

Images | primeminister.kz

The flood situation remains challenging in North Kazakhstan region, deputy governor Kanat Duzelbayev said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





According to the regional authority, presently the Sergeevskiy dam is 182% full. There are no blockages on the floodplain of the Yessil River. The overflow at the dam stands at 425 centimeters.





The threat of flooding remains in three districts and the city of Petropavlovsk. The flood situation is under constant control. The region is still covered with snow by 30%. There is a threat of inundation in 219 settlements. 13 homes out of the 40 have been flooded. 286 people have been evacuated, 44 have returned home. 111 courtyards have been inundated, said Duzelbayev.





177 personnel, 27 vehicles, 10 vessels and 48 motor pumps of the emergency situations ministry were sent to the region from Turkestan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions. An additional 313 personnel of the defense ministry arrived in the region.





59 overflows have been reported on roads of the region… Works are ongoing to pump away melt water. 181km of irrigation ditches have been cleaned, 105.7km of canals expanded and deepened, 80 thousand sand tars prepared and 41 thousand sack tares laid, said the deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region.





1,874 personnel, 1,154 volunteers, 286 vehicles, 146 motor pumps and 20 vessels are engaged in the flood control activities in the region. Life-support facilities run as usual in the region.





Work is ongoing to reinforce the protective embarkment around the city of Petropavlovsk and the settlements of Kyzylzhar district.





Earlier it was reported that decline in the level of water was observed on the hydroposts in North Kazakhstan region.