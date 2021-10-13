Blast hit in school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region

Images | krok.biz
An instructor was detained on the case of the death of a woman on a bungee jump in Karaganda.
During the investigation, a 32-year-old attraction instructor was identified who had violated safety rules. The suspect was detained under Article 128 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kazakhstan and placed in a temporary detention facility," Yerlan Fayzullin, head of the police department of the Karaganda region said.
As it was reported on October 10, a 33-year-old woman jumped from a height of 25 meters from a bungee on the roof of the Sozvezdie hotel in Karaganda and hit a concrete structure on the ground at high speed, as a result of which she died.
Poisoning of children in the pool was presumably due to a breakdown of the water chlorination system, said Sadvakas Baigabulov, deputy head of department of sanitary epidemiological control.
According to preliminary data of the investigation, according to a representative of the pool, a week ago, a new system for the chlorination of water was installed, which suddenly went out of order with the release of chlorine into the water of the pool. For laboratory research, water was taken from the pool for the content of residual chlorine and bacteriological research," he said.
In his words, 14 children who visited the synchronized swimming group on September 23, 11 children choking and coughing were taken by to the toxicology department of the city children's clinical hospital. The children's health is satisfactory, they are getting symptomatic treatment.
A soldier has died after a parachute jump in the Almaty region, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.
"On September 14, in the Almaty region, a captain of the armed forces born in 1990, died while performing scheduled training parachute jumps," the message reads.
The rest of the personal data was not disclosed at the request of relatives.
"Previously, he had made about 50 parachute jumps, was a member of the emergency rescue paratrooper group. The reasons and circumstances of the death are being investigated. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the personnel of the armed forces express deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the message says.
