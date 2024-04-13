11.04.2024, 11:00 6066
Almost 100,000 rescued from flooded areas in Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The number of flood-affected victims in Kazakhstan surpassed 97,000, including 32,000 children. 3679 adults and 3494 children were accommodated in temporary evacuation shelters as of today morning, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.
The emergency services pumped out 8.8 million cubic meters of meltwater and laid more than 1.4 million sandbags and 1.1 million inert materials. Relief efforts involve more than 27,000 people, nearly 3,000 vehicles and 15 aircraft," said Yerassyl Saipash, chief officer of the Civil Defense Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies.
He reminded that state of emergency at the local scale was declared in Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.04.2024, 19:33 531
99,920 evacuated from flooded areas in Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan has issued the information on the flood situation in the country as of 5:00pm, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry, 99,920 people, including 36,593 children, were evacuated due to floods across the country.
10,015 people returned their homes.
As of 5:00pm, 6,566 people, including 3,194 kids, were accommodated in temporary shelters.
9 million 089 thousand cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, 1.6 million sack tares or 1.2 million tons of inert material were laid.
Floodwater was diverted from 3,071 houses and 1,931 courtyards.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2024, 12:31 13401
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 82,000 farm animals moved to safer places
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
96,472 people, including 31,640 children, were rescued since the outbreak of floods throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes senior officer of the civil defence and military units committee of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Yerassyl Saipash as saying.
2,823 people, including 865 kids, were airlifted from flood-hit regions. 7,605 people, including 3,474 children are staying at the temporary shelters. Over 82,500 farm animals were moved to safer places, he told a briefing.
167,935 kg of humanitarian aid was delivered to the flood-stricken regions.
Over 8.5 million tons of meltwater was pumped away, 1.3 million bags full of sand, and 1.1 million tons of internet materials were placed to reduce flood damage. Water was pumped out of 2,750 homes and 1,816 household plots.
24,295 people, 2,655 pieces of equipment, 469 motor pumps, 139 floating crafts, and 10 aircraft are deployed in flood relief operations.
As of now 3,444 homes, and 366 household plots in five regions, namely, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan are still flooded.
8 bridges and roads were washed away by floodwaters across Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2024, 16:47 13256
Risk of flooding remains in 219 settlements in N Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The flood situation remains challenging in North Kazakhstan region, deputy governor Kanat Duzelbayev said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the regional authority, presently the Sergeevskiy dam is 182% full. There are no blockages on the floodplain of the Yessil River. The overflow at the dam stands at 425 centimeters.
The threat of flooding remains in three districts and the city of Petropavlovsk. The flood situation is under constant control. The region is still covered with snow by 30%. There is a threat of inundation in 219 settlements. 13 homes out of the 40 have been flooded. 286 people have been evacuated, 44 have returned home. 111 courtyards have been inundated, said Duzelbayev.
177 personnel, 27 vehicles, 10 vessels and 48 motor pumps of the emergency situations ministry were sent to the region from Turkestan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions. An additional 313 personnel of the defense ministry arrived in the region.
59 overflows have been reported on roads of the region… Works are ongoing to pump away melt water. 181km of irrigation ditches have been cleaned, 105.7km of canals expanded and deepened, 80 thousand sand tars prepared and 41 thousand sack tares laid, said the deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region.
1,874 personnel, 1,154 volunteers, 286 vehicles, 146 motor pumps and 20 vessels are engaged in the flood control activities in the region. Life-support facilities run as usual in the region.
Work is ongoing to reinforce the protective embarkment around the city of Petropavlovsk and the settlements of Kyzylzhar district.
Earlier it was reported that decline in the level of water was observed on the hydroposts in North Kazakhstan region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2024, 09:59 25126
About 11,000 people being evacuated in Russia's Urals for dam burst
Tell a friend
A section of a dam in Orsk, a city in the Orenburg Region located south of the Urals, has burst, so the city’s residents are being evacuated, as more than 4,200 homes and almost 11,000 people may be affected by rising flood water, the regional government told TASS.
