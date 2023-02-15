13.02.2023, 15:28 5211
Another Kazakh citizen’s body found under rubble in Kahramanmaraş brought to Taldykorgan
Rescuers working in Türkiye’s quake-stricken southeastern city of Kahramanmaraş found a body of a woman, who allegedly was the national of Kazakhstan. The relatives who arrived from Almaty, recognized her and said her name was Zhanar Zhaksybekova, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The diplomats rendered all required assistance in transportation of Zhanar Zhaksybekova’s body from Kahramanmaraş to Antalya and further to Almaty, and in handling the documents. The body was brought today to Taldykorgan.
All repatriation costs are borne by the state.
Besides, an agreement was reached with the Turkish airline Pegasus to provide a 90 percent discount for the relatives accompanying the deceased citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
14.02.2023, 21:16 141
Kazakhstani rescuers recover bodies of 85 deceased from rubble in Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers have saved seven people from the debris handing them over to medical workers in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry personnel have saved seven people and pulled out the bodies of 85 deceased, including 10 kids, from the rubble as part of rescue efforts in Türkiye.
The Kazakhstani rescuers continue their search and rescue efforts removing the debris of collapsed buildings and dismantling unstable constructions in two Turkish cities - Gaziantep and Nurdağı.
First aid is also provided by the Kazakh Emergency Situation Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center personnel on a round-the-clock basis.
Notably, at least 31,974 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023.
13.02.2023, 19:06 4976
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
150 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been gathered in all the regions of the country to date
150 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been gathered in all the regions of the country to date, Almaty - 4 tonnes, Almaty region - 68 tonnes, Turkistan region - 25 tonnes, Shymkent - 50 tonnes, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions - 3 tonnes, Kazinform reports.
Of them, 75 tonnes were sent to Türkiye and 32 more tonnes were gathered and transferred to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD).
114 national yurts were sent to Türkiye.
Bloggers, entrepreneurs, volunteers, public figures, journalists and active citizens did not stand aside.
The National Volunteer Network and the Red Crescent Society have organized huge work on the collection of humanitarian aid.
All the works are carried out together with the Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan.
13.02.2023, 18:39 5086
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
More than 200 people were accommodated in temporary heating facilities
Kazakhstan’s emergency rescue teams saved 7 people, pulled 67 bodies from the rubble in quake-hit Gaziantep and Nurdağı cities in southeast of Türkiye. More than 200 people were accommodated in temporary heating facilities. More than 60 injured people were rendered assistance, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm). The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake reached 31,000 in Türkiye.
10.02.2023, 11:13 19056
Kazakhs in Istanbul send aid to quake-battered Turkiye
The cargo including child nutrition, children’s clothes, diapers, foodstuff, winter clothing, blankets, etc. worth some 160,000 dollars was already sent there
The Kazakh General Consulate in Istanbul, our citizens and students studying there, as well as members of the local Diaspora, are taking an active part in providing humanitarian aid to the quake-hit regions of Turkiye, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
The cargo including child nutrition, children’s clothes, diapers, foodstuff, winter clothing, blankets, etc. worth some 160,000 dollars was already sent there.
As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers joined the search and rescue operations as the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.
10.02.2023, 10:10 19276
Kazakh rescuers save 3 more quake survivors in Nurdağı
The Kazakh rescuers pulled three more people from the quake rubble alive in the city of Nurdağı
The Kazakh rescuers pulled three more people from the quake rubble alive in the city of Nurdağı, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.
As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers joined the search and rescue operations as the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.
The rescuers dug over 18,000 square meters of rubble to reach those trapped under the quake debris. The three were pulled out from the ruins alive. Doctors provided them with first aid.
10.02.2023, 08:57 19396
Kazakh rescuers pull 55yo man from quake rubble alive
They also found 10 bodies buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings
Kazakh rescuers pulled a 55-year-old man alive from the quake rubble in Gaziantep, Kazinform correspondent reports.
As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers helped pull four people from the rubble alive. They also found 10 bodies buried in the rubble of collapsed buildings.
At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Thursday.
The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reports.
10.02.2023, 07:38 19491
Mirbolat Kurmashev found buried under quake debris
The body of another Kazakhstani went missing after the quake in Turkiye was found under the quake rubble, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.
