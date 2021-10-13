Система Orphus

Blast hit in school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region

11.10.2021, 15:42 5779
A blast hit in a school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region, the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations said.

"Today at 8.15 am, the Crisis Management Department of the Emergency Situations Department of the Kyzylorda region received a message saying that solid fuel heating boiler exploded without fire, followed by partial destruction of walls and floors of the building on an area of 64 square meters," the report says.

Nobody has suffered in the accident, educational process has not been disturbed.

Source: KazTAG