A part of the city’s embankment dam has burst its banks, so evacuation of the old part of the city is underway," the press service reported.
A protective dam collapsed in the Old City near Orenburgskaya Street. The population is being evacuated. A total of 4,258 houses and 10,987 people may find themselves in the flooded area," the city administration said.
According to the officials, the city has set up six temporary shelters for the evacuees. Bus service will be made available to anyone who is not able to evacuate on their own. According to the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch, rescuers and municipal workers are shoring up the dam structure and grappling with the aftermath of its breach.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2024, 14:02 29156
8 Uzbek nationals die in road accident in Aktobe region
Images | polisia.kz
Tell a friend
Eight people were killed in a horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region April 3, Kazinform News Agency learned from polisia.kz.
The accident involving Volvo truck and Toyota-Alphard minivan, occured on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Marzhanbulak village.
As a result of the accident, driver of the minivan, a national of Uzbekistan, and his seven passengers - also Uzbek nationals - died at the scene.
According to preliminary data, the truck had a tire blowout. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove into oncoming lane and smashed into the minivan.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2024, 09:24 32751
Evacuation ongoing in W Kazakhstan region due to floods
Tell a friend
West Kazakhstan emergency authorities are evacuating citizens from flood-prone areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.
Evacuation is underway in Samal and Vagonnik residential areas, located near the Chagan and Derkul rivers.
A door-to-door inspection is also being carried out. Safety rules have been explained to the population," the Ministry says.
On April 2, West Kazakhstan region announced state of emergency due to severe spring floods.
Deputy Governor Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov was tasked to focus on liquidation of the disaster consequences.
Meanwhile, Kazhydromet national weather service warns of water level rise in the region.
Water level may rise in the nearest time, by the end of the week," said Danara Alimbayeva, Director General of Kazhydromet, on the sidelines of the Government's weekly meeting today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2024, 09:52 32561
Over 1,600 airlifted from flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Over 20 aircraft of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry, Defense Ministry, and National Guard of the Kazakh Interior Ministry were dispatched to help flood-hit areas, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazaviaspas.
Rescue operations are underway in Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola and Abai regions.
1,669 people, including 425 children, were evacuated from flooded houses by helicopters. Crews were assigned to airlift over 30 tons of humanitarian assistance.
As earlier reported, 200 people from flood-affected villages in Karaganda region returned home.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2024, 16:06 43861
State of emergency declared in flood-hit districts in Kostanay region
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The state of emergency was declared in the flood-hit Arkalyk town, Amangeldy and Dzhangeldy districts in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the emergency department.
Floods hit first the villages near the town of Arkalyk and Amangeldy village near Kostanay city. 37 people were rescued from flooding yesterday, 150 more over the night.
Governor Kumar Aksakalov said the authorities will provide cover for damage caused by flooding.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.04.2024, 14:20Kazakhstan and Finland: Plans to launch 11 new manufacturing projects worth 32.5 billion tenge 12.04.2024, 15:231266Henkel intends to develop production in Kazakhstan 12.04.2024, 17:251116Head of State Tokayev chairs republican flood control headquarters meeting 12.04.2024, 10:171096Astana International Forum Discussed at OECD 12.04.2024, 13:361041ADB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow 3.8% in 2024, 5.3% in 2025 08.04.2024, 11:3338316Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation 08.04.2024, 10:2437941Olzhas Bektenov holds Flood Defence Headquarters meeting in Atyrau 08.04.2024, 09:2134716Olzhas Bektenov checks flood situation in Kulsary and answers residents' questions 08.04.2024, 13:3626251Olzhas Bektenov checks Astana counter-regulator: Situation remains stable 09.04.2024, 09:3926046Over 3,000 people involved in flood control measures in North Kazakhstan region 20.03.2024, 20:52102766Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet95551Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 20.03.2024, 16:1488311Musical Journey around the World with Alan Buribayev 18.03.2024, 17:12Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects85046Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects 23.03.2024, 19:3182171Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phone conversation with Vladimir Putin