The telegram channel Rescue.kz founded by Almat Kurmashev in search of his brother and colleagues announced that Adil Kadyrbekov of Kazakhstan was killed in the deadly quake and the search for Mirus (Mirbolat Kurmashev) is underway.
The last message on his account said: "We have lost him." Condolences have been pouring in on social media following his death.
As earlier reported, three Kazakh nationals Mirus Kurmashyev, Adil Kadyrbekov, and Sabina Mamadyarova went missing following massive quakes in Türkiye. Fortunately, Sabina was found alive on February 8.
According to Almat Kurmasheyv, Mirus stayed in the Turkish city of Hatay during the quake. The family members and close ones of Mirus have lost contact with him since.
A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday, according to the country's disaster agency.
Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in Pazarcik district.
The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).
It was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and Gaziantep and neighboring countries.
10.02.2023, 07:21 19796
Over 17,600 dead in powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Thursday.
The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reports.
Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.
More than 120,344 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).
A total of 30,360 people were evacuated from quake-hit regions, AFAD said in a statement.
Speaking in Kilis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that a total of 6,444 buildings had collapsed in the quake zone.
Last Monday, we were confronted with the worst earthquake this region has ever seen in its history," he added.
Vice President Oktay said while speaking in parliament that "the earthquake affected an area of approximately 110,000 square kilometers (about 42,471 square miles). This is equal to or greater than the area of many countries in Europe.
This earthquake is the third-largest to occur since the 1668 Great Anatolia earthquake and the 1939 Erzincan earthquake in the last 2,000 years on the Anatolian geography."
Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop called on lawmakers Thursday to make donations worth at least one month's wage to the country's disaster management agency, adding he had donated three monthly wages.
During a visit to southern Gaziantep province, Erdogan said:"Our state has been in the field with all its institutions starting from the moment of the earthquake."
Foreign teams in field
Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said 95 countries and 16 international organizations offered to send Türkiye assistance, with many nations sending search and rescue teams, doctors, field hospitals and aid materials to the quake-hit region.
Speaking in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said 6,479 personnel from 56 countries were currently in the field.
Teams from 19 more countries will be in our country within 24 hours,"he added at the news conference alongside Tahsin Ertugruloglu, his counterpart from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
Ertugruloglu said every Turkish Cypriot's heart beats with Türkiye.
Besides rescue teams, blankets, tents, food and psychological support teams were also sent to affected areas.
A total of 97,973 family tents have been set up to shelter survivors, AFAD said.
It added that 10,363 vehicles including excavators, tractors and bulldozers were sent to the disaster area.
Teams in Sanliurfa and Kilis completed their search operations and have been dispatched to other provinces, AFAD said.
State of emergency declared
Erdogan on Wednesday inspected the ongoing search and rescue as well as relief efforts in the Adana, Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces as well as one of the epicenters, Pazarcik, where he met survivors in tent cities.
First lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday visited 16 infant survivors who were airlifted from Kahramanmaras to a hospital in Ankara.
Türkiye has mobilized all its resources for post-quake efforts, President Erdogan said, adding:"The state is working with municipalities, especially with AFAD, with all its resources."
A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Türkiye's quake-hit provinces entered into force Thursday.
In addition, Türkiye is observing seven days of national mourning after the devastating quakes.
All national sports events in the country have been suspended until further notice and schools nationwide will be closed until Feb. 20.
After the quakes, condolences poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.
Türkiye sets up air corridor
After the initial earthquake, an air aid corridor was created by the Turkish Armed Forces to deliver search and rescue teams to the region.
A large number of aircraft for transport, including A-400Ms, carried search and rescue teams and vehicles to the region. Ambulance planes are also using the air aid corridor.
Nearly 19,000 Turkish soldiers also rushed to the aid of people in the field, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.
All barracks, including the 2nd Army Command in Malatya, were opened to the service of citizens affected by the earthquakes.
Rescue and relief personnel and materials were dispatched to the region with 160 aircraft, AFAD said.
National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday that the Turkish Armed Forces have mobilized all aircraft.
Within this framework, we dispatch personnel and equipment to the earthquake zone with more than 500 aircraft sorties,"Akar said.
In addition, the flights of two Akinci drones are being used to coordinate work in disaster areas.
A total of 22 ships were also assigned to the region for personnel and material shipment and for evacuation.
